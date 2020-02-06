Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT) CEO Chris Wright on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Q4 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call

February 06, 2020, 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Chris Wright - Chief Executive Officer

Michael Stock - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Chase Mulvehill - Bank of America

Waqar Syed - AltaCorp Capital

Stephen Gengaro - Stifel

Chris Voie - Wells Fargo

James West - Evercore ISI

Blake Gendron - Wolfe Research

Ian Macpherson - Simmons

Scott Gruber - Citi

George O'Leary - TPH

Emily Boltryk - Scotia Howard Weil

Thomas Curran - B. Riley FBR

Presentation

Some of our