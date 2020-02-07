A2 Milk: Brand And Growth Fully Captured By Stock Price

Synopsis

The a2 Milk Company (OTCPK:ACOPF) has a valuable brand that confers considerable pricing power. The company sells premium infant formula as well as milk that mitigates digestive difficulties, products that consumers are either highly sensitive to in perceived quality or dependent on for health reasons. The company is capital-light and generates substantial free cash flow, which facilitates heavy reinvestment into the brand. This is the substance of the moat: a premium brand endowed with significant pricing power accommodates much larger marketing investment than what other companies, absent pricing power, can afford, which thereby strengthens the brand further.

I estimate that the a2 Milk Company is worth between $5.54-10.25 per share, fully valued compared to a $9.62 market price (February 4, 2020). While the company has strong growth prospects, particularly in China, current expectations embedded in the stock price do not permit a favorable risk-reward investment today.

In addition, recent executive turnover raises red flags, as the CEO, CFO, CMO and CTO have all departed in the prior six months. Such resignations came amidst poor market reception to high marketing expenditures. As such, a primary risk is that new management will curb brand investment in favor of shorter-term profit and thereby damage the moat.

Background

The a2 Milk Company is a New Zealand-domiciled dairy products company. a2 Milk offers liquid milk, infant formula, nutritional powders and other dairy goods that are sourced from cows whose milk only contains the A2 form of casein protein. This is important because A1 casein is theorized to be a source of digestive discomfort that many individuals experience from dairy consumption. Digestive difficulties in response to A1 casein are independent of lactose intolerance, which indicates a poor response to one of dairy’s sugar constituents, lactase. As a result, many individuals whom have self-diagnosed as lactose intolerant can in fact consume A2 dairy without issue.

Nearly all of the world's milk is produced by cows that generate both A1 and A2 casein. The a2 Milk Company, however, sources from A1-free cows exclusively. The a2 Milk Company's products are not scientifically altered in any way; they are simply sourced from the minority of cows who do not produce A1 casein in their milk.

The company has experienced tremendous expansion over the past decade, with revenues increasing from $42 million (all figures relating to company performance are in NZ dollars, unless otherwise stated) in 2011 to over $1,300 million in 2019, a compounded annual growth rate of greater than 53%. a2’s infant formula, launched in 2013, has been a phenomenal success, and now accounts for roughly 80% of total company sales. A2 infant formula has particular consumer resonance because human breast milk is A1-free.

The company’s revenues are distributed geographically between Australia and New Zealand, China and the US in proportions of 64.5%, 32.5% and 3%, respectively. In Australia & New Zealand, 77.5% of sales are from infant formula and 22.5% are from liquid milk and other products. Australia & New Zealand infant formula grew 35% in 2019 and is the leading brand with approximately 40% of the market. Australia & New Zealand liquid milk expanded 10% last year and has 11% local market share. Australia & New Zealand's 2019 EBITDA margin was 46.5%. The Chinese segment derived 97% of sales from infant formula in 2019, which grew 73% YoY and possesses 6.4% market share. China’s EBITDA margin was 31% in 2019. The US business sells only liquid milk, with sales of $34 million, up 160% on 2018’s results. The US business is loss-making at -$44 million in EBITDA and comprises a negligible fraction of the $71 billion (NZD) American milk industry.

The a2 Milk Company runs a very capital-light business model through its partnerships with farmers, processors and wholesalers. The company generated an exceptional return on capital employed of greater than 60% in 2019 and CapEx represented just 0.5% of sales. The capital-light model enables the company to spend an enormous amount of money on marketing in order to garner a trustworthy, premium brand position. In 2019, marketing grew 84% YoY, more than twice the rate of sales.

The branding efforts appear successful. a2 commands a huge premium for its products, pricing its liquid milk and infant formula an astonishing 165% and 70-98% above respective alternatives.

Does it work?

Scientific consensus on the efficacy of A1-protein free dairy is inconclusive. The a2 Milk Company had historically made wide-ranging claims on the benefit of A2 dairy, suggesting that its A1-inclusive counterpart may be responsible for heart disease, diabetes and even autism. The company has since muted on such messages but continues to commission several ongoing studies on A1-free dairy benefits.

