Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT) CEO Chris Wright on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
About: Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT)
by: SA Transcripts
Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)
Q4 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call
February 06, 2020, 10:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Chris Wright - Chief Executive Officer
Michael Stock - Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Chase Mulvehill - Bank of America
Waqar Syed - AltaCorp Capital
Stephen Gengaro - Stifel
Chris Voie - Wells Fargo
James West - Evercore ISI
Blake Gendron - Wolfe Research
Ian Macpherson - Simmons
Scott Gruber - Citi
George O'Leary - TPH
Emily Boltryk - Scotia Howard Weil
Thomas Curran - B. Riley FBR
Presentation
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to the Liberty Oilfield Services Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this event is being recorded.
Some of our