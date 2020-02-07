Royal Gold: Digging Into The Q2 Earnings Report

It's been a tough start to the year for Royal Gold's (RGLD) shareholders, with the company down 10% year to date, and significantly underperforming gold's (GLD) 3% return. The company reported its fiscal Q2 2020 results on Thursday, and the numbers didn't help matters, with the company missing revenue estimates by 5% or $6.7 million. While this headline number may look disappointing, what's much more important is that revenue growth continues to accelerate, and earnings per share are expected to grow at a nearly triple-digit growth rate for FY-2020. Based on this and a technical start that's completely reset its overbought condition six months ago, I continue to see Royal Gold as an attractive way to play the gold sector. I remain long the stock from $112.90, and I continue to see the stock as attractive at $113.00 or lower.

Royal Gold reported its fiscal Q2 earnings on Wednesday after the close, and saw volumes of 83,500 gold-equivalent ounces, up 5% year-over-year due to Andacollo contributions. The company's revenue came in at $123.6 million, up 27% year over year, and an 800-basis point acceleration sequentially from fiscal Q1's 18% growth rate. Finally, the company reported earnings per share [EPS] of $0.63 for Q2, for a total of $1.23 in EPS for the first half of FY-2020. This puts the company well on track to meet current estimates of $2.65-2.85 in annual EPS. Unfortunately, uncertainty surrounding Centerra Gold's (OTCPK:CAGDF) Mount Milligan Mine has overshadowed these results. Centerra Gold expects to release the report in the first half of 2020, and this will be a crucial report to look out for, given that Mount Milligan is a significant contributor to Royal Gold's revenue.

As we can see in the above table, Royal Gold has a 35% payable gold stream and 18.75% payable copper stream in place for the duration of Centerra Gold's Mount Milligan mine life. The mine life was previously estimated at 19 years. However, Centerra Gold has noted that there will be a material reduction in reserves and resources when it releases its updated technical report in the first half of this year. Unfortunately, the market isn't a huge fan of uncertainty, nor is it elated with the phrase material reduction. However, Centerra Gold is down 23% from its highs following this news, and Royal Gold is now down nearly 23% from its highs as well. I believe this is beginning to get a little irrational, as the operator (Centerra Gold) should have much more to lose in the case of a material reduction in reserves than the company that has a stream on the project (Royal Gold).

In the case of the operator, this is one of Centerra Gold's most significant assets, and an unfavorable revision could result in further impairments for the company. Meanwhile, Mount Milligan is a key asset for Royal Gold; it is not a deal-breaker for the company if Mount Milligan loses a few years of reserves. Mount Milligan currently makes up roughly 20% of Royal Gold's revenues but will be a much smaller contributor once Khoemacau comes online in FY-2021.

Based on initial estimates, Royal Gold should benefit from the delivery of over 1.5 million ounces of silver per year from Khoemacau starting in the second half of next year. Assuming a silver (SLV) price of $18.00/oz, this should add at least 10% to Royal Gold's total revenue diluting Mount Milligan's weighting in Royal Gold's project portfolio materially. Therefore, while investors need to be prepared for a worst-case scenario and a significantly reduced mine life at Mount Milligan, I would argue that the majority of this is priced in already as the stock is 22% off the highs. Now that we've addressed the elephant in the room, let's dig in deeper to the most recent report:

As the company noted in its conference call, Royal Gold expects the first concentrate from Khoemacau in mid-2021, and both Andacollo and Newmont's (NEM) Penasquito mine are back to normal operations. Teck Resouces (TECK) reached a 36-month collective agreement recently at Andacollo, and this should deter any future work stoppages at the mine. As for Penasquito, the mine resumed operations in mid-October after a two-week stoppage due to an illegal blockade. This is a positive sign, as the only remaining frustration for shareholders is getting past the Mount Milligan uncertainty that should be dealt with by the time Royal Gold reports its fiscal Q3 earnings.