I do not consider scientific evidence, notwithstanding a particularly damning future finding, to be a material factor in a2’s prospects, for four reasons. First, a2 Milk is primarily an infant formula brand. Of all possible products, individuals are most likely to be unwavering in their commitment to perceived quality when nourishing their newborns. a2 Milk has earned this premium consumer image through marketing, scientifically warranted or not. So long as A2 infant formula provides at least equal efficacy as A1 types, it is unlikely to cede its positioning due to scientific studies. Second, if a2 milk did not provide for a better digestive experience, shoppers would be unlikely to purchase it at its premium price. Third, reviews of the milk from consumers are highly positive with reported digestive improvements. Last, while impacts on periphery conditions as noted above seem far-fetched, studies do hint that A1-free dairy provides an increased digestive experience, and this is a2’s primary product differentiator.

Growth Outlook

I will now examine the revenue growth prospects for each of a2 Milk’s geographic segments over the next decade, beginning with Australia & New Zealand, followed by China and lastly, the US.

Australia & New Zealand

The a2 Milk Company reports the Australia & New Zealand markets in combination, but all revenue and market share figures, as disclosed in the annual reports, detail the Australian market. In 2018, the company entered into a licensing agreement with dairy co-op Fonterra to market the brand in New Zealand. The terms and results of the agreement are undisclosed. As such, this section of the write-up and its affiliated forecasts refer exclusively to the Australian market.

The a2 Milk Company is the largest advertiser of liquid milk in the Australian market and is the only brand sold in all major supermarkets. It is also the only significant provider of A1-free milk in the region. The Company has an 11.2% share of the Australian milk market, up from 7.4% in 2013. Australian liquid milk has grown revenue 5.75% annually since 2015 as impressive share gains have been largely offset by flat-to-down aggregate milk consumption, which has decreased 0.5% annually since 2016.

The company has benefitted from an increasing consumer preference for premium dairy products, a trend likely to continue; however, total milk consumption is likely to remain stale as well. As such, Australian liquid milk is likely to grow in the low-single digit range over the next decade, and such growth is likely to come solely from increased market share.

Because a2 milk is sold at such a premium price point, its market share is constrained by the percentage of individuals who are willing and able to pay up, and as a result, it is unlikely to ever constitute a large portion of the milk market. With this under consideration, the product is already fairly well penetrated at 11.2% market share.

I will assume that a2's upside market share is a continuation of its recent pace of share grab, 0.63% annually, such that the company owns 17.5% of the liquid milk market in 2030. My mid-point estimate will assume half that pace, 0.32% per year, resulting in 14.4% 2030 market share. Downside will entail a donation of share, 0.32% annually, where a2 ends up with 8% share in 2030. If aggregate consumption continues to decline 0-1% annually and a2 finishes the decade with 8-17.5% of the Australian liquid milk market, a2 liquid milk will grow between -3.5-3.5% yearly in the region.

The infant formula market is expected to increase at a 5.5% annual clip globally over the next decade. Infant formula consumption is driven by the birth rate and the percentage of parents who use infant formula. In turn, the number of parents who use infant formula is largely a result of female employment. Australian demographics are generally favorable to the health of the infant formula market in these regards, which should allow Australian infant formula to expand in-line with the global rate. Australian population is growing near the global rate of 1.5% annually, while female labor participation grew at 9x the rate of male’s in 2018 and reached an all-time high participation rate of nearly 61% in January 2019.

Over the past two years, Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) and Danone (OTCQX:DANOY) launched A1-free infant formulas in the Australian market at price points 30-40% below a2 Milk. a2 has not been visibly impacted by these entrances, increasing its market share from 26% in 2017 to estimably 41% in 2019.

As evidenced by a2’s 40%-plus market share, perceived quality in baby formula is far more impactful than in liquid milk. Consumers have demonstrated that they will pay the premium despite the fact that infant formula amounts to a substantially larger percentage of the consumer’s budget than does milk. This dynamic relieves some of the upper constraint on market share, however, share grab is still likely to decelerate meaningfully from the 9.5% annual pace between 2015-2019.

