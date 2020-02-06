Stock Buybacks Are Covering Up Intel's Operating Performance Deterioration

Intel (INTC) stock has been running up since before Q4 earnings. After delivering a solid beat and raising guidance, the stock ran up some more and now trades near 20 year highs. However, Intel’s 10-k filing shows the Company’s operations are running far behind the sentiment in the stock and that the EPS growth is being driven through stock buybacks.

DCG Prospects Do Not Look Good

Without a doubt, the driver of Intel story in the recent past has been its Data Center Group or DCG. Management commentary typically focusses on this group and the data centric nature of Intel’s business. But, note from the image below that this much ballyhooed segment barely grew in 2019 (image below and all images in this article are from the 10-k linked above).

Despite strong supposed growth in the segment per the Q4 call, note that revenue growth almost disappeared in 2019. We would argue that this is directly attributable to Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) ramp of EPYC2 Rome server CPUs. AMD appears to have ended 2019 taking about 5% market share and even with that little share has put considerable pressure on Intel’s ASPs. And, not surprisingly, operating income dropped from $11.5B in 2018 to $10.2B in 2019. It is important to note that Intel DCG’s profitability declined by over 10% the first year EPYC shipped in decent volumes.

During Q4 earnings call, Intel management guided investors for flat DCG growth in 2020. Note that AMD’s Rome launched during middle of 2019 and shipped for only half a year in 2019 and is showing very strong design momentum. EPYC will ramp in 2020 and ship for the entire year. Is it realistic to believe that Intel can keep flat growth in this environment? We are skeptical about Intel’s claims here. Intel will need considerable market tailwinds to overcome AMD competitive headwinds.

CCG Prospects Do Not Appear Bright Either

The only other major group at Intel is the Client Computing Group or CCG. Even here, note that the growth in 2019 died down. CCG growth would have been negative if not for adjacent business, a segment that included Apple modem business, which saw a major growth spurt in 2019.

AMD, since it became competitive with the Ryzen client product line, has been consistently gaining market share against CCG every quarter. To Intel's credit, the Company has increased profitability in this business unit through ASP increases and cost cuts.

For CCG, Intel guided flat growth for 2020. Even excluding the Apple modem business, which Intel is losing in 2020, it is difficult to see the Company achieving this goal. AMD is already ruling the high-end client space with its Zen2 family and that lead is set to expand with the next generation Zen3 product line in Q3 2020. Given AMD’s increasing and expanding competitiveness, Intel will be hard pressed to expand ASPs as in the past even as the units decline due to market share losses. As such, the Company would be lucky to not see significant ASP compression.

Other Businesses Are Not Meaningful To Matter

Intel’s other business groups are not significant compared to DCG and CCG. The IOT business (image below) is growing steadily but at a low revenue and profitability base compared to CCG and DCG.

The much talked about Mobileye business, is a very small part of IOT group and, is mostly a rounding error in Intel context (image below).

Nonvolatile Memory Solutions Group, or NSG, is larger than IOT group in terms of revenues but has not been a profitable business for several years (image below). This business treaded water when the entire memory industry was booming from 2017 through 2019. While the Company could cut costs of this group and improve prospects a bit, there is not much chance that memory business gets much better in 2020 (although a reduced Optane push could meaningfully improve profitability).

Intel Programmable Solutions Group, or PSG, is the old Altera business and has been under-performing (image below). PSG has also been underperforming relative to competitor Xilinx (XLNX). This group is not likely to get much better in 2020 due to the ongoing 10nm problems and with Xilinx on TSMC 7nm and going to 5nm.

Operating Performance Has Been Declining

Note that the combined revenues and profitability of these segments pale in comparison to DCG or CCG. Considering the dynamics presented so far, it is not difficult to see that DCG and CCG have been the only real growth contributors to Intel during the last two years (image below).

Even the minimal growth we see above came at a significant cost. AMD’s competitive intensity against DCG and CCG meant that Intel’s gross margins have been on a steady decline for the last two years (image below).

So, how is Intel posting higher EPS with this GM erosion? One answer lies on the cost front: The Company has held R&D steady and decreased SG&A during the last two years (see image below).

Thanks to these cost reductions, the Company’s operating income has declined only slightly in 2019 (image below)

However, note that the Company is posting increased EPS despite the declining operating income. How is this possible?

Is Cash Generation Growth Coming At The Expense Of Long Term Competitiveness?

Note from the image above that Intel’s cash flow has improved in spite of the reduced operating income. This brings us to the quality of cash generation. Intel has been falling behind on fab technology and the company’s capex has now fallen below that of smaller competitor (as measured by revenues) TSMC (TSM). With inferior fab technology and lower capex, Intel is likely to fall further behind TSMC and Intel is likely to become less competitive over time. Intel is also increasingly outsourcing its wafer needs. Recent commentary from management indicates that somewhere about 20% to 25% of Intel’s fab needs are now served by other fabs. Historically, Intel has rarely gone outside the Company to satisfy its fab needs. The increasing use of third party fabs means Intel is now reducing its capex needs which improves cash generation.

Considering the above dynamics, is the growth in cash generation worthwhile if the cost is decreasing long term competitiveness?

Stock Buybacks Have Been The Key To Intel EPS Growth

The generated cash is now increasingly being used for stock buybacks. The driver of EPS growth can be found by looking at the Company’s sources and uses of cash (image below).

Note that stock repurchases have climbed from $3.615B in 2017 to $10.73B in 2018 to $13.576B in 2019.

Some may argue that Intel is continuing to generate tremendous amount of cash despite challenges and there is nothing wrong with stock buybacks. While stock repurchase is a very good way to increase shareholder returns, this argument is flawed. The main problem is not stock buybacks but that the buybacks are hiding the declining operational performance.

Summary

Operationally, Intel is going to be increasingly challenged due to resurgent AMD. We expect the Company’s fundamentals to deteriorate substantially in 2020 and 2021 although the Company may continue to retain the illusion of growth with ongoing stock buy backs. But, as AMD’s share grows, Intel will be hard pressed to generate cash as it has been doing in the past. This will make maintaining the stock buy backs at high levels difficult.

Intel stock story is now mainly about unsustainable stock buybacks and valuation multiple growth in the face of declining operating performance.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMD, TSM, XLNX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.