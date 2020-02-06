EMB: Emerging Markets Have Risks, But Also Offer Rewards

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) as an investment option at its current market price. For investors like myself that are looking to diversify away from the U.S., EMB could be a viable option. The fund is well diversified and invests predominantly in sovereign debt in emerging market countries, as well as corporate bonds in those same jurisdictions. While there are inherent risks to buying these types of assets, EMB helps limit those risks by tracking an index of dollar-denominated bonds, as well having less than 6% exposure to any one country.

From a broader perspective, high yield emerging market bonds have a relatively large spread compared to U.S. high yield bonds. While EMB doesn't hold a ton of corporate debt, this reality is still attractive for the limited exposure the fund does have to this sector. Furthermore, the general outlook for emerging markets is stronger now than it was a year ago, which is a good sign for government revenues. However, there are plenty of risks investors need to be aware of. A spreading coronavirus remains a risk within China, and especially in Southeast Asia. Finally, Chinese corporate bonds are seeing high levels of defaults over the past two years, which could put a dent in government revenues. The potential spill-over in to other Asian economies is very real, and investors need to consider their risk tolerance before buying-in.

Background

First, a little about EMB. It is a closed-end fund with a primary objective "to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. dollar-denominated, emerging market bonds". Currently, the fund trades at $115.47/share and yields 4.55% annually. This is my first review of EMB, and has come about as I look to diversify away from U.S. equity exposure, primarily through fixed-income products. While I have increased my exposure to non-U.S. equities recently, I am also considering non-U.S. bonds, which bring EMB on my radar. After review, I see some challenges ahead for the fund, but also plenty of opportunities, considering its above-average income stream. Therefore, I am placing a "neutral" rating on EMB, and will explain why in detail below.

EM High Yield Has A Positive Spread Over U.S. High Yield

My first point concerns why I would want to look at EMB as a fund right now. One aspect that I find attractive is that the fund is pretty well diversified in terms of credit rating. While I generally prefer investment grade debt, the fund is able to offer a yield in the mid-4% range because it holds below investment grade debt as well. However, the two different sectors are balanced out pretty evenly with each other, as shown below:

With this in mind, investors do need to recognize that they are buying a fund with a fair amount of below investment grade exposure. While this presents some risk, I find the payoff to be worth it right now. The reason behind this logic is because yield spreads between what emerging market junk bonds are offering, compared to their U.S. counterparts, are at a historically high level. In fact, emerging market junk bonds have a yield spread about 1.5% above U.S. junk bonds, which is .5% above their five-year average, as shown below:

My takeaway here is that this provides investors with some incentive to take on this risk right now, as the yield offering is not only higher, but the spread is higher than average as well. While it is true that absolute yields of emerging market bonds have tightened over the past year (as seen above), that story is consistent with what U.S. bonds have done as well. Therefore, the yield spread over U.S. junk bonds is favorable from a historical point of view, which may entice investors to begin to pick up positions.

China's Bond Market Showing Some Cracks

While my first point gives a generally bullish take on this asset class, I do want to reiterate that I am looking at this sector as an income play, and believe total return will be limited because there are plenty of headwinds right now. My neutral rating, as opposed to bullish, is partially justified by some cracks forming in one of the world's largest emerging market economies, China. While China only represents about 3.5% of EMB's portfolio, it is a very important player because its fortunes so often impact other nations around the world, especially in Asia.

On this note, an area of concern for me is rising defaults in the Chinese corporate bond sector, which reached historically high levels in 2018 and 2019, as shown below:

As you can see, this story is quite negative, which should raise a red flag. Of course, EMB is made up of mostly sovereign debt, so there is not a lot of Chinese corporate bonds within the portfolio. However, EMB does hold some corporate bonds across the world, and seeing defaults rise meaningfully could impact government revenues, which could then impact EMB's assets.

My takeaway here is to emphasize that this is not a risk-free sector, in the same way we think of U.S. investment grade corporate bonds and government debt. EMB is filled with bonds from many different corners of the world, some of which, like China, are facing a challenging economic climate. Therefore, while I generally find the yield and risk-reward proposition attractive, I believe investors should approach this investment thesis with a level of caution.

Sensitivity To Volatility In Oil Prices Is Negated

My third point on emerging market bonds is that they are often quite sensitive to changing oil prices, especially when compared to the U.S. and many developed markets in Europe. Many developing countries are heavily reliant on the commodities they export, including oil, and their governments need the revenue from those sales to properly fund government services and interest payments.

