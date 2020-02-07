Plains All-American Pipeline: Latest Results Showcase The Growth Story In Action

On Tuesday, February 4, 2020, midstream energy partnership Plains All-American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) announced its fourth-quarter 2019 earnings results. At first glance, these results were somewhat mixed as the company succeeded in beating the expectations of its analysts in terms of top-line revenues, but failed to meet their earnings expectations. As is often the case though, a closer look at the actual earnings report tells something of a different story as the company managed to complete work on a few of its major growth projects and delivered relatively strong year-over-year volume growth. This is certainly something that the investors should appreciate as they should benefit from the company's continued prosperity.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Plains All-American Pipeline's fourth-quarter 2019 earnings results:

Plains All-American Pipeline brought in total revenues of $9.154 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019. This represents a 4.19% increase over the $8.786 billion that the company brought in during the prior year quarter.

Operating income was $331 million in the most recent quarter. This compares very unfavorably to the $1.315 billion that the company reported in the year-ago quarter.

Plains All-American Pipeline transported an average of 6.911 million barrels of crude oil per day in the current quarter. This represents a 13.63% increase over the 6.082 million barrels per day that the company averaged during the equivalent period of last year.

Distributable cash flow was $587 million in the current period. This compares rather unfavorably to the $741 million in the prior year quarter.

Net income was $307 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. This represents a fairly significant 72.52% decline over the $1.117 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018.

One thing that we have seen among the midstream companies that have reported their results is that revenues have declined on a year-over-year basis. These declines were mostly caused by commodity prices, which were generally lower in the most recent quarter than they were during the prior year one. As we can see in the highlights though, this was not the case for Plains All-American Pipeline. In fact, this company saw its revenues increase by a fairly dramatic 4.19% over the prior year quarter. One of the biggest reasons for this is the significant increase in crude oil volumes that we saw during the quarter, which was mentioned in the highlights. This does make some sense. As we have discussed in various previous articles, Plains All-American Pipeline's basic business model is charging a fee for each unit of resources that moves through its network. As volumes significantly increased year-over-year, it should be easy to see the reason for the significant increase in revenues.

As I have discussed in numerous past articles, the Permian basin in West Texas has been at the epicenter of the North American energy boom. This is one of the largest deposits of oil and natural gas in the world and it is one of the few areas in the nation where oil can be produced profitably with prices at their present levels. Plains All-American has a dominant position in this basin, which has served the company quite well as it has seen its own transported volumes climb significantly as the upstream production volumes in the basin have climbed. This continued to be the case in the fourth quarter, as the company's Permian-sourced volumes reached a new level:

Source: Plains All-American Pipeline

This has naturally had a positive impact on the company's revenues and cash flows. It is likely that we will continue to see these volumes grow further going forward as the Permian basin is one of the few resource-producing provinces that continues to see significant upstream production growth in the current low price environment. This upstream production growth will necessitate the transportation of these resources to the market to be sold and this is where Plains All-American Pipeline comes in.

Of course, pipelines and other infrastructure only have a finite capacity of resources that they can carry. Therefore, in order for this optimistic scenario to play out, Plains All-American Pipeline will need to construct additional infrastructure to handle the additional incremental resource volumes. Fortunately, Plains All-American Pipeline is doing exactly that. As we can see here, the company spent $1.340 billion on growth projects in 2019 and plans to spend about $1.400 billion in 2020 on growth projects:

Source: Plains All-American Pipeline

We can also note that a sizable proportion of this spending is being directed towards building out the company's infrastructure in the Permian region. This will allow it to better take advantage of the aforementioned impending growth in that region. One nice thing about these projects is that the company has already secured long-term contracts from its customers for the use of the new infrastructure. This ensures that the company will not be spending a great deal of money constructing new infrastructure that nobody wants to use. It also ensures that it will begin generating a positive return off of its investment from the moment that the new infrastructure begins operating, which essentially guarantees growth.

One of the major projects that Plains All-American Pipeline is working on is the Wink-to-Webster Pipeline, which I have mentioned a few times in the past. This pipeline is a joint venture between Exxon Mobil (XOM), Plains All-American Pipeline, MPLX (MPLX), Delek US Holdings (DK), Lotus Midstream, and Rattler Midstream. As may be guessed given the large number of companies involved, this is a fairly large project. The pipeline as envisioned is approximately 650 miles long and extends from the Permian basin to Webster, Texas, which is a suburb of Houston. This pipeline will therefore help to support the emergence of the United States as an energy-exporting nation. The companies plan to begin construction on this pipeline in earnest later this year and plan to bring the project into service during the first half of next year. We can therefore expect it to have a positive impact on the company's results at around that time.

One of the primary reasons why investors purchase partnership units in a company like Plains All-American Pipeline is the sizable distribution yield that the company pays out to its investors. As of the time of writing, the partnership units yield 8.58%. As is always the case though, it is important to make sure that the company can actually afford the distribution that it pays out as we do not want to be caught holding the bag should it be forced to reduce its distribution. The easiest way to do this is by looking at a measurement known as distributable cash flow. Distributable cash flow is a non-GAAP figure that theoretically tells us the amount of cash that was generated by a company's ordinary operations that is available to be paid out to the limited partners. As noted in the highlights, Plains All-American Pipeline reported a distributable cash flow of $587 million in the quarter, which compares rather unfavorably to the $741 million that the company reported in the prior year period. From this total, the company paid $62 million to its preferred unitholders, which leaves $525 million to the common unitholders. This works out to approximately $0.71 per common unit and common equivalent unit based on the current number of units outstanding. As Plains All-American Pipeline only pays out $0.36 per common unit quarterly, we can see that the company can easily afford its current distribution with plenty of money left over. Thus, it does not appear that the company is at any risk of being forced to cut its distribution.

In conclusion, these were reasonable results for the company, and they certainly show its growth story playing out. Plains All-American Pipeline's growth story is certainly far from over though, and we will likely see it continue to generate growth over the next few years as some of the projects that it is currently working on come online. The firm is quite well-positioned to take advantage of the growing production volumes in the Permian basin and its investors will likely be rewarded by this fact. Although the partnership did generate lower cash flows than it did a year ago, it still appears that it is generating more than enough to cover its distribution with money left over, so it appears that it should be able to continue to provide us with a reliable stream of income.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MPLX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.