Texas Instruments: A Free Cash Flow Engine With Plenty Of Fuel

A triangulated intrinsic value of $158.97/share yields a margin of safety of 36.93%. RoTCE, Operating Cash Flow/EBITDA, and FCF/share are forecasted to see continued improvement over the next 5 years.

Chinese competition and slowdown of technology improvements are long-term headwinds for the industry, but Texas Instruments can continue growing in the interim.

The business has an experienced, stable, and transparent management that is aligned with long-term shareholders; all FCF is returned.

Important Notes: Texas Instruments Inc. is listed on NASDAQ under the ticker TXN. All dollar ($) amounts are in USD unless specified otherwise. The analysis date for this stock is 21st November 2019, but the investment thesis still applies. Unless stated otherwise, all sources are based on company data as stated in the SEC filings.

Investment Thesis

The semiconductor industry is attractive on both a structural and empirical basis. In this category, Texas Instruments is positioned well to benefit from increased demand arising from new technologies, sticky customers and higher margins, particularly in its analog and embedded processing segments in the automotive and industrial sector. The business enjoys structural cost advantages, high switching costs for its customers, and advanced technical expertise in analog. These benefits lead to an economic moat, which has, over the last 10 years, enabled it to have a consistently high annual return on tangible capital employed (RoTCE) of 52%, EBITDA margins of 47%, operating cash flow conversion (Operating Cash Flow/EBITDA) of 87%, and an FCF CAGR of 10.2%. The company has an experienced, stable, and transparent management that is aligned with long-term shareholders; all FCF is returned. Whilst there are long-term headwinds for the industry arising mostly from the growth of Chinese competition, we believe Texas Instruments can continue growing in the interim. Based on valuation themes of reduced cyclicality of revenues, improved operational efficiency, stronger customer focus, increased spending in capex and R&D, we arrive at a triangulated intrinsic value per share of $158.97, using a mix of DCF and comparable multiple metrics. This corresponds to a 36.93% margin of safety for the investment.

Systematic Stock Selection Process

Taking the S&P 100 as the investing universe, a filtering process based on a custom score (which shall henceforth be referred to as the WhiteField Score) was applied. The formula for the WhiteField Score is as follows:

Here, RoTCE refers to the return on tangible capital employed. The RoTCE for a period is defined as:

Overall, these 3 WhiteField Score elements produce a quantitative measure of sustainable business quality, as it considers the effectiveness of an economic moat, strength of operating cash flow conversion, and efficiency of operational margins.

The screening and filtering algorithm used can be represented via this simple process chart:

The following represents the decision outcomes for the top WhiteField Score companies:

Through this screening and filtering methodology, the top 13 WhiteField Score companies were rejected or de-prioritized. Texas Instruments was deemed to be the first company worthy of further analysis.

Semiconductor Industry Assessment

1. Structural Assessment of Semiconductor Industry

Unless specified otherwise, the data source for this is from MarketLine's Semiconductor Report

The threat of new entrants is deemed to be low. This is mostly because the industry is capital-intensive, requiring billions of dollars to establish production facilities. Furthermore, there are high R&D investment requirements, a need for specialized employees and state-of-the-art technologies. Incumbent players have built a strong knowledge base over many decades, and it is difficult for new players to replicate this and acquire this competency quickly.

The threat of substitute products is deemed to be low. This is mostly because there are currently no significant alternatives to semiconductors.

Buyers in the semiconductor industry come mainly from the automotive, industrial, data processing, communications, and consumer electronics industries. They are deemed to have low power. This is mostly due to high switching costs for buyers as semiconductors are integrated into the customers' product lines; customers often build software on their current chips. Technological shifts towards AI, IoT and VR will make buyers increasingly reliant on the semiconductor industry for the latest products.

The level of competitive rivalry in the semiconductor industry is deemed to be moderate. Fragmented markets (e.g. market-leading share in analog segment is only 18%) gives rise to the industry being concentrated with larger players, reducing rival numbers, but leaving stronger rivals. Also, counterfeit products (9.4% of US semiconductor market value) from illegitimate Chinese players increases competition.

The suppliers in the industry are mostly semiconductor wafer manufacturers. They are deemed to have a high level of power. This is because consolidation has resulted in few suppliers in the industry (4 companies hold 48.6% share of global wafer manufacturing), resulting in suppliers having more negotiating leverage. Also, it is costly for semiconductor companies to switch suppliers due to quality alignment issues and large supply chain interruptions to the production process. This gives suppliers a strong moat. For example, US semiconductor equipment manufacturers are in top 7 percentile bracket of return on capital.

