Silvergate Capital: Banking On Crypto

Unlike most growth stocks in the digital currency business, Silvergate is only slightly more expensive than peer banks with a price-to-book of 1.3X.

While the bank's deposits fell last quarter, the recent large breakout of crypto-currencies may cause significant growth over Q1 2020.

The bank has grown its digital-currency customer base significantly over recent years and is leveraging on its proprietary money-transfer network "Silvergate Exchange Network"

Silvergate Capital is one of the only banks that specializes in the digital currency industry.

Silvergate Capital (SI) is a specialty bank that caters to the digital currency industry. The bank had a very successful IPO late last year rising about 30% above its original offer price and has been in a trading range since. As bitcoin and many other cryptocurrencies rise higher, the bank may be in for a significant breakout.

The bank is quite unique in that most of its customers are in the cryptocurrency industry and three-quarters of its deposits are non-interest bearing. Unlike many recent IPOs, the bank is not very expensive and has high growth potential, but only time will tell if that growth comes.

The bank's "golden egg" is its "Silvergate Exchange Network" which is a proprietary network that allows free instant money transfer between digital currency banking customers. This perk has helped Silvergate acquire value customers such as the leading cryptocurrency exchange Kraken. Other clients include Coinbase, Gemini, bitFlyer, Bitstamp, and Bittrex.

Can Silvergate Continue to Grow?

The bank has a first-mover advantage in the business and has pursued its digital currency initiative since 2013. Back in 2014, it had only eight digital currency customers with total deposits of $6M and today it has over 800 with $1.2B in deposits (and $570M in non-digital currency deposits). Clearly, it has a strong historical growth rate, but that does not necessarily mean growth will continue.

The bank's recent Q4 2019 report was subpar. The bank managed to grow digital currency customers by 6.5%, but its fee income from customers fell about 15% (QoQ). See below:

As you can see below, the bank has also not been able to materially grow its deposit base since 2018 despite a near-doubling of its cryptocurrency customer base:

Since Silvergate is valued at a forward "P/E" of 18X, it will need to grow a bit faster than most banks which typically have a forward "P/E" of 13-16X. That said, it is not exorbitantly overvalued. In fact, if the cryptocurrency returns to its past growth, it may be extremely undervalued.

However, much larger traditional banks are starting to lighten their attitude toward digital currency. Most continue to not work with cryptocurrency clients, but JPMorgan (JPM) has created its own "JPM Coin" which may compete with Silvergate's SEN network for institutional money transfers. Silvergate also recently announced that it would offer bitcoin collateralized loans which puts it in competition with BlockFi.

I suspect that as the digital currency industry's fruits emerge, new entrepreneurs will enter the business and major banks will gun for market share. Silvergate has the first-mover advantage and is working hard to build its moat, but the banking industry is not known for wide-moats.

Of course, much of the emotional impetus surrounding digital currency is inherently opposed to "big banks." Silvergate capitalizes on that by marketing itself as an "innovative technology-driven" bank that holds many cryptocurrency industry leaders in its ranks. Even if traditional banks eventually look to price out Silvergate and take customers, those customers may prefer to stick with the crypto-friendly smaller bank.

A Look At Silvergate's Balance Sheet

Silvergate currently has $2.1B in assets backed by $230M in equity. The bank's market capitalization is currently $290M, meaning it is not trading too high above its book value. Further, the bank has a debt ratio of 89% given the higher but still normal leverage.

Importantly, $1.4B of its deposits are non-interest bearing accounts that are more volatile but enable the bank to higher net interest margins with less risky assets. Further, it enables SI's risk-based capital ratio to be a high 25%.

Silvergate's assets fall into two categories, highly liquid securities (46% of invested assets) and loans. Their securities are asset-backed, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage obligations. These assets are very low risk and pay a weighted-average yield of 2.7%.

The bank's loan book offers a much higher weighted-average yield of 5.1%. Similar to the bank's securities, the vast majority of these loans are in real estate. If you've read some of my recent articles, you'd know that I think real estate is where I believe the best stable investments exist today.

The bank is also relatively cheap if it can grow deposits. On a trailing basis, it has a 12X "P/E" ratio which is slightly below normal for most regional banks and its price-to-book is 1.3X which is not too high given its growth potential. See below:

Based on its forward "P/E," many analysts do not expect growth to continue into this year, likely due to the drop in deposits late last year and decline in net-interest-margins from nearly 4% to 3% (the banking industry average). While this may be true, the ongoing breakout in bitcoin may cause capital to flow back into the industry where it will likely end up in Silvergate's gates.

The Bottom Line: Watch Bitcoin

One of the major likely reasons for Silvergate's drop in deposits had to do with its customers' capital needs. Changes in the bank's digital currency deposits seem to lag bitcoin's price and transaction volume. Deposits spiked to $1.46B in 2Q 2019 which was also the latest peak for bitcoin's price and transactions per day which have been falling since (until recently).

See below:

Notice that bitcoin's price recently spiked higher by 33%, breaking its downtrend that was in place since last summer. Thus far, transaction volume has remained muted, but history tells us the two tend to track each other. Gains have been seen across essentially all other cryptocurrencies.

Importantly, bitcoin's reward per block is expected to be cut in half in about three months, limiting supply growth and often resulting in magnitude increases to bitcoin's price. This may be a major catalyst for Silvergate over the coming months as increases in bitcoin's price and transactions per day will likely result in a boost to the bank's deposits and customer growth.

To be frank, I am relatively agnostic on digital currency and believe we are still at least a decade away from potential mass-adoption (if not longer). Even more, if digital currency assumes the position of conventional currency, I doubt it will be in its current form (i.e., highly volatile speculative virtual assets).

That said, Silvergate is at the forefront of chasing the technology and has successfully become the predominant banker for it. Because of this versatility/managerial mindset, I believe that the bank will successfully adapt to likely significant future changes in the industry. In other words, it appears that the bank will continue to beat its competition for new customers and potentially become a true growth opportunity.

Growth companies, particularly those in the cryptocurrency industry, are usually far more expensive than Silvergate which is only slightly more expensive than a traditional bank despite high historical deposit growth. Indeed, "growth" and "bank" are words that rarely go together, so investors may be underestimating Silvergate's potential value.

From 2013 to Q4 2019 the bank grew deposits by around 18% per year with a doubling in 2017 during the major cryptocurrency rally. If such a rally reoccurs this year as some believe, the bank may see even higher growth going forward. Because of this, I believe the bank deserves a higher valuation of TTM 20X which implies a share-price target of $27 (66% higher). I believe the current rally in cryptocurrency will cause a significant revenue/EPS beat on its next quarterly report and may go long in the coming days.

