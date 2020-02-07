Nicholas Ward's Dividend Growth Portfolio: January 2020 Update

The year is still young, but this far, I’m off to a great start for 2020. Overall, January was a fairly calm month for me in terms of trading. I made 4 total trades, though 2 of them were selective dividend re-investments; so in the grand scheme of things, they were pretty meaningless (at least, in the short term; over the long term, as we all know, the compounding associated with dividend re-investments can snowball into something very significant). Overall, I’ve been content to basically sit on my hands as I watch the market do its thing. I continue to believe that the broader markets are frothy. The valuations that I’m seeing across much of the dividend growth space don’t seem to make a lot of sense. I realize that multiples have been artificially inflated by global central bank policy, but I’m not willing to chase the momentum created by low interest rates. Instead, I’m willing to let my cash pile build as I wait for a bit of negative volatility. I want to make sure that I have dry powder on hand when the next significant sell-off occurs.

Cash Is King

With that in mind, my cash position rose to its highest level in recent memory by the end of January. At month’s end, I was sitting on roughly 9.5% cash. Since then, I’ve put a bit to work re-establishing my IBM (IBM) position on the news that Ginni Rometty is stepping down (this trade will be discussed in an upcoming focus ticker article and in the February portfolio review as well). But, as you’ll see in the graphic below, as of 2/5/2020, my cash weighting sits at 8.96%, which is still a higher weighting than I saw at any point during 2019, if memory serves me well.

Core Dividend Growth 48.09% Company name Ticker Cost basis Gain/loss% Portfolio Weighting Apple AAPL $103.78 207.2% 11.89% Walt Disney DIS $94.94 52.4% 5.80% Microsoft MSFT $48.77 269.3% 3.90% Bristol-Myers Squibb BMY $48.38 32.9% 2.94% Cisco CSCO $32.64 45.9% 2.63% Johnson & Johnson JNJ $113.52 30.6% 2.10% BlackRock BLK $418.93 27.8% 1.93% Qualcomm QCOM $61.60 44.4% 1.84% Coca-Cola KO $39.78 47.9% 1.52% PepsiCo PEP $90.68 57.9% 1.49% Honeywell HON $128.65 36.2% 1.41% Amgen AMGN $130.50 70.0% 1.29% Intel INTC $30.55 114.3% 1.18% Illinois Tool Works ITW $130.90 39.1% 1.06% Texas Instruments TXN $95.19 32.9% 1.01% Novo Nordisk NVO $37.74 63.2% 1.00% Pfizer PFE $31.94 18.0% 0.94% Medtronic MDT $73.94 62.3% 0.82% United Parcel Service UPS $104.68 -0.8% 0.79% Diageo DEO $107.91 50.7% 0.62% United Technologies UTX $111.84 36.8% 0.61% Brookfield Asset Management BAM $57.81 8.5% 0.52% 3M Company MMM $148.84 5.6% 0.41% McCormick MKC $71.43 125.0% 0.39% High Yield 17.22% AT&T T $36.68 7.0% 2.60% W.P. Carey WPC $63.32 33.5% 2.03% Altria MO $51.46 -9.6% 1.97% Federal Realty Investment Trust FRT $127.90 -0.5% 0.89% Brookfield Renewables BEP $32.81 50.9% 0.89% AbbVie ABBV $67.05 25.8% 0.85% Store Capital STOR $20.46 92.0% 0.84% Brookfield Infrastructure BIP $41.87 29.9% 0.79% Dominion Energy D $63.65 32.9% 0.73% Brookfield Property REIT BPR $18.49 -1.4% 0.73% National Retail Properties NNN $37.54 49.8% 0.72% Realty Income O $51.09 53.3% 0.63% Digital Realty DLR $49.87 150.6% 0.63% International Business Machines IBM $147.60 1% 0.60% Verizon VZ $44.42 31.2% 0..58% Enbridge ENB $31.07 32.7% 0.45% Invesco IVZ $23.72 -24.7% 0.37% High Dividend Growth 15.99% Visa V $71.01 186.7% 3.27% Starbucks SBUX $48.10 83.7% 2.86% Comcast CMCSA $37.70 17.5% 2.49% Broadcom AVGO $231.38 34.7% 2.44% Nike NKE $58.75 72.6% 1.97% MasterCard MA $74.15 343.9% 1.39% Domino's Pizza DPZ $250.35 9.2% 0.55% Home Depot HD $184.52 27.4% 0.52% Lowe's LOW $95.77 24.6% 0.50% Non-Dividend 5.99% Alphabet GOOGL $741.39 94.2% 4.35% Amazon AMZN $849.74 140.97% 1.64% Special Circumstance 3.75% Boeing BA $126.32 151.7% 2.55% NVIDIA NVDA $110.55 123.5% 0.74% Constellation Brands STZ $172.19 12.0% 0.46% Cash 8.96% Most Recent Update: 2/5/20

Moving forward, I will continue to let the majority of my dividends pool into my cash pile. I don’t mind allowing my cash position to rise above 10% in this market environment. I don’t see a scenario where I’d let it get too much higher than 15%; however, being that my portfolio’s yield right now is 2.12%, it would take a while for my dividend income stream alone to push it up above that threshold.

