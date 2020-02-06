Platinum Weekly: We See A 9% Upside In February

It is, in this vein, that we set our Feb-20 target for PLTM at $10.30 per share, up 9% from its level at the end of January.

Given our constructive tactical view on base metals in February, we expect PLTM to resume its uptrend this month, especially considering the positive seasonality of platinum prices in Q1.

ETF investors sold platinum in the last week of January, reflecting a lack of safe-haven flows as platinum's sensitivity to gold decreases.

Platinum's spec positioning is stretched on the long side, but further buying pressure cannot be ruled out in the near term.

PLTM has come under pressure since mid-January, driven by a sell-off in the PGM space and a lack of haven flows as platinum becomes increasingly more sensitive to base metals.

Thesis

Welcome to Orchid's Platinum Weekly report, in which we discuss platinum prices through the lenses of the GraniteShares Platinum Trust (PLTM).

PLTM has come under pressure since it reached a local high on January 16, driven by a sell-off in the PGM space and a lack of haven flows as platinum has become increasingly more sensitive to the base metals and increasingly less sensitive to the yellow metal.

Given our constructive tactical view on base metals in February, we expect PLTM to resume its uptrend this month, especially considering the positive seasonality of platinum prices in Q1.

It is, in this vein, that we set our Feb-20 target for PLTM at $10.30 per share, up 9% from its level at the end of January.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About PLTM

PLTM, which was created in January 2018, is directly impacted by the fluctuations of platinum spot prices because the Fund physically holds platinum bars in a London vault and custodied by ICBC Standard Bank.

The investment objective of the GraniteShares Platinum Trust is to replicate the performance of the price of platinum, less trust expenses (0.50%), according to the official GraniteShares' website.

The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting hurt by the contango structure of the platinum market, contrary to ETFs using futures contracts.

Also, the structure of a grantor trust protects investors since trustees cannot lend the platinum bars.

PLTM is the lowest-cost ETF on the market, with an expense ratio of 0.50%. PLTM competes with the Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT), which was created in October 2010, which is however more expensive considering that its expense ratio is at 0.60%.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

Speculators raised marginally their net long position in Nymex platinum in the week to January 28, marking the 11th consecutive week of increase. The Nymex platinum spot price edged 0.7% higher over the corresponding period.

The net spec length, in terms of contracts or ounces, is at an all-time high. Platinum's spec positioning is stretched on the long side, with the net spec length in Nymex platinum - currently at 64% of OI - close to its historical high of 74% of OI.

As a result, the dry powder available among the speculative community is limited this year. In the very short term, however, speculative buying cannot be ruled out as platinum's spec positioning can retest its all-time high in terms of % of OI.

Implications for PLTM: We expect some speculative buying pressure in favor of platinum this month, which should push PLTM higher. We are more cautious beyond Q1.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors sold platinum to the tune of 6 koz in the week to January 31, marking the first week of selling in three.

ETF investors remain net buyers of roughly 11 koz since the start of the year. Further, platinum ETF holdings are close to their historical high of 3.176 million ounces established in October 2019.

We expect ETF demand for platinum to continue to increase in 2020, driven by value-driven flows. The marked divergence between platinum and palladium prices is likely to shift the fundamental dynamics in the PGM space in the long term and as such, we believe that investors are already taking advantage of abnormally low platinum prices to build long-term positions.

Implications for PLTM: Positive ETF demand for platinum should contribute positively to platinum spot prices this year, which, therefore, bodes well for PLTM.

A look at platinum's behavior

Platinum, like silver, is both an industrial metal (due to its significant automotive demand) and a precious metal (due to its safe-haven characteristics).

Our cross-correlation analysis reveals that platinum's sensitivity to gold has decreased recently, while platinum's sensitivity to palladium and base metals has increased.

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

This analysis is consistent with 1)the recent lack of safe-haven inflows into platinum (in contrast to gold) 2)the relatively stronger performance of platinum vs. base metals in January.

Looking ahead, we believe that the current trading regime of platinum could be conducive to a stronger platinum price in February, considering our expectations for a rebound in base metals prices on abating macro fears. Having said that, platinum's high sensitivity to palladium makes us somewhat cautious considering that palladium seems to have reached a local peak in January and could, therefore, consolidate over the next month or so.

Implications for PLTM: The current behavior of platinum prices is conducive to a stronger platinum price in February, in our view, although downside risks remain as a result of platinum's high sensitivity to palladium. This is moderately bullish for PLTM.

Closing thoughts

While we acknowledge the recent selling pressure in PLTM since mid-January, we expect a notable rebound in the course of February. Although platinum's spec positioning is stretched, further spec buying cannot be ruled out this month if momentum and sentiment turn positively again. Further, platinum's increasing sensitivity to base metals suggests that PLTM could surge strongly in case of a rebound in base metals prices as excessive macro fears over the Coronavirus ease. Finally, platinum enjoys a positive seasonality in the first quarter of the year.

It is, in this vein, that we set our Feb-20 target for PLTM at $10.30 per share, up 9% from its level at the end of January.

Did you like this?

Click the "Follow" button at the top of the article to receive notifications.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Therefore, this material cannot be considered as investment research, a research recommendation, nor a personal recommendation or advice, for regulatory purposes.