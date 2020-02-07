U-Haul: 'Lousy Profits' To Weigh On Sentiment

Amerco (NYSE:UHAL), the parent company of U-Haul, is a market leader in moving equipment rentals and self-storage with locations across the U.S. and Canada. The company just released its latest quarterly result which missed earnings expectations, pressured by a combination of soft growth and higher expenses. The stock sold off with the market focusing on weaker trends in the self-moving business along with a declining occupancy rate in self-storage. We think shares of UHAL will continue to face downside pressure in the near term with poor sentiment until the company can reclaim an improved growth and earnings outlook. An actual quote by management from the conference call sums up the disappointing report:

Our profits for Q3 are lousy and some of that will continue to pour over into Q4."

UHAL Fiscal Q3 Earnings Recap

Amerco reported fiscal 2020 Q3 earnings on February 5 with EPS of $1.58 compared to estimates of $3.88. The quarter's result is also down from $4.01 in the period last year. Revenue at $927.88M was up by 1% year over year and essentially in line with expectations.

The story here was that even as the company continues to expand, weak underlying growth was coupled with surging expenses. Earnings were pressured by a 10.8% y/y increase in total expenses, well above the sales growth in the quarter. Within total costs and expenses, operating expenses increased by 8.1% while an 18.5% higher depreciation charge was based on the larger fleet which together help reconcile the drop in earnings.

Management took a more optimistic albeit reconciliatory tone while acknowledging the need for improvement. As explained in the conference call:

The basic self-move business remains solid. We were able to continue to grow units rented in our self-storage business. Expenses however, have bumped up. Our spend on some building maintenance and personnel are higher than absolutely necessary, we are tightening up on these as they have outpaced revenue.

Self-moving equipment rentals decreased by 1% year over year to $621.5 million while related products and services sales also declined by a worse 2.2% to $54.5 million. Total revenues were supported by a 14.2% year-over-year increase in self-storage revenues to $106.7 million, although as we note below, this was driven by new unit additions even as the occupancy rate declined.

Other parts of consolidated results, including the smaller insurance businesses, had offsetting revenue impacts between a decrease in life insurance premiums and an increase in the property and casualty insurance premiums revenues.

Weak trends in Self-Moving Equipment Rentals

The core business of self-moving rental equipment, which represents 67%, has been soft. Management noted that the decline was related to a reduction in corporate accounts business while the more consumer-facing in-town and one-way moving market saw increases in the quarter.

Self-moving equipment rental revenues decreased $4.7 million or 1% during the third quarter of fiscal 2020, compared with the third quarter of fiscal 2019. The decline was a result of a reduction in our Corporate Account business. The third quarter of fiscal 2019 experienced a higher than usual volume of Corporate Account rentals. Outside of that portion of the business, we had revenue increases for both our In-town and one-way markets. We increased the number of retail locations, trucks, trailers and towing devices in the rental fleet compared with the same period last year.

The corporate business mentioned above is in reference to Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) "last-mile delivery" with U-Haul vehicles previously utilized to fulfill orders. Management noted in the conference call that the company has transitioned to more dedicated trucks or subcontracted delivery operators, thereby reducing U-Haul business. The company foresaw these changes but was surprised at how fast Amazon's demand was reduced in the last quarter.

We saw a significant decline in rentals with last mile delivery services over the Christmas rush. Amazon, moved up with more dedicated truck. We expected this but we were one cycle off on the timing of it. We redeployed our equipment and increased consumer transaction, but still fell far short of last year's revenue.

With the Amazon corporate business diminished, the outlook is poor for how exactly U-Haul intends to replace that source of revenue. If we read between the lines here, the comparable growth is even weaker in consideration that the company added retail locations and trucks to its fleet over the past year. While not a metric discussed by the company, the implication is that the implied sales per store or revenue per rental-truck declined on average. This makes the year-over-year total revenue decline in the segment revenue more concerning, in our opinion. The underlying demand for self-moving equipment rentals appears weak.

Declining Self-Storage Occupancy Rates

The other point we highlight as a weak trend for the business is the declining occupancy rate for the self-storage segment that reached 66.9% compared to 68% in the period last year. This area has been a top priority for the company which has directed investment spending towards building out more storage units and acquisitions while pointing to market data showing the growth potential and still fragmented market among major players.

UHAL is simply adding new units faster than it can fill them. It's recognized that when a new storage facility is built, it may take multiple months or quarters for the entire facility to be leased and thus the occupancy rate is expected to climb over time. The explanation given is storage facilities with at least 5 years of operating history and maturity will tend to have average occupancy rates above 80% and appear stable. Still, the trend for occupancy rates has been declining over many quarters and compares to 70.9% in Q3 fiscal 2018 and 75.1% in Q3 2017.

Management noted that the market is facing significant new supply among the various major players. Some locations are better than others. From the Q3 conference call.

New storage product from U-Haul and many others continues to flood into the market, and will ultimately cause oversupply in some localized markets. However, when that occurs, I expect our teams to be able to manage through it. Business has been and remains very competitive.

The problem when looking at UHAL and the market dynamic is that this line of thinking may be too aggressive in terms of capital allocations and efficiency. While it may be true that "demand has always caught up" in the past, if every public storage player is adding new units with this type of projection, then it could have bearish implications should the market growth underperform expectations going forward.

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

While management does not offer earnings guidance, the results this quarter were weak enough to force a reset of expectation and the growth outlook lower in our opinion. This explains the market reaction as shares fell by nearly 8% on the earnings report.

Before this earnings release, the market consensus for EPS of $18.18 for the full fiscal year that ends on March 31, 2020, is likely out of reach based on the Q3 results. Through the first nine months of fiscal 2020, UHAL has reported EPS of $16.31 compared to $18.89 in 2019. We expect full-year fiscal 2020 and 2021 estimates to be revised lower in the coming days and weeks, making these current figures stale in the context of the latest quarterly report.

In terms of valuation, we highlight that including the latest quarterly results, the stock is currently trading at an EV to EBITDA multiple of 8.2x which is still above 5-year averages at 7.2x. By this measure, the stock still has some downside and we expect shares to trend lower, pressured by poor sentiment in the near term. Other metrics, including a P/E of 21x and EV to revenue of 2.6x, are also elevated compared to recent years which come in the context of a weaker outlook now and lower earnings. We rate UHAL as a Sell with a price target of $300, representing an EV to EBITDA multiple of 7.0x and 15% downside from the current level.

Other challenges continue to be a large long-term debt position at $4.548 billion, up from $4.163 billion at the end of the last fiscal year. Considering EBITDA of approximately $1.2 billion over the trailing twelve months, we estimate a debt to EBITDA leverage ratio of 3.75x. Some of this is justifiable given the capital intensive business and segments related to insurance services. Nevertheless, the weaker growth and earnings are now weighing on its balance sheet.

To recap, the company remains profitable and benefits from a nationwide network of self-moving equipment rental and self-storage locations as a market leader in these segments. That being said, softer underlying growth is coming at a time when the company is betting on a continued expansion which is concerning.

The silver lining here is that given the company's extensive asset base, management has some flexibility in terms of rearranging its capital spending plans to refocus on earnings. The company could slow its trucking fleet and self-storage storage expansion, for example, which would drive higher income in the near term with lower expenses if it chooses to do so. Monitoring points for the year ahead include trends in equipment rental and occupancy rates of self-storage.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.