As we can see in the above chart, these annoyances at the company's more significant operations caused a drop-off in annual earnings per share for FY-2019, from $1.76 to $1.43. The good news is that FY-2020 earnings estimates are currently pegged at $2.75, and this would translate to 93% year-over-year growth in annual EPS. If we look out to FY-2021 and FY-2022, the company's annual earnings per share are likely to hit more new highs, with forecasts for $2.93 in FY-2021 EPS, and $3.11 in FY-2022 EPS. Therefore, while the company has had to endure a dismal year for growth, the future looks bright as long as Khoemacau operations start as planned in mid-2021, and the Mount Milligan reserve restatement isn't much worse than what analysts are modeling. As Royal Gold noted, construction at Khoemacau is 26% complete currently.

If we take a look at revenue growth rates below, we can see that sales growth is confirming the range breakout and new highs expected in annual EPS for FY-2020. This is a positive sign as the highest quality earnings growth comes from an acceleration in revenue growth rates as well. As noted, fiscal Q2 2020 revenue came in at $123.6 million, up 27% year over year, and an 800-basis point improvement sequentially from the most recent quarter. If we look out to fiscal Q3 2020, this acceleration in revenue growth is forecasted to continue, with revenue estimates of $144.5 million in revenue, or 31% growth year over year.

I prefer to use a two-quarter average for revenue growth rates as it helps to smooth out any lumpy quarters and better dictates the overall trend. As we can see from the chart above, this acceleration is sustainable and part of an overall uptrend, as the two-quarter average is likely to jump by 600 basis points sequentially (23% to 29%). This growth rate is a massive improvement from FY-2019 when the company had negative revenue growth in three of four quarters.

Based on the fact that Royal Gold has one of the strongest annual EPS growth rates expected for FY-2020 in the gold sector at 93%, it's difficult to make a bearish case for the stock here, even if there's uncertainty surrounding Mount Milligan's mine plan going forward. This is especially true because I believe much of this negativity is priced in, with Royal Gold trading at a P/E ratio of 48, less than half the P/E ratio of Franco-Nevada (FNV) currently at 107. While one could argue that Royal Gold deserves a significant discount to Franco-Nevada's multiple due to the uncertainty around Mount Milligan, a 55% discount is quite substantial for two names with very similar business models in the gold sector.

While investors are likely fed up with Royal Gold underperforming the Gold Miners Index and its royalty & streaming peers, it's important to note that very little technical damage has been inflicted on the stock during this correction. In fact, Royal Gold recorded one of the most substantial breakouts in the sector last year and has pulled back towards that breakout level recently. As long as the bulls can play defense at the $100.00 level, there is nothing bearish about this setup. For those trading the sector the past few years, you might recall that Franco-Nevada did something similar in 2017.

As we can see in the chart below, Franco-Nevada broke out of a multi-year base in 2016, and then pulled back 30% from its recent highs. Since that time, the stock has gone on to gain 120% over the past 30 months, and the shakeout on the quarterly chart ended up being a buying opportunity, not a time to panic. However, the key is that the bulls show up at the $100.00 level if this weakness continues for Royal Gold, as a 30% plus correction without immediate buying support would begin to look abnormal for the stock.

Royal Gold had a strong quarter with accelerating revenue growth and 75% quarterly EPS growth year over year. Unfortunately, the company is at the mercy of uncertainty surrounding Mount Milligan's restated reserve base, and this has put a weight on the stock short term. The good news is that the correction has done nothing to damage the long-term chart, and analysts continue to stand by their FY-2020 and FY-2021 earnings estimates for 93% and 7% year-over-year growth, respectively. This suggests that the recent developments are merely a speed bump for Royal Gold, but not a deal-breaker by any means. Based on this, I continue to see Royal Gold as a buy at $113.00 or lower and remain long from an average cost of $112.90 across my accounts.