My scenario estimates will assume that by 2030, a2 grabs 2/3 of the infant formula market in the upside, 50% in the base case, and 30% in the downside. Such forecasts, under 5.5% total industry growth in the region, imply a2 Australian infant formula growth of 2.5-10.1% through 2030.

China

Some history about the Chinese infant formula market, and a2’s entrance therein, is necessary before assessing the Company’s outlook in this key region.

In 2008, over 300,000 Chinese babies fell ill from toxic infant formula. The epidemic, which tragically caused six infant deaths, was owed to harmful levels of melamine located in domestically produced infant formula offerings. Later, in 2010, Chinese producer Synutra was accused of manufacturing infant formula that caused early puberty. These experiences left an imprint on the Chinese consumer that persists in today’s product landscape. Owed to distrust in local providers, Chinese consumers migrated towards foreign offerings, particularly those conceived as premium products. It is estimated today that around 60% of Chinese infant formula is provided by foreign companies.

Government policy was also important in facilitating a2’s Chinese entry: in 2014, Beijing began facilitating cross-border e-commerce (CBEC), providing increased access for foreign producers, and in 2015, it revised its one-child policy, spurring additional child births.

The a2 Milk Company initially entered China through “Daigou”, a network of consumer goods arbitrageurs who purchased a2 products in Australia or through CBEC and upsold them to Chinese consumers. This provided a rapid distribution model that allowed the company to gather widespread brand awareness and superior consumer familiarity that persists today.

The Chinese infant formula market grew approximately 8-11% annually between 2017-2019. Of particular relevance to a2, premium and grass-fed (a2 is grass-fed) offerings increased by an outsized 30% and 46%, respectively, in 2017. a2 was a beneficiary of the distrust in local providers, a preference for premium products and reinvigorated population growth, and expanded its Chinese infant formula sales from $88 million in 2017 to $423 million in 2019, more than doubling its market share during this period from 2.8% to 6.4%.

The go-forward demographic, regulatory and competitive climates, however, are more unclear for a2 than in prior years.

Demographically, there are both headwinds and tailwinds. The relaxation of the one-child policy was motivated by concerns of a declining Chinese population. Current estimates are that the Chinese population will grow only about 0.4% annually through 2030, and the number of reproductive-age women is in particular decline. Conversely, the breastfeeding rate in China is much below the world average, at just 29%, and per capita affluence is rising. Both factors are beneficial to the infant formula market and will counteract a slowing birth rate. In light of the contradictory forces, I will assume that the Chinese infant formula market grows in-line with the global market – 5.5% annually – through the next decade.

While governmental policy has been cooperative with a2’s Chinese entrance, in June 2019, Beijing pledged to decrease foreign share of infant formulas from its current 60% to 40%. The pledge was made absent a timeframe or specific mechanism and is generally considered a reciprocal of foreign trade tensions. As such, its materiality remains uncertain, but it should be noted as a potential headwind to a2 going forward.

Competition in the Chinese infant formula market is fierce, as the a2 Milk Company is contending with a number of A1-free, premium offerings. However, a2 Milk remains the undisputed category leader in the A1-free space, having earned sticky consumer trust in a highly sensitive product. The Company has increased and diversified its distribution enormously since 2017, growing its presence in Chinese Mother & Baby stores from 3000 in 2017 to over 16,400 in 2019, which should drive continued brand leadership.

Morningstar Analyst Adam Fleck, who covers a2, estimates that the company will reach 15% market share in China by the end of the decade through one point of share grab annually. I will use his forecasts as my base, with upside and downside estimates of 1.5% and 0.5% annual share gains, respectively. 5.5% industry growth in conjunction with 0.5-1.5% of annual share grab implies that the a2 Milk Company’s Chinese infant formula business will grow between 11.1-17.7% annually over the next decade.

