Bank OZK: A Sound Bank, But Unique Business Model Worries Some Investors

Let's drill down and see what's going on.

Bank OZK represents a solid value play in an out-of-favor industry. The current dividend yield is 3.7%, and it's been raised for 38 consecutive quarters.

Bank OZK performance is materially superior than most of its banking peers.

For the past six months, bank stocks have lagged the S&P 500. Currently, many of these names are out of favor. This isn't a big surprise: financial stocks tend to underperform during the late-cycle phase of the economic business cycle. Investors, sensing an inevitable economic slowdown, begin to migrate into less-cyclical, more-defensive stocks.

If one accepts this backdrop, now is the time to begin thinking about what financial stocks to own. Value investors seek the stocks of good companies that most everyone hates today.

I contend Bank OZK (OZK) is one to consider.

Investment Thesis

Bank OZK is attractive for several reasons. These include:

Historically, OZK affords investors some of the best banking metrics in the industry. High performance is routine and sustainable.

The unique business model isn't a beta test. Bank management has executed the same playbook for 17 years.

Shares are inexpensive, and management is shareholder-friendly.

Bank OZK Offers Solid Investment Metrics

For banking institutions, I like to focus upon specific results, review metrics versus other banks, and examine whether management is shareholder-friendly.

Separating the Significant Few From the Insignificant Many

Banks report a great deal of data. The first step is to identify a limited number of key banking objectives. I suggest the following is a good place to start:

Returns (RoA and RoE) help investors understand how well management has stewarded capital.

(RoA and RoE) help investors understand how well management has stewarded capital. Net interest margin provides insight as to management's ability to generate spreads between deposits and lending activity.

provides insight as to management's ability to generate spreads between deposits and lending activity. Credit quality indicates whether management is taking inordinate risk in order to generate aforementioned returns and margins.

indicates whether management is taking inordinate risk in order to generate aforementioned returns and margins. Healthy things grow . During economic expansion, management should be able to demonstrate growth in deposits and the loan book.

During economic expansion, management should be able to demonstrate growth in deposits and the loan book. Bank efficiency offers a look at how well management is controlling expenses as a function of revenue.

offers a look at how well management is controlling expenses as a function of revenue. Book value trends show whether management is creating or destroying shareholder value.

Here's three years' raw figures for Bank OZK. A brief commentary / context follows the table below:

Bank OZK - Key Management Measures (2017 to 2019)

2019 2018 2017 Return on Assets % 1.87 1.90 2.15 Return on Equity % 10.72 11.59 13.49 Net Interest Margin % 4.34 4.59 4.85 Net Charge Off % 0.11 0.34 0.07 YoY Deposit Growth % 3.0 4.3 10.0 YoY Loan Growth % 2.4 6.7 40.0 Efficiency Ratio % 40.3 37.9 34.9 Book Value $32.19 $29.32 $26.98

Data source: Company reports and filings

Return on Assets and Return on Equity are trending down. This is a function of declining interest rates, a flattening yield curve, a high level of loan repayments, and intense competition for new loans and deposits. It's important to view these results in conjunction with how these numbers look when compared with other banks. We'll do that in the next section of this article.

Likewise, net interest margins are easing. The decline revolves around the same set of reasons outlined above.

Net charge-offs remain very low. Historically, Bank OZK records credit metrics that are consistently and materially better than other FDIC banks.

Key data point: in 2018, a major loan was written down. The loan was funded during the Great Recession, and represented only the fourth significant write-off since 2003. Nonetheless, investors sold down shares; compressing the P/E multiple from 15x to as low as 6x. Today, the P/E is ~8.5x.

Yet, 2018 full-year NCO % was still lower than peers.

Loan and deposit growth have slowed, largely a function of Bank OZK's unwillingness to chase “hot money” or loosen credit standards. This has been compounded by the bank's spate of 2014-16 acquisitions: current CRE loan repayments are unusually high, while acquisitive growth activity has stopped. Management is wrestling with putting the capital back to work effectively. Nonetheless, Bank OZK maintains a loan-to-deposit ratio within a specific bandwidth.

Data source: 4Q 2019 management presentation

Bank efficiency, as measured by non-interest expense versus revenue, is trending up. High information technology expenditures and a rebranding effort (which I believe was unnecessary) have contributed heavily to the increase. Indeed, I harbor concerns about expense management and leadership's decision to increase non-interest expense during a period of weak-to-nil revenue growth. Remarks from 4Q 2019 management comments:

In recent years, a significant factor in our increased non-interest expense was our focus on enhancing our infrastructure for information technology, information systems, cybersecurity, business resilience, enterprise risk management, internal audit, credit risk management, compliance, BSA/AML monitoring, training and other important areas, as well as expanding our human and physical infrastructure to serve low-to-moderate income and majority-minority markets and customer segments. We consider all these initiatives to be important in promoting positive change and preparing us for future growth. We will continue to enhance our capabilities in these important areas.

