New Evidence Of A Transformation, For The Good, In The U.S. Economy

Investors need to learn and understand how these changes are impacting markets and companies so that they can participate in all the wealth that is being created.

This movement is a part of how the information age is building upon intellectual capital, networks and platforms, and scale to deliver the benefits of the modern-age technology.

A revolution seems to be taking place in small- to medium-sized markets, as national chains are now creating new jobs and new opportunities that are transforming the local scene.

Lately, I have been focusing quite a lot on the transformation that is taking place in the US economy and how these changes might be resulting in slower, measured growth while the nation is bustling ahead benefiting greatly in terms of job creation and economic welfare.

Please note such posts as “The 2019 Economic Performance: Better Than It Looks,” and “The Radical New Picture of Why Economic Growth is Modest, Yet the Economy Prospers.”

Essentially, there have been huge changes in the economy of the United States in demographics and industrial structure. The major historical measures of economic performance are just not catching and incorporating these changes.

Chang-Ti Hsieh, economist at the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business, and Esteban Rossi-Hansberg, economist at Princeton University, give us another perspective on these changes in a commentary piece in the Wall Street Journal.

“The industrial revolution that transformed U.S. manufacturing more than a century ago is finally reaching many local services, which had long resisted standardization.”

The authors argue that national chains are now creating most new jobs and new opportunities in “small- and medium-sized markets,” from restaurants, to gyms and hospitals, to grocery stores, and to plumbing and electrical wiring.

“In the past four decades industries in which top firms have grown in share have created many more jobs than ones where market share is dispersed among small peers.”

“Over the past four decades, the growth of the top 10 percent of firms in local services in a given year has accounted for 80 percent of the cumulative wage and employment growth in the U.S.”

Although there is much concern about the “changing” of the local environment and the loss of the local flavor and community, there is just no questioning that this major move over the past four decades has resulted in great benefit to these regions and the people who live there.

The point is that the services sector of the U.S. economy is growing and prospering and bringing more wealth and stability to areas that had been lagging in economic progress. But it is changing the relative make-up of the American economy.

In terms of the posts I referred to above, the relative growth of services in the United States has accounted for 20 percent of the positive changes that have taken place in the country - changes that have contributed to the “measured” slowdown taking place in economic growth, but that have also contributed to the betterment of economic life in the country.

Changes like these have contributed to the very low unemployment rate in the economy, the current stability in employment and economic performance and the lessening of inflationary outcomes that distort the earnings of employees.

The key to what professors Hsieh and Rossi-Hansberg present is that the lessons that transformed manufacturing in an earlier age are now being applied in the services area, and these changes are producing a major change in smaller cities throughout the country.

It should be noted that the transformation of the manufacturing areas of the country resulted in economists creating new measurements of economic performance and well-being. The changes in measurements helped us all to understand what was happening to the “new” economy.

Now, we have major changes taking place in “services,” and such changes require us to take another look at how we measure and present what is happening to the “new” economy.

As I have argued elsewhere, the economy is “better than it looks.” I believe that this fact is showing up both in the U.S. stock market and in the strength of the U.S. dollar.

Questions have constantly been asked about the strength of the U.S. stock market and why it is hitting new historic highs on a regular basis. My argument here is that investors seem to understand what is going on at the micro-level in the United States and are discounting the slow economic growth pictured by the macro-level data we are receiving on a regular basis.

The micro-level data are most encouraging. The “new” Modern Corporation is driving stock market performance, as the use of intellectual capital in building platforms and networks allow firms to achieve substantial and sustainable returns on capital, and allow them to generate huge cash flows and create companies of major scale.

As professors Hsieh and Rossi-Hansberg picture how “big business is driving America’s smaller cities,” we see how the efforts of the big businesses are producing similar results. There is just no question that the companies these professors talk about are using the tools of information technology to drive their ability to compete.

More and more, we are seeing how the United States economy is being transformed as “legacy” companies adjust to the new, state-of-the-art techniques and “new” competitors bring their advanced ideas to move into the “missing markets” that have not yet been filled. And these companies know that in this day and age, change is continuous. They cannot rest on their laurels, but must keep on transforming themselves.

Investors must build up their understanding about how these changes are impacting markets and impacting competition. The future is being built around the concept of the “new” Modern Corporation, which means that future wealth is being built within those that successfully capture these characteristics within their corporate culture.

This is really quite an exciting time for studying and investing in the transformations taking place.