Although I see the market as overvalued, generally speaking, I don’t plan on liquidating equities to reduce risk. As always, I will continue to evaluate my holdings on a case by case basis, but as of right now, I like where I’m sitting and I don’t think that I have any positions that represent outsized risk.

Dividend Income

January was a solid month for my dividend growth. My dividend income was up 11.7% y/y. It’s been approximately 3 years since I’ve been able to add new money to the portfolio due to my wife’s return to school, but hopefully that trend will end shortly. We just finished up refurbishing the kitchen and now that her remaining student loans are re-financed, I’m hoping that we’ll be able to start contributing to savings once again (though, with a little baby on board, monthly expenses are easy to underestimate). Regardless, I’m really happy about this double-digit y/y passive income growth. Regardless of whether or not we’re able to contribute to savings in the short term or not, I plan on putting the same active management techniques that have allowed me to generate such strong double-digit income growth in 2018 and 2019 to work in 2020 and have expectations of another double-digit passive income growth year.

However, as of right now, I am projected to generate annual dividend growth of 4.54%. However, I suspect that by the year’s end, my 2020 income stream will be much larger than what is currently projected due to dividend increases throughout the year, selective dividend re-investment, and organic dividend growth created by active management.

I’m going to need to see some volatility to generate organic dividend growth (whether that be on the individual equity level, or on the macro level). I was lucky enough to take advantage of a major sell-off in late 2018/early 2019, which went a long way towards bolstering my 2019 dividend growth figures. Here’s to hoping that I have a similar opportunity in the near future, because I’m not going to lie, I wouldn’t be satisfied with mid-single-digit dividend growth for the year.

But, this isn’t a pressing concern for me because while the current 4.5% projection wouldn’t live up to my portfolio’s standards, I am fairly certain that I’ll find value in the market at some point in the relatively near future. Needless to say, it will be interesting to look back at this January forward projection later in the year and see how things have evolved.

January Portfolio Performance

The market got off to a hot start in January. Through the first 3 weeks of the year, my portfolio’s total returns were already up roughly 3.7%. In a year where I’d be happy to generate 10% returns, this was fantastic; however, I also recognized that this pace couldn’t sustain itself. Coming off of a year that included total returns of more than 32% for my portfolio, I think a ~10% target seems reasonable for 2020 due to the fact that most of the market’s rise in 2019 was based upon multiple expansion rather than fundamental growth and I’m wary of this trend continuing for too much longer, no matter how much positive sentiment surrounds the U.S. markets. It is worth noting that the ADP jobs report this morning looked great, so maybe 2020 will surprise to the upside with regard to potential economic growth that will trickle down to company bottom-lines. Time will tell in that regard, but I’m not ready to say that valuations are attractive on a forward-looking basis just yet.

Fears surrounding the coronavirus put a damper on things towards the end of the month and when January was all said and done, the broader markets were essentially flat. With regard to this potential headwind, I think it’s also too early to tell just what the economic impact of the contagion will be. A disruption of the Chinese supply chain is not going to be good for many companies in the S&P 500, that’s clear. Yesterday after the bell, Disney warned of short-term impacts related to the virus and I suspect this will become a trend in the coming quarters for multi-national names. Being that large-cap multi-nationals are generally the types of stocks that I invest in, I’ll be tracking the progress of the disease and the economic disruption closely. Ultimately, as I’ve said in recent pieces, I don’t think that coronavirus is going to be the black swan event that brings down the current bull market. I don’t mean to downplay the significance of the sickness. Its death rate is concerning and I pray for all of those who’re suffering from the disease. Paranoia is running high these days with people comparing this disease to the Spanish Flu or even the Bubonic Plague. Obviously, I’m not a medical professional, but to me, these fears seem overdone (just as most fears are). But, even if coronavirus has a SARS-like impact on the Chinese economy (which seems likely, at a minimum, due to the current patient pool) it will result in significant headwinds. The Chinese economy makes up a much bigger piece of the world’s economic pie today than it did in 2003 and any slowdown there will be felt in the U.S. markets.

From 12/31/2019 to 1/31/2020, the value of my portfolio increased by 0.68%. We obviously have a long way to go before the finish line, but in terms of my goal of beating the SPY on an annual basis, things are looking good 1/12th of the way there!

January Trades

As noted in the introduction, I didn’t do much trading in January.

I started off the month with a couple of selective re-investment purchases. On 1/2/2020, I bought shares of Microsoft at $160 and Brookfield Asset Management at $57.69. These are two high-quality growth positions that I’d like to increase my exposure to. However, I think that both stocks are overvalued, so instead of allocating new capital to building out the positions, I’m simply going to use monthly selective re-investments to get to my target weightings over time.

Now that I’ve turned the monthly dividend re-investments back on (throughout 2018 and 2019, I used dividends to help meet life expenses since my wife was in grad school and we only had one household income), my plan is to use dividends, in select accounts, to strategically address asset allocation targets. I won’t always be buying MSFT and BAM, though these two stocks are priorities for me right now because I’d like to push both of their weightings further overweight.