To be fair, Bank OZK continues to record top-decile bank efficiency ratios. Top-decile ratings have been the norm for the past 18 years.

On the other hand, management has done an excellent job of creating shareholder value. Despite a softer, more competitive marketplace, Bank OZK net book value continues to increase smartly.

Data source: 4Q 2019 management presentation

Bank OZK Performance Metrics Versus Other Banks

Reviewing performance data should not be done in isolation. Declining returns, net interest margins, deposit / loan growth rates, and efficiency ratios should be compared with other banks.

The following series of charts provide considerable perspective. As the old saying goes, “A picture is worth a thousand words.” (All data was sourced via the Bank OZK 4Q 2019 management presentation.)

Bank OZK's return on assets and return on equity outperform those of peers consistently.

For years, the bank has generated materially higher net interest margins versus peers.

Its non-purchased loans past due consistently run several magnitudes lower than other banks.

Bank OZK regularly registers efficiency ratios within the top decile of the banking industry.

I find the aforementioned a compelling set of data points. Bank OZK is simply one of the best-run banks in America.

Management Is Shareholder-Friendly

Having followed Bank OZK for years, I'm encouraged by the fact that management is forthright about current and forward prospects. CEO George Gleason leads the earnings conference calls. If he disagrees with an analyst's perspective, you know it. If he isn't sanguine about the bank's forward prospects in a given area or a set of circumstances, he doesn't sugar-coat it.

On recent calls, management has been clear: many CRE loans are prepaid within several years after initial funding, a big slug of these prepayments represents purchased loans funded during a post-recession acquisition spree, and subsequently, no additional acquisitions have made the cut. When combined with persistently lower rates, margin compression, Bank OZK's emphasis upon maintaining high credit standards, and competing banks chasing loan volume, Bank OZK and its investors must be patient. Gleason isn't predicting a quick change of fortune.

The CEO remarked during the 4Q 2019 Q&A session:

And we think we'll get rewarded for that [maintaining credit discipline] when economic conditions reach a point where guys who are being too aggressive get punished... for we think we'll be in a great position to shine and grow in a meaningful way at that point in time.

However, while waiting for spreads to widen and a change in economic conditions, the board of directors continues to raise the dividend quarterly. The payout has been raised for each of the last 38 consecutive quarters. The current dividend yield is 3.7%. The 2019 dividend payout ratio was 28%.

Bank OZK's Business Model Is Unique

Now to the heart of the matter.

Bank OZK runs a business model that is different than most banks. Loans are heavily concentrated into the RESG (Real Estate Specialty Group), which is focused on commercial real estate. Banking experts contend these types of loans are riskier than other types of loans. On balance, these are riskier loans. Yet, Bank OZK confounds the experts by recording low extremely low charge-off rates.

Here are several charts highlighting long-term credit quality performance:

Bank OZK records net charge-off rates far lower than peers. It's done so for decades. In 2018, one bad loan had pundits howling. Yet, the NCO% for the year was still lower than the industry average.

Since the 2003 inception of the RESG, the bank has had 4 bad loans; that's 4 bad loans in 17 years. Yet, I often read comments about concerns that Bank OZK is on soft ground due to its heavy CRE loan concentration. I'd like to hear more from you in the comment section.

How do you explain the data above and following?

Next, let's look ahead.

Bank OZK management provides existing loan info. The “bubble chart” found below indicates there is one substandard loan: it's currently on credit watch. During the most recent earnings release and conference call, details were discussed at length. This loan was funded just prior to the beginning of the Great Recession.

CEO George Gleason took over the bank when he was 25 years old. For nearly four decades, he's been the President / CEO of the organization. Mr. Gleason is shrewd, confident, experienced, and ambitious. His leadership style permeates the bank. I am a firm believer that management makes a difference.

For years, the RESG and the bank's correspondingly high loan-to-deposit ratio have been a bone of contention. Yet, since its inception in 2003, the Group has provided outstanding long-term results. OZK seeks growth, but without compromising credit quality.

Mr. Gleason has been quite clear about this. Here's an excerpt from the 4Q 2019 earnings conference call:

It's an environment out there, where volume is desired by a lot of lenders. We're seeing a lot of lenders get very aggressive on credit and very aggressive on rate to get that volume. As we have commented repeatedly and consistently, we're non-negotiable on our credit standards.



