Yelp Looks Cheap, But For A Good Reason

The company's lower valuation relative to internet peers is justified due to its higher cost structure and the cyclical nature of its business.

(Weekly chart for Yelp with 50- and 200-week moving averages shown in green and red, respectively. A trading channel drawn at $30 and $50 represents the stock's trading range for most of the past five years.)

For almost five years, Yelp (YELP) has traded within a fairly narrow trading range. Bulls argue its adjusted earnings have grown steadily to levels that make current valuations among the lowest in the industry. Bears argue the company's growth has stagnated amid rising competitive pressures. The market's indecisiveness reflected in the stock's chart suggests both sides have valid arguments. While the company's relative valuation may seem attractive, investors should keep top line growth as the primary focus. With internet platforms coming and going on a regular basis, Yelp's longer-term viability will depend on its ability to capture and retain market share.

Valuations

Although Yelp stock has been range-bound between $30 and $50 for most of the past five years, the company's business has grown considerably. If its annual revenues hit $1.02 billion estimated for fiscal 2019, the company's revenue growth during the past five years would be an impressive 16.7% CAGR. More importantly, adjusted non-GAAP EPS CAGR would exceed 52%.

(Data compiled from Yelp's 2018 annual report and Q3 2019 earnings report. Adjusted non-GAAP EPS based on Wall Street reconciliation of quarterly results. Revenue figures in millions.)

At Yelp's recent stock price around $33, the stock is only trading at 17x estimated trailing non-GAAP earnings. At this valuation, its price-to-earnings growth (PEG) would be near 1, based on its CAGR during the past five fiscal years. For an internet portal which many may still consider a high-technology company, Yelp would appear rather cheap especially considering many larger and more mature companies within the main US indexes trade at PEG ratios above 2.

Cost Metrics

Like many internet media portals, Yelp's business posts extremely high gross margin above 90%. Unlike many top-tier internet companies, its operating expenses are also extremely high. As the chart below shows, the gap between the company's gross margin and adjusted non-GAAP operating margin is massive. Even on an adjusted basis, the company's operating expenses has averaged around 80% of revenues during the past five years.

(Data compiled from Yelp's 2018 annual report and Q3 2019 earnings report. Adjusted operating margin exclude share-based compensation and non-recurring expenses.)

The bulk of Yelp's operating costs have been sales and marketing expenses, which were slightly above 50% of total operating expenses during the first three quarters of 2019. Unlike dominant internet platforms that generate traffic organically, Yelp has to spend considerable dollars to attract traffic to its platform. Unless its platform becomes a household name, recent traffic acquisition trends will likely continue and leave the company vulnerable to pricing dictated by its larger peers.

In its November 2019 investor presentation, Yelp has targeted sales and marketing expenses to drop to a range of 36-40% of revenues. If achieved, adjusted EBITDA margin would expand to 30-35% of revenues. This compares to the current guidance of 21-22% adjusted EBITDA margin in fiscal 2019. Moving forward, investors should keep a keen eye on the progress of the company's sales/marketing expense trend and if reductions result in slower top line growth.

Slowing Growth

Unlike many mid-tier internet peers that have not been able to post GAAP profitability even during a decade-long economic expansion post the 2008 Financial Crisis, Yelp has been profitable on a US GAAP basis in the past three years, including fiscal 2019. Although the company does not provide non-GAAP EPS figures for its financial results, it does provide adjusted EBITDA figures, which have been steadily increasing in the past several years.

(Data compiled from Yelp's November 2019 investor presentation and Q3 2019 shareholder letter. Adjusted EBITDA figures in millions.)

Unfortunately, the chart above also shows a dramatic slowdown in adjusted EBITDA growth in the past three years. If results for the final quarter of 2019 come in as expected, annual adjusted EBITDA growth in 2019 may only barely hit double digits. Since non-GAAP EPS is just a derivative of adjusted EBITDA, figures can easily be calculated by removing the tax-adjusted share-based compensation from each reporting period's GAAP net income. Due to a more normalized tax schedule in 2019, Yelp's non-GAAP EPS may not grow despite an 11% reduction in share count.

Q1-Q3 2018 Q1-Q3 2019 Revenues $699.03 $745.37 Gross Profit $655.42 $699.62 Gross Margin 93.76% 93.86% Adjusted Operating Expenses $556.99 $607.40 Adjusted Operating Income $98.43 $92.22 Adjusted Operating Margin 14.08% 12.37% Non-GAAP Net Income $108.66 $98.09 Diluted Share Count 89.27 79.32 Non-GAAP EPS $1.22 $1.24

(Data compiled from Yelp's third-quarter SEC filing. Dollar figures except EPS in millions. Diluted share count in millions.)

Moving forward, Wall Street estimates call for around 10% revenue growth in the next three years. Although non-GAAP EPS growth is expected to track slightly higher than revenue growth due to cost-cutting measures, analysts do not expect adjusted earnings to grow faster than low teens percentages.

(Data compiled from Yelp's reported results and current Wall Street estimates for future earnings.)

Final Thoughts

In today's market, Yelp stock does represent some value, since its non-GAAP EPS multiple is actually below the broader market average. Compared to many mid-tier internet-based peers that have sacrificed profitability for top line growth, Yelp may appear downright cheap. As long as the overall stock market continues to discount risk as it powers forward making new highs, it would be unlikely that Yelp stock breaks down from a well-established multi-year support around $30. If this trading pattern holds, buying near $30 could yield positive returns with exit points in the upper $30s.

(Daily chart for Yelp with 50- and 200-day moving averages shown in green and red, respectively. A support line at $30 has been drawn in purple.)

Trading potential aside, there are longer-term risk factors that investors should recognize. Although Yelp operates on the internet, it is essentially an advertising company and should not be considered a technology company. Unless the current economic cycle is truly different, the advertising industry has historically been extremely cyclical. For this reason, valuation comparisons to other internet or software companies would not be accurate. As already witnessed in 2015, a "mild" mid-cycle global slowdown resulted in a meaningful deceleration in Yelp's earnings, which caused its stock to drop by over 75%. Should the US economy enter into a recession, the company's high cost structure could result in potentially steep operating losses very quickly.

Secondly, Yelp's platform competes against many much larger peers that can generate higher organic traffic. This is the main reason its sales and marketing expenses are so much higher than those of peers. Although the company plans to reduce its marketing expenses as a percentage of revenues, we currently do not know how this would impact revenues. Even though Yelp has first-mover and name recognition advantages today, its platform could be minimized very quickly if the company does not continue to grow its user base.

The company's dramatic contraction in annual revenue growth rate to an estimated 8% in 2019 could be an ominous sign. If this revenue trend continues, it could signal market share loss to peers. Investors have seen dozens of once-highly prized portals totally vanish since the dotcom bubble over twenty years ago. Some of those names had much greater competitive advantages then than Yelp does today. Without a distinct competitive advantage, Yelp could be as risky a long-term investment as many of the biggest leading internet darlings were two decades ago. For this reason, investors should not pay a premium multiple for its business.

In the short to intermediate term, Yelp could post continued improvements in operating metrics. While the company's long-term target of 30-35% adjusted EBITDA margin is still a long way away from current levels, cost controls could improve this metric by a few hundred basis points in the next several quarters. The company has also been aggressively buying back stock, and still has a positive net cash position to continue this practice. These combined factors should help its non-GAAP EPS grow at a faster rate than revenues. Thus, as long as Yelp meets expected revenue growth, its earnings multiple should continue to decrease and potentially benefit its share price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.