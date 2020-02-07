AT&T: One Of The Few Good Long-Term Investments Today

AT&T, while not as appealing during its crash valuation, is still one of the better long-term potential investments out there.

This makes investing "correctly" even more important, and to not buy companies at a valuation which includes a potential negative long-term CAGR.

In an overvalued market, the investments which can be considered "relatively safe," with a good yield and with a conservative upside, are few and far between.

Today we go back a bit into AT&T (T). The fact is that the company's stock remains at a $36-38 trend per share, which is an all-in-all unchanged situation from my last article. What has changed is the overall market valuation, which has seen even further expansion from the time back then.

One of the more common questions I receive, both in real life as well as here on SA, is a variation on "What do you buy now/What should I be buying?" The answer to this question is, of course, inherently complicated because it depends on a variety of factors including portfolio composition, risk tolerance, demand on returns, short/long-term plans and the like.

I am, however, more than happy to share the opportunities which I believe constitute decent/good buys in today's market. There aren't many of them - less than 15, as I see it. AT&T, however, is one of them.

In this article, I'll show you and reiterate a bit on why I believe that is.

Valuation remains the same, the long-term is positive

Today we can speak about AT&T's 4Q19/FY19 results, which came in below expectations in terms of revenue, and in line on earnings. Focus, however, was on the TV customer loss which came in higher than expected.

Me, I see it as a pretty good year? Why?

(Source: AT&T FY19/4Q19 presentation)

The company delivered on all of its 2019 goals, including debt reduction (now at ~2.5X to EBITDA), a record-level FCF, excellent asset monetization and stabilization in the entertainment EBITDA.

It's also a good year because AT&T is positioned to grow according to company plans until 2022. This includes, most significantly, the down payment of all M&A debt, with a target of 2.0-2.25X net debt/EBITDA in 2 years. It also includes revenue and earnings growth, with a $4.5-4.8 EPS target in 2020.

Speaking to 2019, margins and EPS were above 2018 levels, with a small growth in EPS while experiencing a revenue drop. The highlight here really is, as I see it, the record-level free cash flow the company has as well as the slight improvements in Mobility (the company's primary segment in terms of EBITDA/Revenue) and growth in Business. While earnings in entertainment stabilized, net adds in fiber were also not as high as expectations with a lot of volume impact from discounted plans.

The much-spoken about WarnetMedia Segment delivered revenue growth, and AT&T Latin American reached positive EBITDA during 4Q19, and improved over $200M YoY quarterly, and $300M for the full year.

Perceived issues remain - why the company drops

Despite the positives, losses in TV/Video were higher than expected. Other legacy services also experienced drops, all of which impacted company earnings for the year and which have people selling the company. The company's revenue miss, which is on everyone's mind, came primarily from these segments and wasn't able to be made up by the positives from other services.

Perhaps the market is focusing a bit too much on these negatives and the revenue miss. Everyone investing in AT&T at this time should expect that the legacy decline continues. This has been the trend for a long time, both domestically and internationally.

As I see it, while a slower decline rate would be positive, it's an inevitability, and I choose to focus on segments/businesses which actually have a positive future long term. This is why I see the FY19 as more positive than most, perhaps. For me, it's about meeting stated targets and fundamental positives/ongoing work with segments. These things I see as working.

The thing I see as more of a risk is increased competition in the growing media/streaming and wireless pressure. How I expect this to unfold is contracting margins/earnings impacts - though there is a limit to how far this can go.

Dividend safety is strong/high

Despite AT&T coming out of a relatively troubled dividend past, in terms of company EPS payout ratio, things are looking better at this time.

The record-high mentioned company free cash flow, mission-critical for a continued strong dividend, brings a conservative payout ratio at today's dividend level of below 50% FCF.

While we cannot expect the FCF to remain at record levels going forward, and even must take into consideration a potential FCF slump, the fact remains that AT&T still manages a better payout than many international peers in terms of safety.

The dividend was increased, and I expect the company to continue this tradition going forward, any in-line dividend increase would be currently well-covered by company free cash flow. The company is simply gaining some elbow room in terms of financial flexibility.

