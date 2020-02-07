Tilly's Is A Buy Following Recent Sell-Off

While its competitor Zumiez has had higher recent growth, Google Trends search data indicates that Tilly's may be getting the upper hand.

Despite difficulties in brick-and-mortar retail, the company has managed to grow its store count and same-store sales considerably over the past few years.

A major theme in my value investing today is an emphasis on high-quality businesses that are pulled down by a struggling industry. As you know, brick-and-mortar retail has had a difficult time keeping up with e-commerce due to the rise of Amazon (AMZN). Big-box stores that lack a unique customer experience that cannot be found online are quickly finding themselves without customers. These include the likes of Sears (OTCPK:SHLDQ), Macy's (M), and J.C. Penny (JCP).

However, there are a few companies in the industry that have held their ground. Particularly smaller retailers that can attract customers who view shopping as an eventful experience that is worth paying a premium for. One of these companies is Tilly's (TLYS).

Tilly's Resilient Growth

Over the past three years, the predominately teen clothing company has revamped 90% of stores to make for a more eventful experience. Further, the company has managed to grow same-store sales every year since 2015 while continually increasing its store count.

See revenue per share growth below:

Data by YCharts

While its growth is nothing to write home about, it signals that the company is overcoming difficulties surrounding e-commerce.

Speaking of which the company is working to expand its foothold in the e-commerce business and currently 15% of its revenue comes from its online store. The company has built out its order fulfillment operations and is looking to expand its online revenue share to 20-25% of net sales.

Most of the company's 240 stores are situated on the west coast, but they are focusing on expanding growth in the Northeast, Texas, and Chicago areas with 15 new stores being planned for 2020.

The company's main competitor is Zumiez (ZUMZ) which has managed considerably higher growth than Tilly's over the past few years. Interestingly, we can compare the two directly by looking at their Google Trends search queries per month. In general, Zumiez gathers higher search volume, but the spread between them has been closing in recent years:

(Google Trends)

This shows that potential customers may be becoming more aware of Tilly's as it grows its popularity outside of the west coast. However, it should be noted that the search volume of both companies seemed to top out in 2016, implying that organic same-store sales are likely to continue to be nearly flat.

We can take this data a step further and break it down by state. Take a look at the difference in search volume between each brand by state (using TTM data).

Note, the redder the more popular Zumiez is than Tilly's:

(Google Trends)

As you can see, Tillys is the dominant store in the Southwest, Florida, and areas of the Midwest. This goes to show that Tilly's has much more room to grow than Zumiez, but it may struggle to overcome Zumiez's market share.

Tilly's Is Very Cheap On A Historical Basis

Despite its steady growth, Tilly's is far cheaper than most U.S equities with a trailing "P/E" ratio of 10X and an "EV/EBITDA" of only 2.5X. Take a look at how its valuation compares to that of Zumiez:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, Tilly's trades at a considerable discount and at its current valuation is far cheaper than most stocks. Currently, the SPDR Consumer Discretionary ETF (XLY) trades at a high weighted average "P/E" of 26.6X. That said, Tilly's has grown EPS at a slower pace than Zumiez and, due to the nature of the business, is very volatile. Take a look at its EPS and gross margins vs. that of Zumiez:

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

As you can see, they both have similar gross margins but Tilly's is considerably more volatile. Importantly, gross margin expectations appear to be the driving share price factor for these companies as seen by its high correlation with stock prices.

On that note, TLYS crashed about 35% a few weeks ago after the company lowered guidance going into its Q4 report due to an "unexpected deceleration in net sales during December." Unlike many, I do not see this as a signal that Tilly's is going out of favor, simply that brick and mortar stores as a whole are at a disadvantage when it comes to holiday shopping. As I mentioned earlier, successful retailers are those who can compete with e-commerce by becoming a "shopping experience." The majority of holiday shoppers are not doing it for the experience, they're doing it to buy a high volume of gifts at low prices, a task much easier done on Amazon.

The Bottom Line

I view the recent sell-off in TLYS as a buying opportunity. Like most retailers, the stock is trading at a low valuation that indicates it may be struggling to stay afloat. However, unlike most retailers, the company has managed to grow same-store sales with minimal CAPEX over the past few years. While they have not grown at the same pace as their competitor Zumiez, Google Trends search data indicates they're likely to be at an advantage over the coming years.

The Coronavirus is a major potential short-term risk for the company. I imagine that a significant portion of their inventory is produced in China. Because an increasing number of factories are suspending operations and U.S retailers rely on "just in time" inventory, they may struggle to receive new inventory. More existentially, if the virus manages to spread in California (where most current cases exist and Tilly's stores), it will undoubtedly cause parents to make their would-be-shopping teenagers stay home.

Despite that risk (and general economic risk), I believe that TLYS is a "buy." The stock is cheap and the company is sufficiently adapting to the changing brick-and-mortar sales environment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TLYS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.