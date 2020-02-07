AUD/CAD Shows Upside Potential To 0.9050

This upside could support another reversal of the 20-day and 50-day moving averages of the AUD/CAD pair, with upside to follow shortly; a possibly contrarian play, given that speculators remain net-short AUD and net-long CAD. The AUD/CAD pair could target 0.9050 in the short term.

When commodity prices rally, AUD and CAD tend to rally. Recently, the price of one of Australia's most important exports has risen substantially against one of Canada's important export categories.

The AUD/CAD currency pair, which expresses the value of the Australian dollar in terms of the Canadian dollar, is an interesting pair since both AUD and CAD are generally viewed as commodity currencies. To gain clearer insight into this, we can find out the extent of each export category of Australia and Canada (i.e., the percentage that each category represents by value). The author has aggregated the top five export categories, complete with the percentage that each represents relative to all exports, in the table below.

(Source: The Observatory of Economic Complexity; (1) Australia and (2) Canada. Table created by the author.)

In the chart above, it is clear that both Australia and Canada have significant export exposures. However, they are slightly different. Australia's economy is clearly far more exposed to particular commodities, by virtue of the fact that a mere five categories represent over 60% of all exports. Canada, meanwhile, has a more diverse economy, and therefore its currency is less likely to subject to sharp moves in commodities.

Having said that, whereas Australia's commodity exposures are fairly diverse (including iron, coal, gold, gas and wheat, among its top exports), Canada's top exports are heavily focused on energy. Cars and vehicle parts are also significant, but these goods are likely to be more in demand when energy products are also in greater demand; they are ultimately complementary products to end consumers (unless your car is electric, you will need to buy fuel). This is why the Canadian dollar is volatile; global oil prices can have a significant effect on the value of CAD FX crosses.

In my prior article on AUD/CAD, published January 7, 2020, I predicted that the pair would fall from around 0.9000 (the market price at the time) to under 0.8840. The pair did not hit this target, but did nonetheless ultimately fall by over 140 pips by the end of January 2020. One of the factors that supported my bearish thesis was the 50-day moving average of the ratio between gold and oil prices. Gold, representing 12% of Australian exports, was to represent AUD, whereas WTI crude oil prices were to represent CAD's exposure to oil-related product exports. At the time of my last article, the ratio was ticking down, hence strengthening our downside thesis.

The chart below is an updated version, which shows AUD/CAD (with daily candlesticks) trading against the 50-day moving average of the gold-to-oil ratio (see the green line, set against the far-right y-axis). The 'spot value' of the ratio is shown by the lighter green line, whereas the moving average is shown by the smoother, darker green line.

(Chart created by the author using TradingView. The same applies to all subsequent candlestick charts presented hereafter.)

We can see that this ratio is now breaking out. While this author senses that both the Australian dollar and the Canadian dollar could perform well over the near term, should oil prices continue to stabilize (i.e., crude oil prices should remain over $50/barrel over the short-to-medium term), the gold-to-oil ratio would seem to support AUD/CAD strengthening over the short term.

The chart below indicates the interest rate spread (see blue line) between the one-year government bond yields of Australia and Canada. The interest rate spread is also important to monitor, as higher-yielding currencies are naturally more attractive to hold in terms of lower-yielding currencies (FX traders can leverage positive-carry exposures to enhance returns from the interest income derived from these differentials).

The interest rate spread between two commodity currencies is particularly interesting, since commodity currencies typically rally with pro-risk activity in global markets. Two "risk-on" currencies are likely to remain positively correlated with each other when set against "risk-off," safe-haven currencies (such as the Japanese yen or Swiss franc). Therefore, in theory, the interest rate spread should help steer "risk-neutral" pairs like AUD/CAD more effectively, as less volatility is likely to be attributable to global shifts in risk sentiment.

The one-year interest rate spread in the chart below, which clearly correlates strongly with the spot price of the AUD/CAD pair, is currently being priced at a negative value of about -0.83% at the time of writing. If we look to the central bank rates of the Reserve Bank of Australia (of +0.75%) and the Bank of Canada (of +1.75%), we find the spread between the RBA and BoC rates is lower at -1.00% (which is +0.75% minus +1.75%). In other words, the bond market would seem to be on the optimistic side for AUD/CAD (the spread could reprice downwards), yet our gold-to-oil ratio would seem to indicate the potential for further strength for the AUD/CAD pair.

We should also check to see where the 20-day and 50-day moving averages fall for AUD/CAD; if the former is above the latter, this would indicate a bullish trend (the opposite would indicate bearishness). The chart below shows these moving averages (the 20-day in green; the 50-day in red).

Because of the relatively low volatility of this pair (AUD/CAD has traded within a trading range that began around August 2019, from about 0.8850 to 0.9150), the moving averages are difficult to read. However, while the 20-day moving average is below the 50-day (indicating a bearish trend), this is liable to change at a moment's notice.

We should also remember that AUD speculative positioning has been bearish for a long time (per data sourced from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly Commitments of Traders report). The chart below shows that speculators have been net-short AUD since March 2018.

(Source: Investing.com)

Meanwhile, speculators have been less biased on the Canadian dollar (probably due to the volatility of oil prices over recent months). Nevertheless, they have most recently been net-long.

(Source: Investing.com)

A contrarian viewpoint would be, therefore, to consider shorting CAD, and going long AUD. This would support a reversion of the trending moving averages to the upside, and would be synergistic with our gold-to-oil ratio which is currently signifying the potential for upside in AUD/CAD. While it is not preferable to go long a pair while the bond market already appears to be priced with apparent optimism, the spread of -0.83% is less than 25 basis points away from the spread implied by central bank rates of -1.00%, and hence this should not cause too much concern.

Going forward, while we could see some short-term downside, AUD/CAD would appear to show potential for a rebound to the upside. A target of 0.9050 could be set, in line with the highs achieved in January 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.