To consider how exposed many of these countries are, consider how bond spreads for various emerging markets move when oil prices spike. According to data compiled by Bloomberg, which examined eight different periods over the last decade when oil prices rose, yield spreads dropped dramatically for countries such as Russia, Thailand, and Brazil, while simultaneously rising in countries such as Turkey and South Africa, as shown below:

As you can see, when oil rises, investors will flock to buy the bonds in heavy oil-producing countries like Russia and Brazil, perhaps at the expense of other emerging markets. Of course, the reverse is true, as investors will want a higher yield from those governments when oil prices decline, to compensate for the added risk.

My point here is this is an important risk to be aware of for U.S. investors considering foreign exposure, as we don't really consider the price of oil as much of a factor when evaluating U.S. government bonds. However, as the above graph shows, volatility in oil prices can make an impact on many emerging market bond prices.

On this note, this is another area where I find EMB attractive. When we consider the top ten nations the fund has exposure to, we see that the list includes governments on both sides of this equation, as shown below:

My takeaway is this diversity will help to limit the risk of oil price movements on EMB's total return. While a spike or decline in prices will certainly impact the values of some of the underlying bonds, there are other bonds in the portfolio that should counteract that impact. While this product will not provide investors with much of an opportunity to truly profit off oil swings, it will instead smooth out oil-related volatility, which is an attribute that I personally find attractive.

EMB's Index Helps Limit Currency Risk

I now want to highlight a quick point on currency risk. When investing abroad, stocks and bonds often come with a unique risk, which is fluctuations in the local currency, compared to the U.S. dollar. This can impact total returns to investors, if the local currency appreciates or depreciates against the U.S. dollar. Of course, this is the case whether you are investing in developed or emerging markets, but emerging markets often have more volatile currencies.

To illustrate what this looks like, consider a bond issued in the local currency of an emerging market. If the exchange rate fluctuates, and the local currency gains value against the U.S. dollar, it will make the bond's yield and eventual repayment more valuable in turn. If, however, the currency declines against the U.S. dollar, the bond will lose value. As a result, many investors see emerging market bonds as a currency investment as well as a debt investment. They will buy these bonds in the hopes of capturing the gains when the underlying currency gains value.

While this is an important concept to understand when considering an investor's risk tolerance, I want to highlight that many emerging market bonds are issued in U.S. dollars. For these notes, currency risk is not a principal factor. This is relevant for EMB investors because the fund tracks an index composed of U.S. dollar-denominated, emerging market bonds. When looking at the fund's individual holdings, USD is the only currency applicable to this fund. Therefore, while the overall economic health and growth projections of an emerging market country are absolutely relevant to investors in this fund, currency risk is minimized by using this strategy.

Final Point - Expectations Raised For Emerging Markets

My last point concerns future expectations for emerging market companies and economies, and how improving fortunes in the corporate space could help support government bond prices and debt repayment around the world.

Simply, there has been an improving outlook for emerging market companies for the year ahead, which may take some investors by surprise considering the global headwinds from the spreading coronavirus. While this risk is real, analysts have largely been raising their outlook for earnings for corporations within emerging markets. In fact, the earnings outlook is quite positive now, compared to where it's been over the past year, as shown in the graph below:

Clearly, this is good news, and should support credit markets across the world.

Diving further in to this point, there is a similar story with respect to GDP growth in emerging markets. While growth in the developed world is expected to flat-line in the years ahead, emerging markets are expected to see an uptick in real GDP growth in short term, as shown below:

My takeaway here is that these forecasts provide a tailwind for assets in emerging markets, including EMB. If earnings and GDP figures do come in higher than prior predictions, that will bode well for both the equity and fixed-income markets across the emerging market space.

Bottom-line

When searching for investment opportunities abroad, I tend to favor diversified, multi-country funds in order to spread out the risk and avoid concentration in areas of the world I may not be too comfortable investing in by themselves. EMB fits this bill, as it holds debt in a number of different emerging countries. Further, it tracks a dollar denominated index, so investors do not have to be as concerned with currency fluctuations, as they might be if they bought foreign bonds in the local currency. While I do see EMB as a good product for emerging market bonds, investors do need to consider the inherent risks in the sector. China is coming under pressure from a spreading coronavirus and, even before this became news, the corporate bond sector in that country had been seeing a rise in defaults. Finally, while optimistic forecasts for emerging market economies are a tailwind for exposure to this asset type, actual results could fail to meet these forecasts, so investors need to evaluate their individual risk tolerance before starting positions at this time.

