Weekly Review: Municipal Bond CEFs - New Highest Price For The Benchmark

Most of the funds from the sector are still trading at positive Z-scores, and we do not see a statistical edge to include some of them in our portfolio.

The panic around the coronavirus and the unchanged interest rates helped the benchmark of the municipal bonds to reach a new highest price.

Introduction

The investors preferred the safer asset classes such as municipal bonds due to fears of the impact of the coronavirus. The first day of the week led to a serious decline in the prices of riskier assets, and this fact left some room for an increase in municipal bonds. Also, the unchanged interest rates were interpreted well by the market participants who invest in municipal bonds. So, the sector continues its uptrend, and the benchmark we use to track the performance of this sector has reached a new high for the last decade.

Throughout the article, you are going to see that the period is not the best one to be aggressive and to include many of the closed-end funds from this sector to your portfolio. We are cautious because the prices are relatively high from our perspective. Also, in our weekly articles, we are trying to show you which of the closed-end funds are treated by dividend cuts.

The Benchmark

The iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) reported another positive week, and its price rose by $0.38 and finished Friday's session at $115.80 per share.

As you know, we follow the performance of the U.S. Treasury bonds - considering them a risk-free product - with maturities greater than 20 years: the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). The strong correlation between these major indices is provided by our database software:

Comparison Of The Yields And Municipal/Treasury Spread Ratio

Investing in municipal bonds is popular because they have the potential to offer higher yields than similar taxable bonds. If an investor wants to know whether muni bonds are cheap in comparison to taxable bonds or Treasuries, they could find out by comparing them. However, this method does have its limitations, and the investor should perform a more thorough analysis before making a decision:

The Municipal/Treasury spread ratio, or M/T ratio as it is more commonly known, is a comparison of the current yield of municipal bonds to U.S. Treasuries. It aims to ascertain whether or not municipal bonds are an attractive buy in comparison. Essentially, an M/T ratio north of 1 means that investors receive the tax benefit of muni bonds for free, making them even more attractive for high net worth investors with higher tax rate considerations.

The News

Over the past week, ratings agency Moody's announced the completion of its review of most of the municipal bond closed-end funds.

Several funds from the sector announced their dividends:

Dreyfus Municipal Income (DMF) - $0.0350 per share.

Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund (DSM) - $0.0300 per share.

Dreyfus Strategic Municipals (LEO) - $0.0350 per share.

Weekly Charts

1. Biggest price decrease

2. Biggest price increase

Review Of Municipal Bond CEFs

1. Lowest Z-Score

The closed-end funds from the sector continue to impress with their performance. The past week was positive for the municipal bond closed-end funds, as all of them reported an increase in their net asset values. No doubt, the most impressive price increase was from the Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund (NPN), which finished the week with a 7.33% change in its price.

If you follow our weekly articles, you know that our first criterion which we use to research the sector is a statistical one and is called Z-score. We use it on a one-year basis to see how many times the current discount deviates from its mean for that period. If it is below -2.00 points, we can point out that specific fund as statistically undervalued. Unfortunately, at this moment, almost all of the closed-end funds are traded at high Z-scores, and we cannot say that we find a statistical edge to buy them.

The BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust (BBF) is one of the CEFs that are traded at a negative Z-score, and it offers a very competitive current yield of 4.32%. The main parts of the investments are with ratings of "AA" and "A". Definitely great quality here. The assets in the portfolio from issuers located in California are 10.87%, and those from Illinois are 12.35%.

The number of holdings in the portfolio is 196, and "Transportation" and "Health" are the sectors with the biggest weights. Another important characteristic of the portfolio is that its effective duration is 13.07 years and its yield to worst is 3.81%.

2. Highest Z-Score

Мy philosophy is simple when we talk about using the Z-score as a statistical indicator of overpriced funds. When the value of the statistical parameter is above 2.00 points without any fundamental reason, I will not review this fund as a potential "Long" candidate. Furthermore, if we see a trend reversal in the sector, these CEFs with the highest Z-score will be my first choice when I am looking for potential "Sell" candidates.

The BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (BZM) is one of the munis which seems overpriced. The Z-score is the highest one in the area, and it is traded at a premium. On the chart below, you can easily notice that BZM is traded above its average discount/premium for the last five years. Also, the current yield of 2.74% is too low to buy the fund at this price.

Source: Morningstar

Another very important point that I would like to highlight is the topic of earnings and dividends. In other words, how to avoid "dangerous" funds which can decrease their dividend. The easiest way is to monitor the earning/coverage ratio and the UNII/share balance. If both of them become negative for several consecutive periods, the dividend cut seems a very realistic event. The Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (VPV), and most of the PIMCO closed-end funds were among the recent examples which proved that these ratios are important and that the decrease of the dividend can affect the price.

The average one-year Z-score in the sector is 1.00 points. Last time, the average Z-score of the municipal sector was 1.02 points.

3. Biggest Discount

From the closed-end funds which have the biggest discounts in the area, I consider the Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Municipal Fund (NUO) as one of the interesting options. The discount of 10.50% is accompanied by a relatively low Z-score of 0.15 points.

The main part of the investments is from issuers located in Ohio. The rest is distributed between different states.

This closed-end fund seems undervalued compared to its peers. On top of that, it has a positive earnings/coverage ratio. The current yield which is offered by NUO is 3.37%, and the yield on net asset value is 3.01%.

4. Highest Premium

The PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ) premium fell below 30% after the dividend cut. Yes, it is still traded at the highest premium, but now the buyers do not seem so convinced to purchase it. The management team decreased its dividend by 15.60%, and I do expect to see an additional decrease in its premium very soon. The current yield at these prices is 4.13%, which is significantly lower than the 4.68% which was offered before the dividend change.

The average discount/premium of the sector is -3.93%. Last time, the average spread between the prices and the net asset values of the funds was -3.97%.

5. Highest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV

Above, we saw the willingness of the market participants to pay a premium for the PIMCO funds. This table could be a good explanation of that desire and why PIMCO funds are treated differently. The funds from this sponsor proved that they can outperform their peers by return on net asset value over the past five years. The average return on net asset value for the past five years for the sector is 4.70%.

6. Highest Distribution Rate

The average yield on price is 3.93%, and the average yield on net asset value is 3.79%. Of course, each of us wants to achieve a higher return, but you need to pay attention to the fundamental analysis and to avoid these ones which are threatened by dividend cuts.

No doubt, the Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ) is one that deserves attention. The fund offers one of the highest yields in the sector, and it is very positive to notice that its dividend is fully covered by the earnings. On top of that, the UNII balance per share is in green territory.

7. Lowest Effective Leverage %

The average effective leverage of the sector is 33.1%. Logically, most of the funds with lower effective leverage have lower distribution rates compared to the rest of the closed-end funds. Three funds from the sector have effective leverage equal to zero.

Above, you can find the chart of the funds with the lowest effective leverage and their yields on net asset value. If you are not a big fan of the high leverage, this chart will be very helpful.

Conclusion

Compared to the previous years, the discounts of the closed-end funds holding such products have significantly widened, but we remain cautious when we select our long positions due to the high Z-scores in the sector. However, there are several interesting trades that you can review if you use the discount as a metric.

Note: This article was originally published on February 02, 2020, and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