From this analysis, we conclude that the semiconductor industry is structurally attractive.

2. Empirical Assessment of Semiconductor Industry

In the analysis below, the aggregate peer set consists of TXN and its top 4 US competitors.

As can be seen from the highlighted green band, the semiconductor industry is in the top 20 percentile of return on capital (ROC) performers, with annual ROC figures between 22.7% and 30%. Texas Instruments is within the top 3 percentile of ROC performers in the S&P 500.

The aggregate peer set consists of TXN and its 4 top US competitors.

The semiconductor industry's EBIT margin increased by 54% due to operational efficiencies over the last 7 years. On average, over the last 10 years, Texas Instruments' EBIT margin has been 29.2% better than the industry.

In 2018, there was a good cyclical average revenue growth in the semiconductor industry of 10%.

The drop in the coefficient of variation for YoY revenue growth demonstrates dampening cyclicality in the industry, which is a sign of increasing revenues stability.

Historically, the semiconductor industry has been cyclical due to capital spending cycles, with 4 to 6 down quarters and 6 to 11 up quarters on average. However, with more end-use products, cyclicality is reducing, which reduces variability in top-line figures, hence reducing investment risk as well.

Therefore, from this analysis, we conclude that the semiconductor industry is attractive on an empirical basis.

Business Overview

TXN is a global player in the semiconductor industry, specifically in analog chip production. They focus on embedded and analog products with long life cycles and high profitability in the industrial and automotive markets that have growing semiconductor content.

Texas Instruments has the largest product portfolio in its peer group, with 80,000 products, 18% market share, and leadership in all analog segments. As the pie-chart below shows, it caters to a highly diversified set of end markets:

It focuses on two end markets that make up 56% of total revenues:

1. Automotive

This sector is seeing increasing semiconductor content contribution per car. For example, automotive electronics cost is expected to grow from 32.5% in 2019 to 42.5% by 2030. This is partly due to the rise of electric and autonomous cars such as the Model 3, which has 3.66 times the semiconductor content of an average fuel car.

2. Industrial

The industrial semiconductor sector is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% to a market size of $49 billion in 2020. This is double the rate of total semiconductors growth. The primary driver of this growth is the Internet of Things (IoT) segment, which is expected to make up 17% ($8.4 billion market value) in 2020. The biggest impact of IoT is expected to be in the creation of smart factories through improved asset performance and tracking management and predictive maintenance. Indeed, the number of sensors and chips in factory sites is expected to grow by 300% in 5 years till 2024.

The analog and embedded processing segments are attractive due to their pervasive technologies; all electronic devices use analog and most use embedded. Furthermore, both analog and embedded markets are highly fragmented; the maximum market share is 18% in both segments. Thus, Texas Instruments is focusing on an unsaturated market that is prime for growth. In addition, analog and embedded processing includes low capital intensity as the manufacturing technology and equipment have long lives, lasting decades. Finally, these segments also have long product lifecycles (often 30+ years), thus ensuring a stable revenue base and high ROI.

Thus, Texas Instruments has a viable business model focused on high-growth markets and segments.

Key Financial Statistics

Metric ($m unless specified otherwise) Value Share price (as at 21st November 2019's close) $116.10 Enterprise Value 113,449 Market Capitalization 112,369 EV/EBITDA 16.3x P/E 22.3x LTM Revenue 14,750 Cash and Short-Term Investments 5,067 LTM EBITDA 6,942 LTM EBITDA Margin 47% Debt/Assets 32%

Economic Moats

1. Cost Leadership

Texas Instruments operates two 300mm wafer manufacturing facilities with 40% cost reduction on per chip basis. The business's current and future analog production will be on low-cost and through in-house manufacturing. Since 2012, management has executed on a policy to buy low-cost capacity and equipment from bankrupt peers to save on asset spending. Management is focused on improving the efficiencies of their manufacturing capabilities, consistently investing 10% of revenues into the enhancement of manufacturing capabilities and production technology. Indeed, management has proven its ability to realize continuous cost efficiency improvements; gross margins have increased 36% over the last 10 years.