We will give a certain degree on rate but not beyond a point.



So our giving somewhat on rate has contributed to declining loan yields, our not giving it all on credit, not giving beyond a certain point on rate has contributed to our declining loan volume. We continue to believe that, the discipline is definitely the right approach. We're not going to waver from that discipline.

Certainly, overall loan growth has slowed, but as explained earlier, it's largely a function of purchased loan prepayments (acquired via smaller bank post-recession takeovers) rolling off the book. Non-purchased (internally underwritten) loan growth remains good.

Up until 2019, non-purchased loan growth was robust. For the time being, disciplined lending standards are likely to preclude continued double-digit growth. Bank management refuses to chase volume (growth) at the expense of credit quality.

Bank OZK management believes concentrated CRE risk can be mitigated by becoming really good at it. And this isn't its first rodeo. The model has been working for 17 years, including throughout the Great Recession.

It may also be noted as the bank has become larger, management has been modestly diversifying away from commercial real estate loans. The current CRE exposure is 58%, with an eye towards an objective several points lower.

Nonetheless, some investors appear to conflate “unique” with “exceptional risk”. Given the long-term performance of both the bank and the RESG, I respect the point of view but do find it somewhat puzzling. If Bank OZK is running an inordinately risky endeavor, how does that reconcile with the vast majority of other “traditional” banks with inferior credit metrics?

Bank OZK Shares Are Inexpensive

Let's use a series of F.A.S.T. graphs to illustrate OZK's valuation.

Below is a max-length chart indicating Bank OZK's price and earnings relationship:

A couple of things stand out right away.

First, the stock price rolled off a table in 2018. Largely, this was a function of one bad loan. As noted earlier, the NCO% for the year remained well below the banking industry average. Investors shot first and asked questions later.

Second, the EPS growth rate averaged 16% through the period (see the green box). That's not the case now. 2020 EPS is expected to contract, before slowing regaining upward momentum afterwards. For the banks, this is typical late-cycle phase behavior; it could even get worse if we fall into recession. Historically low interest rates and modest economic expansion is making it tough on all banks. Therefore, expecting a continued 16x P/E isn't reasonable. The expected multiple must be lowered to reflect the current state.

The current blended P/E is now 8.6x. This indicates market expectations for zero forward growth. Indeed, while this is the most probable near-term case, investors must ask if this is transient or the most likely longer-term scenario.

If we premise economic activity is cycling through the trough now, what could be a reasonable outcome? Currently, the Street thinks activity and margins will expand by 2022, yielding better bank profits. Let's accept current analyst projections for EPS to improve ~11% during the 2021-2022 time frame. What would be a reasonable P/E under such circumstances?

If we agree that an 8.5x-9.0x P/E suggests zero growth, the modified Graham Formula suggests 11% growth adds at least 5.5 points.

Expected P/E = (9 + 1/2 g) * (4.4 / Y)

where g is the expected EPS growth rate, and Y is the current AAA corporate bond yield

A solid, sustainable dividend could add another P/E point, but bank stock multiples tend to be compressed naturally. Therefore, to be conservative, let's say Bank OZK, given a solid earnings upturn, could enjoy a renewed 14x P/E.

If such reasoning holds, here's another F.A.S.T. graph indicating potential upside valuation:

Based upon current Street forecasts, if the bank simply returns to 2019 profitability through the trough, multiple expansion from the current 8.6x to 13.8x indicates a $46 Fair Value Estimate. Such valuation means investors may enjoy an annualized investment return over 21% (dividends included).

Essentially, the stock's upside is predicated upon multiple expansion after emerging from a cyclical trough, and less so upon significant EPS growth.

On the other hand, if spreads don't widen and / or economic expansion doesn't work out, the shares could stretch out into 2022 with little to no multiple expansion. If so, the only return will be a 3% cash dividend.

I find it unlikely that Bank OZK will see additional P/E compression from today's 8.6x marker: the shares are already priced for zero growth.

Therefore, through 2022, I see the stock offering a reasonable scenario for 21% annualized compound stock appreciation / dividends, and a potential downside projection of 3% a year: dividends and no capital appreciation.

I find such an upside-drawdown scenario appealing. Coupled with management's long track record of navigating its business model successfully, I contend OZK may offer a compelling value stock. And there isn't much value left in today's heady market.

Please do your own careful due diligence before making any investment decision. This article is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock. Good luck with all your 2020 investments.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OZK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.