I realize that the value of the dollars that my passive income stream generates has the exact same value as the existing dollars in my cash position, yet in the past I’ve used a similar strategy of essentially ignoring valuation when putting dividend dollars to work (which is something that I would never do with new capital) and I found that my results were solid, because oftentimes, expensive stocks stay expensive for very long periods of time and over the long term, investors are best off buying and holding the best-quality companies in the market.

Using selective re-investment as a rebalancing tool outside of the realm of value investing allows me to have my cake and eat it too with regard to maintaining my value principles with the vast majority of my capital while still benefitting from some of the highest growth, biggest momentum plays of the day. Knowing in the back of my mind that I am slowly accumulating shares of blue-chip growth stocks like Microsoft helps me to avoid the fear of missing out (FOMO) feelings that oftentimes drive investors to make irrational decisions with their money. If buying a few expensive shares each month allows me to better focus on locking in attractive margins of safety elsewhere in the market (rather than stressing over the fact that I may have missed a boat or two along the way because of my strict focus on value), then I’m all for it. So much of being successful in the market is finding little ways to stay sane in the face of fear and greed and this hybrid approach to asset accumulation within the broader spectrum of my value-oriented approach works well for my psyche.

The other two trades that I made during January were sales. On 1/27/2020, I sold my entire position in Brookfield Property REIT at $18.79. This move was made in response to Tanger Factory Outlet Centers' (SKT) surprisingly negative 2020 guidance. Even though I had recently purchased BPY at $18.49 in December, I decided to take profits in light of Tanger’s news rather than hold BPR through earnings. I discussed my rationale for the sale a bit more in this piece, but in short, when I bought BPR I knew that the dividend coverage was thin, making it one of the more dangerous positions in my portfolio, on a relative basis. Tanger’s guidance and the ongoing saga regarding Forever 21 sparked fear of possible dividend issues popping up in the short term. Things are moving fast in the mall REIT space right now and since that sale, the Forever 21 saga has ended, with Simon Property Group (SPG), Brookfield, and Authentic Brands scooping up the distressed company for $81m. And, just this morning BPY/BPR announced earnings, which weren’t nearly as dire as SKT’s were a week or so prior.

BPR also increased its dividend slightly, offering investors a 0.8% raise. This increase was below my expectations and I think it hints at the headwinds that still exist in the industry. Although I haven’t read through the BPY/BPR conference call, thus far, I don’t regret the decision to sell. When it comes to dividend safety, I always think it’s better to be safe than sorry (remember, the #1 priority for my portfolio is to generate reliably increasing dividend growth). I may re-enter this BPR position once I’ve digested the report. But, for the time being, I’m happy to have taken profits and reduced my risk. As I mentioned earlier, I have no qualms with holding cash in today’s market environment.

In a similar light to the BPY sale, on 1/27/2020, I also trimmed back on my recently established Federal Investment Realty Trust (FTR) exposure. I bought those shares in late December as well, initiating an overweight position in the dividend aristocrat at $127.90. However, due to the SKT news, I decided to trim back my FRT exposure from overweight to full, meaning that my FRT exposure is now essentially in line with other blue-chip REITs such as Realty Income (O), National Retail Properties (NNN), and Store Capital. I sold at $129.97, locking in small profits, and reducing risk. There are a lot of interesting things happening right now in the mall/shopping center space. Yesterday rumors popped up that Simon may be interested in buying Taubman (TCO), causing that stock to pop. News of consolidation sparked a bit of a relief rally across the space and I’ll be watching how this evolves moving forward. Ultimately, I think that consolidation could provide stability, which would be good for all players involved. But, I don’t think it’s ever a great idea to make investment decisions based off of M&A rumors. In the meantime, I’m content to hold onto my FRT position as it is currently weighted. I still believe that this is the best-in-breed name in the mall space and now that I’ve trimmed to an equal weight sort of position, I’m not nearly as concerned about the threat of negative guidance pervading the industry in the short term.

If you enjoyed this content and want to see more like it, please check out my Marketplace service: The Dividend Growth Club. DGC members have access to sample portfolios spanning different dividend yield thresholds, weekly Nick's Picks articles, highlighting the best DGI values I see in the market, real-time access to Nick's Portfolio and trade updates, and a vibrant chat room where an income-oriented community has come together to share ideas. DGC members also receive early access to all other content that I post on Seeking Alpha. Feel free to take advantage of a free trial offer!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, ABBV, AMGN, AMZN, AVGO, BA, BAM, BEP, BIP, BLK, BMY, CMCSA, CSC, O, D, DEO, DIS, DLR, DPZ, ENB, FRT, GOOGL, HD, HON, INTC, ITW, IVZ, JNJ, KO, LOW, MA, MDT, MKC, MMM, MO, MSFT, NKE, NNN, NVDA, NVO, PEP, PFE, QCOM, SBUX, STOR, STZ, T, TXN, UPS, UTX, V, VZ, IBM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.