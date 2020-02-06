Why Ford's CEO Has Got To Go

The nearly 10% drop in shares of Ford Motor Company (F) is an indication of just how disappointed investors are with management. The company botched the release of key new vehicle models, wrote down billions in pension costs, and is nowhere near completing its restructuring program.

Ford's management is hardly accountable for its missteps. Maintaining its dividend at a yield of 6.5% is the only thing it is doing right. Suffering shareholders may offset a single day's loss with a year and a half of waiting for the dividend payment.

Why should investors continue holding Ford shares and put up with the current management and the CEO? There are three reasons that Ford's management needs a major change.

1. Botched Product Launches in 2019

Ford management claimed it learned from its volume losses in Chicago during its all-new Explorer launch. Yet, the two fines received in the last two decades suggest that the company did nothing to improve output quality. Requiring fixes before these new models are sold will weigh on the already thin profit margins. It also frustrates loyal Ford fans who cannot get the truck fast enough.

New warranty issues, plus existing ones, raised costs and hurt quarterly results. Again.

After launching multiple products, such as the Escape, Super Duty, and Puma in Europe, investors cannot have any confidence that the Mach-E launch will go smoothly. And at a P/E of 21 times, Ford shares are not trading at a discount. Unless the company beats its EPS forecast of $0.94-1.20 in 2020, investors are not getting much of a margin of safety. Still, the stock has a value score of 97 but scores poorly on growth and quality:

Source: Stock Rover

The 4% margin of safety does not give management much room in disappointing investors yet again in the next quarter.

After the stock's drop, Ford shares offer the highest value. Disappointed investors may want to buy Honda (HMC) or Toyota Motor (TM) stock instead. Even though Toyota stock is already up 17% in the last year, the stock has a 23% margin of safety.

2. Ford at Inflection Point, Again

Ford posted a 67% drop in adjusted free cash flow. Its cash balance of $22 billion and $35 billion in liquidity allows the company to pay investors a dividend to wait. North America is Ford's only segment showing higher revenue. If it keeps losing money in China, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa, why not shut down and double its efforts in North America?

Source: Ford

Ford took a $2.2 billion pension write-down:

Source: Ford

The amount should cover its obligations and might suggest the company is at an inflection point. With no more major write-offs, the company may turn its attention back to business execution.

Despite its issues, the company may count a full-year of all-new Explorer sales this year. Its product mix is favorable and ramp-up costs for new products are now behind it. Plus, the UAW will not get another bonus. Headwinds for 2020 include additional costs in launching the F-150 and a higher tax rate.

3. Outlook

Ford forecast its adjusted free cash flow may or may not improve from last year. Adjusted EBIT will very likely fall:

Source: Ford

The disappointing outlook suggests that Ford will trade in a range in the best-case scenario. A positive catalyst would be replacing underperforming management and bringing in leadership that accelerates the turnaround plan. Of around $7-11 billion in planned charges, Ford guided to only $4.6-5.1 billion.

Price Target and Your Takeaway

Assuming a discount rate of 9% and a ~12 times terminal EBITDA multiple, Ford stock is worth $9.28:

Source: finbox.io

My 5-year DCF model (EBITDA exit) assumes revenue growth improves with management changed by FY 2021:

Ford's post-earnings drop gives income investors another entry point. While capital gains are more likely with Honda or Toyota stock, Ford stock may still reward investors. It will just take at least 1.5 to 2 years to happen.

Disclosure: I am/we are long F. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.