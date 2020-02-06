Equities Are Still The Only Choice

With inflation remaining steadfastly below the Fed’s target of 2%, investors have every incentive to embrace equities while eschewing low-yielding bonds. In this report, I’ll make the case that with Dow 30 stock yields decisively above Treasury yields, the bull market in equities will continue this year due to their being no viable competitors for investors’ money.

In his latest blog, well-known Wall Street economist Ed Yardeni suggested that the Federal Reserve will likely hold its benchmark interest unchanged for the rest of this year. He added, moreover, that when the Fed finally does make another policy change, it is “likelier to be a rate cut than the start of more hikes.” Yardeni’s reasoning for his statements is that the Fed is worried that the U.S. inflation rate remains “stubbornly” below the central bank’s target of 2%.

Source: Yardeni Research

Persistently, low inflation might be a worry for central bankers, but it’s most emphatically good news for investors. That’s because a rising inflation rate is historically one of the biggest bull market killers since it tends to undermine corporate profits. Inflation also typically gives investors an incentive to favor owning commodities over equities since hard asset prices benefit more from inflation. Moreover, a rising inflation rate also typically means bond yields are also rising, which provides even more competition for stocks among income-seeking investors.

In the present low-inflation economy, there’s an abundance of evidence which argues in favor of owning stocks over low-yielding bonds. Commodities aren’t yet providing competition for stocks, either, so basically, the stock market remains the logical choice for investors who are not only seeking capital gains but income as well. Let’s take a look at some pertinent yield comparisons which support this premise.

One of the most prominent examples of why yield-hungry investors have a clear choice to favor stocks over bonds is found in the following graph. This compares the dividend yield for the Dow Jones Industrial Average with the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield. As you can see, the Dow’s yield is decisively above the 10-year yield. This reverses a trend that was underway for a good part of 2017 and 2018, when Treasury bond yields were above the Dow 30’s yield. Whenever the Dow is yielding more than T-bonds, it makes sense for investors to allocate more of their portfolios to stocks than to government bonds. The Dow 30 has also tended to have its strongest performance historically when the Dow’s yield is above that of the 10-year yield.

Source: WSJ

Another factor which underscores the ideal climate for equities to outperform in the coming months is the fact that so-called “real yields” are currently negative. With the 5-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) yielding -0.15% as of Feb. 5, equities are made to look very attractive by comparison. Speaking of TIPS yields, economist Scott Grannis in a recent blog made the following observation:

The current level of real yields suggests the market is not expecting any meaningful pickup in U.S. growth - nor any meaningful change in the Fed's current accommodative monetary posture - for the foreseeable future.

The above statement is useful for illustrating my contention that the Fed likely won’t be able to raise interest rates for the rest of 2020. This in turn will ensure a low-rate environment in which liquidity remains abundant, and investors have a built-in incentive to remain long stocks while staying underweight Treasury bonds. Moreover, a declining 5-year TIPS interest rate often serves as a leading indicator for higher stock prices in the intermediate-term (3-6 month) outlook.

Source: Treasury Department

Are investors heeding this message? The latest evidence suggests that they are. Shown below is a graph of total fund flows into U.S. domestic bonds since 2017. While there was a sharp increase in bond inflows last year during the height of the U.S.-China trade war, the global trade and economic outlooks have since improved since last October. Consequently, money appears to be gradually migrating out of bonds as risk aversion declines among investors.

Source: ICI

Meanwhile, domestic equity flows as measured by the Investment Company Institute (ICI) have been stagnant in recent months. However, there is a visible pattern of rising lows in equity flows (below) since 2018. Moreover, there is also plenty of room for fresh money to flow back into stocks based on this graph. Whenever there's a huge rush of money into equities (see December 2017), stocks usually end up "correcting" due to there being too much exuberance. So, the fact that equity fund flows are still relatively subdued is actually good news from a contrarian perspective. It suggests the stock market is on an even keel and has plenty of room for new buying interest before the market becomes overheated.

Source: ICI

In conclusion, stocks still look very attractive versus bonds based on a relative yield comparison. Furthermore, the U.S. inflation rate remains quite low, and this will encourage the Fed to stand pat on its interest rate policy. This in turn will support the equity market in the coming months, while low bond yields compared to a higher Dow 30 yield will likely attract more money into the stock market in the months to come. Investors are therefore justified in maintaining a bullish intermediate-term stance toward equities.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.