The fact is, AT&T was recently upgraded to a "Safe" dividend rating from the trustworthy SimplySafeDividends (Link), reflecting the current overall payout ratio which now stands well below even the preferred levels of conservative investors.

(Source: SimplySafeDividends)

The company's current score is a 65 out of 100, indicating a "Safe Rating."

My point with emphasizing this is two-fold.

First, I want to remind readers that despite the soft results in legacy segments, AT&T's core segments continue to provide a safe dividend, currently at an above-5Y-average 5.61% yield.

Second - it provides a basis for the next portion of my article, which I consider the most important. As the stock is getting flak from investors selling their shares, the potential upside for those (of us) who consider the company a good investment becomes better and better.

Let's take a look.

Valuation

Valuation for AT&T, since I initiated my position at extremely nice levels, has been expanding. Because of my low cost basis, I've perhaps been a bit more hesitant than I should to add to my position.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Thanks to the recent dip, we're now once again in the territory where even based on AT&T's somewhat muted growth prospects over the next 2-3 years, we're looking at a potential 15% CAGR simply on the basis of trading at fair value (in relation to earnings growth). Given the current analyst forecasts, this comes in at a fair value of somewhere along 12.1X earnings, which gives the stock a current upside of 15.9% to current, 2019 earnings, and an around 16.5% upside to 2020 earnings. If we look all the way to 2022, the upside goes all the way to 30% based on a P/E of 12.14.

I argue that this expectation and valuation, from a peer comparison and an international perspective, is actually even muted. International telecommunications peers, especially Nordic ones, trade at far higher multiples and face similar issues to AT&T.

What's more, this market-beating rate of return on a rather conservative (as I see it) telecommunications stock can be replicated in the long term even using very conservative earnings growth expectations.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

In this model, as you can see, I've combined the expected earnings growth (which has roughly 80% current analyst accuracy with a 10% margin for error) until 2022, with a well-below historical level growth rate of 2% in terms of EPS.

Looking over the past 10 years, AT&T has averaged an earnings growth rate of just north of 5.6%, which makes this over 3% conservative/depressed. I believe this to be fair, given the challenges the company faces.

What the point, however, is that even on this basis and at a valuation close to fair for such growth, returns would still be above what we can expect from a currently-overvalued market, and in the double-digit percentages.

AT&T could, in fact, drop down to P/E-levels of 6-8, and you'd still not be losing money. At an average P/E ratio of 8X until 2025, your annual rates of return would approach 5% CAGR. Even during the great recession, AT&T never really dropped below 8.5 times earnings.

So - as I see it, this is the textbook definition of conservative investment in a much-needed service - telecommunications - at an extremely appealing valuation, despite a return to richer P/E-values the past year. The upside here, barring something truly unforeseen and catastrophic, is immense, even during this market climate.

This leads me to my current thesis.

Thesis

That thesis is that AT&T, despite the return to more standard valuations, is a definite "Buy" at these valuations. Investors made the mistake of driving this giant all the way down to $29-30/share, representing potential upsides in the 30-50% range. These are now, of course, gone. What upside remains, however, is still very appealing.

Communications companies like AT&T are part of the now-necessary vital backbone of both national and individual infrastructure. That, as I see it, makes them a conservative investment on par with a utility or perhaps even something like a grocer. It's part of the reason why almost 10% of my portfolio is weighted towards communications, both Nordic and International. We need it, and the need is only going to grow.

I increased my position to the desired size at an extremely appealing 6.59% YoC. I'm unsure whether I'll increase further at this position - the reason for this not just being position sizing, but FX considerations, given that the SEK has once again grown weak in terms of its USD/SEK-pairing.

I knew, however, that this report would bring both bulls and bears out of the woodwork and thought it good to clarify my own stance here. That stance is a continued positive one, with a potential upside of at least 10-15% with a potential 10-15% CAGR even with conservative forecasting estimates.

Thank you for reading.

Stance

Despite coming in soft in certain aspects, AT&T, nonetheless, manages to check all of 2019 goals, and go into 2020-2022 with a strong FCF and well-covered dividend at historical undervaluation with significant potential upside. This makes the company a "Buy."

Disclosure: I am/we are long T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.



I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles.