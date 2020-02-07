Funko: Things Just Got A Whole Lot Worse

It still generates a substantial amount of cash and we're still optimistic on its long-term growth prospects.

The issues that have caused the massive guidance miss seem to be short term and management is guiding for growth to recover this year.

When I saw the news on SA that Funko (FNKO) was down 42%, I nearly had a heart attack. How could a company growing at 20% annually trading at 15x P/E suddenly drop nearly half its market cap?

It was only when I saw the press release that I realized the problem. Management has not only drastically lowered Q4 revenue guidance, but is also guiding for weak growth in Q1 and Q2 of 2020. However, the problem seems to be short term and the decline also now means the valuation of Funko is nearing all-time lows. If growth returns, there could be substantial upside for shareholders.

Q4 - Not looking good

Around a day ago, Funko reported preliminary results for Q4 that shocked the market and caused the stock to plummet 36% premarket. The worst part of the preliminary results was the fact that YOY revenue growth is guided to decline from over 20% in Q3 to negative 8% in Q4, led by a 10% decline in the US and an 8% decline internationally.

Considering YOY growth has been consistently above 20% for the past few quarters and considering management reiterated FY 2019 guidance just a quarter earlier, this was a major shock to the market and to us.

Source: Funko press releases, WY Capital

The sales decline is expected to be concentrated in the figures segment, which is expected to fall 10%, but sales of other products were also affected, with sales in this category expected to fall 3%. Management blames the poor sales outlook on the challenging retail environment in mature markets like the US, as well as a weak movie slate in Q4.

Net sales were below expectations in mature markets, including the U.S., due to the challenging retail environment, which resulted in lower than expected purchases among Funko’s top customers throughout the holiday season as well as softness in sales related to certain tentpole movie releases. Source: Press release

With the sales decline, guidance for other financial metrics has also declined substantially. Adjusted EBITDA guidance has been cut in half, and adjusted EPS guidance has been lowered by around $0.20. Fortunately, adjusted gross margins are expected to remain stable YOY, though a $16.8mil inventory charge is going to hit GAAP gross margin hard in Q4.

Source: Funko press releases, WY Capital

This major decline seems like a classic overreaction. Yes, Funko may see negative growth over the next few quarters but the problems are clearly short term. However, Funko's current valuation seems to be implying that the company will never show positive growth again, which isn't likely to happen.

Within its press release, Funko also guided for revenues to grow in the high single-digits to low double-digits in 2020, with pretty much all of the growth in the back half. If you do the math, this means that growth is expected to recover to 20% YOY for the back half of 2020, which is similar to the growth seen in the last few quarters. Recently acquired Loungefly and the European business are also still experiencing strong growth even with the tough retail environment.

Fundamentals remain great

Even with the disappointing preliminary results, investors should still remember that Funko has incredibly strong fundamentals. It generates cash consistently, with a 6% adjusted income margin likely to be reported this year, and it is one of the best ways to play the continued growth in the number of content franchises around the world.

Source: google images

In the long run, we still think Funko has a great growth runway. We are still very optimistic about its growth initiatives, including the Funkoverse board game and its new toy line.

Valuation

After the 36% decline premarket, the market cap of Funko should be approximately $500mil, with the EV being around $740mil, representing an EV/EBITDA ratio of around 6x, a fairly cheap multiple if the company can continue its growth momentum in the next few quarters.

However, there are still many risks and unknowns, especially regarding management. Based on what we've read about shipments of products during the holiday season, by its Q3 earnings call, Funko should've already known about problems with retailer demand, yet management reiterated guidance and did not give any warning of the troubles ahead. This drastically reduces management credibility and to us is a major red flag.

There also remain many unanswered questions. It is still not clear how weak retail sales had such a massive impact on Funko's growth, and it is also not clear how management plans to bring the company's growth back to 20% by the end of 2020. Hopefully, there will be more detail given in the Q4 call.

Takeaway

Overall, Funko is a great company that seems to have hit a major speed bump. We think the long-term prospects for the company are still intact, but one cannot ignore the short-term unknowns. Currently, the valuation is cheap, but we'll wait for more explanation on the Q4 call before biting.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FNKO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long through short puts