US

The a2 Milk Company entered the United States in earnest in 2018, producing $13 million (NZD) in revenue. In 2019, the Company grew US sales 160% YoY, to $34 million, and accelerated its retail presence from 6,000 stores in 2018 to 10,000 in 2019. a2 Milk is sold in many major retailers across the country including Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Target (NYSE:TGT), Costco (NASDAQ:COST), Whole Foods (NASDAQ:AMZN), Ralph’s and Sprouts (NASDAQ:SFM). As of today, a2 only sells liquid milk. American proof of concept is still in the very early innings, but signs are encouraging in the form of rapid revenue growth and store adoption.

Excellent research from McKinsey illuminates four compelling developments in the US milk market that are beneficial to the a2 Milk Company. First, Millennials are 2.8x more likely to believe new brands are better or more innovative and 3.7x more likely to avoid buying from “Big Food”. Second, 42% of milk-buyers have tried a new brand in the last 12 months. Next, McKinsey states that the most successful product launches deliberately target consumer health. Last, retailers are targeting smaller, high-growth disruptors.

The US milk market is about 10x bigger than Australia’s and the extrapolation can be tempting: applying A1-free's share of Australian milk (11%, of which a2 owns in entirety) to the US $71 billion (NZD) milk market yields ~$7.5+ billion in potential category sales.

I believe that the a2 Milk Company has two potential primary competitive advantages in the US. First, its supply of A2-producing cows is already locked and loaded. Recall that a minority of cows produce A1-free dairy. Dairy Farmers of America (DFA) has been dismissive of the A1-free trend, but one member shared that “if interest continues to grow, we will explore opportunities with our farmers”. However, the time lag between acknowledging demand and implementing appropriate supply procedures would likely afford the a2 Milk Company enough time to establish an American presence, thereby initiating the flywheel of sales growth, cash flow generation and marketing that has worked so well in Australia and China.

Second, the farmers to which this DFA representative references very likely supply the “Big Food” that is so rebuffed by millennials, while the a2 Milk Company is aligned with what McKinsey characterizes as a well-positioned modern dairy brand.

I will assume that in the max-growth scenario, the A1-free category gets 5% of the American milk market, less than half of A1-free’s share in Australia (which a2 Milk owns entirely). Of this 5% category share, I will assume the a2 Milk Company earns 50% market share. These assumptions encase 35% annualized expansion in American sales over the next 10 years. My base case will guess that A1-free’s share is 1%, of which a2 earns 75%, concluding 21% yearly growth. Finally, in the downside, A1-free does not stick in the US and the a2 Milk Company exits the region.

Margins

There are two key inputs to forecasting the a2 Milk Company’s long-run margins: product mix, which largely determines gross margins, and marketing spend. CoGS and Marketing represent the two largest expense items, as well as those that have varied the most through a2’s reporting history.

The long-run margin profile of the Company depends substantially on the mix between infant formula and liquid milk, as indicated by the following: in 2014, infant formula was 10% of sales and gross margin was 36%. In 2019, infant formula was 80% of sales and gross margin was 54%.

Between 2011-2013, before infant formula was introduced, gross margin was about 33%. I will assume that liquid milk’s gross margin is indeed 33%. Knowing the proportion of sales from each category and the consolidated gross margin, an implied infant formula margin can be derived for subsequent years. This methodology suggests that infant formula gross margin was 60% in 2019 and has expanded every year since 2015. The implication is that the relative growth rates in each region, corresponding with the product predominantly sold thereabout, effects the gross margin of the entire company. In my valuation, I will assume that liquid milk generates 33% gross margins while infant formula runs at 60%

In 2017, marketing amounted to 7.7% of revenue. In 2019, the figure was 10.3% and it is expected to reach 12% in 2020. Marketing outlay is disproportionately directed towards China and the US. On an August 2019 call, then-CEO Jayne Hrdlicka rebuffed analyst questioning on long-run marketing spend as a percentage of sales, saying only that the company is investing heavily to drive brand awareness in the pursuit of top-line growth.

However, in December 2019, Hrdlicka stepped down as CEO after just 18 months and was replaced by former chief, Geoff Babidge, who engineered much of a2’s success prior to 2018. Chairman David Hearn spoke to the Australian Financial Review following Hrdlicka’s departure and said, “This issue is not about whether Jayne has put in place the right strategy. The board is completely behind the strategy. The issue if there is one is about execution and balance. We want to balance between very strong growth and attractive margins.”

Hrdlicka is not the only senior executive to step down recently. All of the CFO, CMO and CTO have resigned over the last six months. This is not only curious but forthrightly concerning. It also clouds the company’s long-run perspective on marketing expenditure.

Regional Outlooks

I believe that the soundest methodology to estimate long-run, consolidated margins is to infer each segment's profitability based on what my research suggests is reasonable and conservative. In my valuation, the company-wide margin will be a weighted-average of the segments as determined by their relative contributions to total revenue. Consolidated margin will differ with varying growth scenarios because each region represents a different level of profitability per dollar of revenue.

Australia increased its EBITDA margin from 35% in 2017 to 46.5% in 2019 as infant formula has become the majority of the business. Applying my product category gross margin estimates, the Australian region operated at a 54% gross margin last year as infant formula represented 77.5% of sales. Marketing and distribution expenses are low in the homeland. If we assume that gross margin remains stationary as a percentage of sales, and that EBITDA is consistent as a percentage of gross profit, the Aus & NZ region will operate between a 48-49.5% EBITDA margin as a greater proportion of total revenue is owed to infant formula over time.

China effectively only sells infant formula, so I estimate that its gross margin is 60%. In 2017-2018, the region’s EBITDA margin was 34-36% before declining to 32% in 2019. Marketing and distribution expenses are always going to be more burdensome in China than Australia. However, if you consider that the Australian region produces 46.5% EBITDA on 54% gross margins, it seems reasonable that, at maturity, the Chinese segment can be in the neighborhood of 40% EBITDA margins on 60% gross profit. I will assume that Chinese EBITDA margin remains 32% through 2021 as brand investment persists, and that in each year thereafter, China improves its EBITDA margin 1% as brand investment slows, ultimately reaching 40% “at-maturity” margins by 2028.

The US segment will always be lower margin as long as it only sells liquid milk. Clearly, in 2019, brand investment was enormous as the region generated -$44 EBITDA on $34 million in revenue, but what might the region look like at maturity? The US, if it reaches profitability, is likely to run at something like a 10-15% EBITDA margin, composed of a 33% gross margin with 10-15% of sales spent on marketing, 2-3% going to distribution and another 5% of sales eaten up by overhead.

Of course, it remains uncertain if the US region will ever make a profit. The Company initially guided towards 2021 breakeven before Hrdlicka walked that back in the 2019 annual report. In my upside and base scenarios, I envision that the US business will accrue significant revenue traction. In these scenarios, I model breakeven in 2023 and at-maturity, 15% EBITDA by 2025. In my downside, the a2 Milk Company exits the US with persistent losses in 2023.

I will estimate corporate expenses and CapEx by rounding their future percentage of sales up to the nearest full number as compared to their historical percentage of sales. The effective tax rate will be 25% in each year.

Valuation

I valued the a2 Milk Company via a discounted cash flow model using a 10% cost of equity and a 2% terminal growth rate in 2030. What follows is the result of my upside, base and downside scenarios in terms of annualized revenue growth, 2020 and 2030 EBITDA margin, and per share intrinsic value.

Upside: revenue growth: 13.8%; 2020 EBITDA margin: 24.2%; 2030 EBITDA margin: 35.3%; intrinsic value $10.14.

Base: revenue growth: 9.5%; 2020 EBITDA margin: 31.5%; 2030 EBITDA margin: 38.3%; intrinsic value: $7.76.

Downside: revenue growth: 4.9%; 2020 EBITDA margin: 31.2%; 2030 EBITDA margin: 40.4%; intrinsic value: $5.54.

The a2 Milk Company is a very good business with promising growth prospects. However, the high expectations embedded in the stock price result in a full valuation. As such, I will not be purchasing shares at current levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.