2. Customer Captivity

There are high switching costs for customers of Texas Instruments' embedded products who often invest in R&D to write software on the chips. The company's customers enter into contracts with long lifetimes, spanning multiple years and decades, especially in automotive and industrials. Customers would find it difficult and expensive to rebuild systems if they switch to a competitor's chips since backward compatibility with old systems is lost.

3. Technical Leadership in Analog

Texas Instruments has developed a strong expertise in analog integrated circuits through decades of research. Analog has a very steep learning curve compared to digital chips. Therefore, the company enjoys a technological expertise edge. Currently, the company has an analog portfolio that has highly differentiated products. It is also the market leader with 18% share, which is 2x the largest competitor's share.

The charts below demonstrate the effectiveness of Texas Instruments' moats in terms of return on capital (RoC) and EBIT margin outperformance relative to its peers - Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI), Maxim Integrated (NASDAQ:MXIM), NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI), and Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS).

Therefore, it is clear that Texas Instruments' moats lead to consistently superior RoCs and EBIT margins over its peers.

Capital Management

Texas Instruments has a long history of pursuing healthy organic growth and returning excess value to shareholders:

Texas Instruments' capital management decisions have led to double-digit growth in FCF/share of CAGR 10.2% over the last 10 years. The company currently targets FCF to be 25% to 35% of revenues.

Texas Instruments returns all FCF back to shareholders. Management has set a target to deliver between 40% to 60% of FCF to shareholders in the form of dividends.

Management Quality

1. Management Compensation Structure

65% of Texas Instruments' management compensation is in terms of stock options. Performance measures for bonuses are based on absolute and peer-relative metrics relating to revenue growth, margin, and share price performance. The business has distributed dividends since 1962 and has had increasing dividends for the last 15 years. The company has also had consistent repurchases averaging 18.7% of revenues over the last 10 years.

Thus, managers' compensation structure is linked to long-term value creation.

2. CXO Tenure and Stability

The average tenure of the current CXO management team at Texas Instruments exceeds 20 years. This highlights the company's tendency to promote from within the organisation. There has been only 1 non-retirement CXO exit in the last 10 years due to personal misconduct that was caught within 2 months of appointment; stock options were immediately withdrawn.

Thus, Texas Instruments has an experienced and stable management team.

Risks

1. China's Efforts in Self-Sufficient Semiconductor Production

China has a goal of reaching $305 billion in semiconductor output by 2030, and meeting 80% of domestic demand. In 2018, China produced $210 billion in semiconductor output and met only 16% of domestic demand. The ban on the sale of components to Huawei instigated by the US-China trade war has accelerated China's efforts towards self-sufficiency; its government has awarded tax breaks to domestic semiconductor companies.

Most (44%) of Texas Instruments' revenues come from China. Hence, continued tensions in US-China trade war and China's gradual shift towards less import-dependency can undermine TXN's top-line results. If China increases semiconductor production, there will be increased price competition for chips, which can undermine TXN's margins.

Past attempts by China to build semiconductor production competency have failed due to lack of technical know-how. Analog, in particular, requires extensive R&D to develop required knowledge base. Expert consensus says China is still at least a decade away from catching up with US semiconductor technology.

2. Distribution Model Transition

Texas Instruments is transitioning into a more direct distribution model to better serve its customers and realize potential cost efficiencies. In Q3 FY19, it disengaged 3 of its global distributors (Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT), WT Micro and WPG).

As Texas Instruments has not built expertise in direct selling, this transition may come at a cost to delivery effectiveness and trade terms with customers. Working capital, specifically DSOs, is anticipated to increase if customers are given more lenient payables terms.

The company has invested to build competencies in a large sales and application support team and website channels that are 2 to 5 times bigger than its peers, and a broad website reach that receives 2 times more visits from engineers than competitors. This initial investment and phased disengagement of existing distributors is likely to smoothen the overall transition and give Texas Instruments time to develop best practices for the new distribution model.

3. A Slowdown of Moore's Law

Moore's law says the number of transistors on a microchip would double every 2 years. The semiconductor industry recognizes that Moore's law is slowing down as the rate of chip density progress reaches saturation.

This is a signal that the semiconductor industry is in or near the mature stage. The mature stage will see greater price competition and marginally diminishing returns on R&D. This can put pressure on Texas Instruments' margins, especially if there is increased competition from Chinese manufacturers.

Texas Instruments has consistently been realizing cost efficiencies - 42% increase in EBIT margins over last 10 years - thus reducing chances of a large margins squeeze. Increased use of technology-driven demand for semiconductors can offset price competition's effects on the bottom line.

The following maps the aforementioned risks along an impact-chance matrix:

Texas Instruments' major risks are common to the whole US semiconductor industry. The biggest risk pertains to outcomes of Chinese semiconductors' self-sufficiency efforts.

The industry risks are longer-term in nature, and Texas Instruments has ample opportunity to continue its strong growth in the interim.

Valuation Themes

1. Dampening Cyclicality of Revenues

Cyclical amplitudes of revenues are expected to decrease due to a diversifying customer base, wider portfolio of products, wider end-use of products, lower ability of buyers to defer purchases for existing products as this can delay their production processes, and high switching costs for buyers due to network effects and long product lifecycles.

2. Improving Operational Efficiency

I anticipate Texas Instruments to realize efficiency benefits arising from R&D spent on manufacturing capabilities and production technology. I also expect distribution network efficiencies to come from adoption of direct distribution channels. These efficiencies should translate into better operating margins.

3. Stronger Customer Focus

Operationally, TXN has reduced day sales outstanding (DSOs). However, I have assumed that customers will be having better payable terms as Texas Instruments provides this incentive to spur customers' acceptability of direct-selling in the initial phase as the company shifts towards a direct distribution model. I have assumed this concession to manifest itself in the form of longer DSOs; 31 days as opposed to 28 days.

4. Increased Capex Spending

I have accounted for management's increased capex target from 3% to 6% of revenues. Additionally, the $650m allocated for the building of a new analog capacity is included for the 1st 3 forecast years.

5. Increased R&D

According to various sources of industry-specific research, AI, IoT, VR and 5G will increase demand for semiconductor content, particularly in Texas Instruments' focus areas of automotive and industrials. Management has sustained R&D expenditure at 10.1% of revenues to continuously explore adoption of new technologies and enhance business outcomes. Our forecasts account for greater focus on analog products, which has higher R&D costs than digital chips, Texas Instruments' need to focus on innovation as the semiconductor market matures, and R&D required for the development of 5G and IoT products.

Overall, these 5 themes drive the key assumptions for our pro forma financials' forecasts and valuation model.

Valuation

Valuation was conducted using the following methods:

Valuation Method Weight DCF Perpetuity 1.7% to 2.5% 4 DCF EBITDA Terminal Value 9.5x to 17.5x 1 EV/EBITDA Comparable Multiples 1 EV/EBIT Comparable Multiples 1 P/E Comparable Multiples 1

In true independent value investing fashion, no weight was given to analyst consensus views and 52-week market high/low values. As I value the bottom-up fundamental approach more, 4 times more weight was given to the DCF perpetuity valuation compared to the Terminal EBITDA-multiple based valuation. This way, less weight is given to the default assumption that the market is pricing the comparables correctly.

Valuation Inputs Value Source After tax cost of debt 2.4 SEC filings 5 year beta 1.22 Capital IQ Market risk premium 5.96% Damodaran's Datasets Risk free rate 1.7% US 10Y Yield Long term growth rate 2.1% Long-term US GDP growth Weighted average cost of capital 8.9% Computed based on CAPM Terminal value EBITDA multiple 17.5x Comparables spread from Capital IQ

All the original 3 filtration parameters (RoTCE, Operating Cash Flow/EBITA and EBITDA margin) see continued improvement. FCF/share is expected to grow by 12.5% CAGR over the next 5 years.

Thus, Texas Instruments is deemed to have a triangulated intrinsic value of $158.97/share, implying a margin of safety of 36.93%.

Recommendation

I recommend getting long exposure to Texas Instruments and offer different ways to play this view:

Besides a normal purchase of the underlying TXN stock, the investor may also consider purchasing 2-year LEAP call options corresponding to expiry series 15th January 2021. Alternatively, to bet on relative outperformance over the industry, one can long the TXN stock and simultaneously short a semiconductor index such as SOX, which is priced at $1,690.83 as on the analysis date of 21st November 2019.

I believe Texas Instruments is a long-term buy and hold, unless fundamentals drastically change for the worse. Hence, rather than a full exit at the intrinsic value, I suggest a re-valuation of the business first before deciding on the subsequent course of action (acquire more, sell a portion, sell all, do nothing, etc.).

Overall, Texas Instruments seems like a Free Cash Flow Engine with Plenty of Fuel.

