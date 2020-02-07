EMDV: An Interesting Dividend Growth Play On Emerging Markets

Currency fluctuations can lead to temporary swings in distributions, but it should even out over time.

Performing a cursory sum-of-the-parts analysis lends support to the notion that, over long periods of time, distribution growth should be strong.

While its expense ratio is higher and total return lower than those of its closest peer, I'm not ready to write off the ETF.

EMDV is one of the few ETFs focused on dividend growth stocks based in emerging market countries.

Investment Thesis

The ProShares MSCI Emerging Markets Dividend Growers ETF (EMDV) is an interesting way to gain exposure to dividend growth stocks based in emerging market countries. It focuses exclusively on companies with long (7+ years) records of consecutive dividend growth.

That said, the fund has underperformed both Vanguard's broad-based Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) and WisdomTree's Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth ETF (DGRE) for its entire (brief) existence.

This total return underperformance has not been drastic, but it is enough to require an alternative bull thesis besides total return outperformance. For readers familiar with my investment philosophy, however, it will not be surprising to hear my suggestion of long-term income growth as the alternative bull thesis.

As I'll cover below, there is thus far some reason to be skeptical of EMDV's income growth outperformance over peers. But examining its portfolio company by company, there is also some reason to be hopeful for long-term (multi-decade) distribution growth, with which dividend-focused emerging markets ETFs have struggled. The lack of year-over-year distribution growth since EMDV's inception on January 25th, 2016, may be mostly due to currency fluctuations. If this is the case, then long-term distribution growth could still be plausible, as currency values even out over time.

All in all, I find EMDV an interesting dividend growth strategy based on emerging market stocks, and I think there is some reason to believe that the fund's income generation will outperform over long periods of time.

Portfolio

EMDV's investable universe begins with the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. It then filters down to only the companies in that index that have raised their dividends over the past seven consecutive years. The ETF holds at least 40 equally weighted stocks at any given point, and rebalances them four times per year. It does not allow any one sector to grow past 30% of the portfolio, and no individual country can make up more than 50% of the fund. Distributions happen quarterly.

As of the end of 2019, the ETF holds 75 companies at an average market cap of $27.85 billion. The average price/earnings, while not dirt cheap, is also not obviously overvalued at 15.5x. Morningstar gives the ETF a 4-star rating. The expense ratio for EMDV is 0.6%, slightly lower than the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF's (EEM) 0.68% but higher than VWO's 0.12% or DGRE's 0.32%.

Only a fraction of these stocks are ADRs traded on US exchanges. A large portion are traded over the counter, but a significant minority can only be purchased in foreign exchanges.

Most emerging markets ETFs are heavily weighted toward financials, and EMDV is no exception, with over 25% of its portfolio in that sector. However, other EM funds also tend to heavily weight the cyclical sectors of technology, materials, and energy, which are underweighted in EMDV. Instead, we find the more defensive consumer staples and real estate topping the sector weighting list.

Also, it's not surprising to see industrials coming in just under 11% of the portfolio, as industrial companies are heavily represented among Dividend Kings and Aristocrats.

While EMDV's 30% China exposure may seem high, it is lower than VWO's 37% and EEM's 34.4%. What's more, Taiwan does not even appear in the fund's top ten, despite being the second- or third-heaviest country weighting for most emerging markets ETFs.

Above, in the currency exposures, we find another difference between EMDV and some of its peers. VWO's currency exposure is much more weighted toward China and Taiwan, with significantly less exposure to the South African rand or the Indian rupee than EMDV. The relative diversity of currency exposure should, over time, even out, with periods of currency strength followed by periods of currency weakness.

Dividend Growth

EMDV's relatively balanced currency exposure, along with the equal weighting of its holdings, is likely the culprit for the volatility of the distribution we find below.

EMDV EEM VWO DGRE 2016 $1.35 $0.66 $0.90 $0.67 2017 $1.22 (-10%) $0.89 (35%) $1.06 (18%) $0.85 (27%) 2018 $0.68 (-44%) $0.87 (-2%) $1.10 (4%) $0.60 (-29%) 2019 $1.43 (110%) $1.24 (43%) $1.44 (31%) $0.61 (2%)

It would be nice to know the weighted average local currency dividend growth rate, but unfortunately, ProShares does not provide that data. To be fair, I was not able to find the equivalent data for its closest peer, DGRE, either.

EMDV's current dividend yield based on the previous twelve months sits at 2.45%, compared to EEM's 2.22%, VWO's 3.3%, and DGRE's 2.38%.

Another differentiator of EMDV is the equal weighting (rebalanced four times a year) of stocks. This makes all stocks in the portfolio equally important in generating income growth, whereas 10% of DGRE's portfolio is in just three names: Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM), and Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF).

Take a look at the dividend growth histories of these EMDV holdings, chosen more or less at random:

Above: Tencent Dividend Growth History (30.4% 10-Year Avg.)

Above: Naspers Dividend History (5.9% 10-Year Avg.)

Above: Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacific Div History (14.8% 10-Year Avg.)

Above: PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Div History (15.7% 10-Year Avg.)

Above: Infosys Dividend History (16.7% 5-Year Avg.)

Above: Lukoil Dividend History (27.8% 10-Year Avg.)

Above: Haier Electronics Group Dividend History (30.4% 5-Year Avg.)

Above: China Vanke Dividend History (35.2% 10-Year Avg.)

Above: China Railway Group Dividend History (11.7% 5-Year Avg.)

I was not intentionally trying to pick out the fastest dividend growers in the portfolio, but it may be the case that those foreign stocks traded over the counter or as ADRs could boast disproportionately high dividend growth rates. As such, the weighted average local currency dividend growth rate may not be as high as the above selection of stock dividend histories might imply.

Even so, assuming a 10% average annual dividend growth rate, buying EMDV today would result in a yield on cost of 6.35% after ten years and a 10.23% yield on cost after 15 years.

Conclusion

It is too early to give a clear assessment of EMDV as an EM dividend growth fund. Its expense ratio is on the high side - nearly twice as high as its closest peer, DGRE. And consistency of distribution growth has been worse than the non-dividend focused VWO. The starting dividend yield is also less attractive than the broad-based Vanguard fund.

And yet, performing a sum-of-the-parts examination lends support to the idea that, over a longer period of time than EMDV has been publicly traded, its portfolio should generate above-average distribution growth.

As for myself, I started a small position in the ETF during the recent pullback. I will periodically review and monitor the fund's performance, especially distribution growth, over time.

