DBO: Fade The Crowd And Buy Crude Oil

It’s been a hard year for holders of the Invesco DB Oil ETF (DBO) with shares falling by over 16% since the start of this year. While this negative return has been difficult to stomach for some, it is my opinion that we are sitting on the cusp of a large rally in crude oil. Specifically, I believe that holding DBO makes for a solid trade through the end of this year as key supply risks continue to play out in global crude markets.

Crude Markets

If you’ve missed the headlines, crude oil has had a bad month.

Any time there’s a sudden move in the price of oil, it makes sense to ask two questions. The first question is this, “what is happening?” And the second question is, “what do the fundamentals say?”

The reason why these two questions matter so much is that by understanding what the market is reacting to and comparing that to what the underlying fundamentals of the commodity say, we can potentially profit by getting more advantageous prices in larger trends which are ultimately driven by fundamentals.

To start out, let’s take a high-level view of crude markets by looking at the year-over-year change in inventories. As you can see in the following chart, crude stocks just recently entered a year-over-year decline.

Before getting into the reasoning as per why this is happening, let’s establish why this is important to monitor. The main reason why we should pay attention to changes in inventories is this: the change in stocks is directly correlated with what happens to the price of crude oil.

If you’re unfamiliar with the number in the top right, here’s a simple guide. At a very simple level, this means that a good degree of the variation in the price of crude is exclusively explained by what happens in crude inventories. In other words, if you call inventories, you’ve got a very good chance of calling what is going to happen not only to the direction of crude prices, but also the magnitude of crude price change.

To give you a number to run with, over the past 25 years, if you had been able to call if inventories would build or draw on a year-over-year basis over a certain time period, you would have had a 74% chance of being correct on a directional call on the price of crude. In other words, if we can reasonably say that the current trend in place of declining stocks will continue over the next year, then we have a 74% chance that the price of crude is going to rally – and the deeper the drop in stocks, the greater the magnitude of the concurrent rally in crude oil. In other words, it makes a lot of sense to make sure that you absolutely understand what is impacting crude inventories if you want to trade crude oil.

All this said, let’s circle back to the first question: what is happening right now? Put simply, this is a panic sell in the face of fear of the coronavirus spreading and harming demand for crude oil. This selloff is purely driven by “what if” analysis from panicked traders and inventors and is completely decoupled from the above trend of declining inventories – a trend which has a statistically-strong ability to call the long-term movements of crude oil. In other words, the market is selling against the fundamentals. And this is where we can profit.

So what is driving this decline in stocks which has pulled inventories down year over year as well as against the 5-year average?

There really are two key variables leading the charge here and they are both on the supply side. First off, OPEC cuts have taken a serious toll on the balance as last year’s total number of barrels imported was the lowest amount in decades.

This year is well on track to continue the trend as imports are again hitting fresh 5-year lows.

If you don’t believe me that this is OPEC driving the trend, we luckily have data from the EIA to prove the point.

As a side note, I’ve written about oil for a few months on Seeking Alpha and it always tickles me to lower the Y-axis on the above chart. OPEC just keeps cutting.

The OPEC story is straightforward: they want higher prices. And they are currently in discussions to cut yet again on top of cuts which are already in place to bring the crude markets into balance. This is a very important thing to factor in when you consider coronavirus fears removing demand from the market: OPEC has the ability (and demonstrated willingness) to remove supply at a greater depth than lost demand. For that reason, my simple argument stands: OPEC wins. Maybe not every month or quarter, but in the long run, if they want the price of oil to go in a certain direction, then they have a demonstrated history of making it happen through their actions. If you’re in the crude trade for the long haul (longer than 3+ months), then fighting OPEC simply isn’t a good trade because they literally control a third of the global crude supply.

And the second supply risk is ironically an even greater risk on the back of the recent selloff. And that risk is of course United States production. Put simply, it’s slowing.

To understand why this is a big deal, take a look at the history of slowdowns in crude production growth versus the price of WTI.

The last time we saw production growth drop by the same magnitude we’ve seen over the past year or so, WTI found the bottom and rallied for several quarters. We are in one of those situations again.

In a drop primarily driven by Permian bankruptcies, crude production across the United States is slowing.

The reason why this is happening is because the price of crude simply isn’t high enough. And given that crude just slid something like 20%, this situation is going to become more exacerbated, further tightening global supply.

Based on these two clear metrics: ongoing OPEC cuts as well as slowing production, trading to the short side for anything more than a very short-term trade makes for a bad trade in that you are going directly against the fundamentals. It’s a great time to buy crude oil.

The Instrument

Let’s quickly write about why DBO is a great way to take the long crude trade. Basically, DBO is an instrument designed around maximizing roll yield to favor investors. Roll yield is what you get when futures prices converge towards the spot price, which means that the shape of the forward curve (prices by settlement dates) will determine your roll yield.

Here is the current forward curve for WTI.

We are in contango in the front months of the curve with backwardation starting in the September time frame. If you are holding exposure in an ETN or ETN which only holds the front months (like USO and most of the GSCI/BCOM trackers), then you are experiencing negative roll yield. The reason this happens is that you will be holding futures contracts at higher prices than the spot price and they will be falling towards the spot price to converge.

The beauty of DBO is that it adaptively shifts exposure across the forward curve using Deutsche Bank’s (NYSE:DB) DBIQ methodology (hence the “DB” in its name). This methodology maximizes roll yield in favor of the holder of the ETF. So when it comes time to roll, DBO can shift its exposure into later months of the curve such that the movement towards spot is either mild contango or backwardation (which results in positive roll). DBO makes for a great way to trade crude oil due to its strong rolling methodology.

Conclusion

The recent selloff in crude oil is driven by fear rather than an impartial analysis of the fundamentals. The crude fundamentals clearly show a trend of declining stocks, which almost always lead to rising crude prices. DBO is able to maximize roll yield, which means that it’ll likely start to outperform other oil ETPs due to its adaptive ability to manage exposure.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.