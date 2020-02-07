Sector Spotlight: Health Care REITs

While most health care REITs have modest leverage, there are two for which debt constitutes the majority of the capital structure.

Health Care is one of the more diverse REIT sectors with a variety of different types of facilities.

This is the first report in our newest series: Sector Spotlight. In each article of this series, we will provide detailed data and analysis on a specific REIT property sector. Information will be provided for the sector as a whole and for sub-sectors (for property types that contain sub-sectors such as health care or hotels). Additionally, data across a variety of metrics will be provided for each REIT in the sector. There will be no minimum market cap needed for coverage, as all REITs micro-cap to large-cap will be included in the data (when available) and analysis.

The Health Care Sector

The health care sector has performed very well in recent years, driven by strong consumer demand and a favorable lease structure. Although some of the properties owned by health care REITs (most notably in senior housing) are operated by the REITs, the vast majority are leased out to third-party operators (tenants). These tenant leases are typically of long duration and of a triple net structure with rent escalators. This can provide a dependable and growing income stream to REITs that have stable operators.

Health care is not without risk, however, given that the sector is greatly impacted by governmental regulations and reimbursement rates. Although this regulatory impact typically most directly impacts the operators that rent space from a REIT, the REIT can still be greatly affected through the corresponding impact to vacancy or rental rates. A significant change to regulations could result in a substantial cost on a one-time or ongoing basis. Increases or decreases in Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement rates can meaningfully impact the profitability of these operators as well. Given the vastly different health care policy positions taken by the various 2020 presidential candidates, there could be heightened volatility throughout the primaries and general election.

Health Care is a very diverse industry and can be broken down into numerous sub-sectors. The following are some of the primary health care sub-sectors:

Senior Housing: At a certain age, some elderly people may no longer want to or be able to take care of household maintenance or other responsibilities of living independently. Although some will at that point move in with their children or other family members, others elect to move into senior housing, which provides convenience and services that may improve their quality of life. Many health care REITs own senior housing facilities, with some leased out to third-party operators in a long-term triple net agreement. Other facilities are both owned and operated by the REIT. In anticipation of the upcoming "silver wave" of aging baby boomers, a tremendous amount of senior housing supply has flooded the market, leaving many markets heavily oversupplied at this time. However, if projections of significantly increased demand for senior housing over upcoming years prove to be accurate, this excess supply could eventually be met or even surpassed by a surge in demand.

Skilled Nursing Facilities: Some seniors require a greater degree of daily care than that which is provided by senior housing. Skilled nursing facilities have the equipment and the trained medical professionals to provide this more advanced care. These facilities, however, have faced significant labor challenges in recent years. Due to their need to attract and retain qualified medical professionals during a time in which there is a very low unemployment rate, many skilled nursing facilities have needed to significantly increase wages, resulting in rapidly rising costs.

Hospitals: Whether or not a patient needs treatment in a hospital is generally uncorrelated with where we are in the economic cycle, which provides a degree of stability to REITs that own, manage and/or lease them out to an operator. Although the cost of operating a hospital is enormous, the revenue per patient per hour of care is disproportionately high relative to other medical facilities. The only pure-play hospital REIT is Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW).

Medical Office Buildings: Physicians, dentists and other medical professionals that have their own independent practices often do not have the capital to purchase a building in which to operate. The construction or acquisition of such a facility can be prohibitively expensive for these small businesses. As a result, they often elect to lease space in a medical office building. On-campus medical office buildings have often been regarded by REITs as more attractive to own (due in part to the benefits of close proximity to a major referral source) than those that are off-campus. However, the growing trend in the US toward outpatient care has resulted in very strong demand for off-campus medical office space in recent years.

Medical Research/Labs: These are highly specialized facilities that are designed to meet the strict criteria necessary for the tenant. For example, the facility may be tailored to provide sufficient ventilation, water purification, electrical capacity or structural durability in order to accommodate the specialized machinery and services of the tenant. These facilities are more expensive to construct due to the more specialized format, but typically garner higher rents.

Post-Acute Care Facilities: After a patient is discharged from the hospital, they often still need additional care. These facilities include rehab centers, physical therapy, palliative care and various other outpatient treatments.

Ownership by Sub-Sector

Below is a table listing the breakdown by sub-sector participation of each health care REIT.

Source: Data compiled from most recent investor presentations (as of 01/31/2020) of each respective REIT. NOI weightings for each REIT are approximated and may have changed since time of investor presentation publication.

Debt

Source: Graph by Simon Bowler of 2nd Market Capital, Data compiled from SNL.com. See important notes and disclosures at the end of this article.

The capital structure of health care REITs runs the gamut from very conservative leverage of less than 20% to aggressive leverage upwards of 75%. The majority, however, have modest leverage between 20% and 35% to total capitalization. Debt makes up more than half of the capitalization for only SNR (75.56%) and DHC (60.91%).

Source: Graph by Simon Bowler of 2nd Market Capital, Data compiled from SNL.com. See important notes and disclosures at the end of this article.

The vast majority of health care REITs are easily generating enough income to cover their fixed expenses. These REITs have recurring EBITDA that is more than double and in some cases more than five times larger than their interest payments and preferred dividend obligations. SNR is the notable exception. With a fixed charge coverage ratio of only 1.48x, SNR may face challenges when refinancing or attaining new unsecured debt. In order to compensate for the additional risk, lenders may require SNR to accept very restrictive covenants and an abnormally high interest rate. It should be noted, however, that SNR's fixed charge coverage ratio has steadily improved from only 1.31x at the end of 2018.

Valuation

Source: Graph by Simon Bowler of 2nd Market Capital, Data compiled from SNL.com. See important notes and disclosures at the end of this article.

The premium or discount to net asset value is depicted in a bar chart above and as a data table below (data table includes additional information). There is currently no consensus NAV for Diversified Healthcare Trust or Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT), so they have been excluded from the graph above and table below.

The health care sector has been a favorite of investors over recent years, with nearly every REIT being afforded a premium to consensus NAV. As of 01/31/2020, the median premium is 21.95% and the average is 23.40%. SNR is the only REIT that presently trades at a discount (-14.38%). CHCT trades at the largest premium (91.13%), not just among health care REITs but of any REIT. This implies that investors expect massive NAV accretion over upcoming years as they are already willing to pay nearly twice what CHCT's assets are currently worth. A premium of this size, however, carries substantial risk. The share price could decline by nearly half and still trade at NAV.

Source: Graph by Simon Bowler of 2nd Market Capital, Data compiled from SNL.com. See important notes and disclosures at the end of this article.

There is a wide range of AFFO multiples in the health care sector, from only 11.93x for SBRA up to 26.07x for HR. The average P/AFFO of health care REITs is 18.2x, with a median of 17.3x.

Dividends

Dividend yields in the health care sector range from as low as 2.22% (UHT) to as high as 8.37% (SBRA), with an average yield of 5% and a median of 4.75%. These yields are far lower than most mall REITs or corrections REITs, but meaningfully higher than most multifamily REITs or Data Center REITs.

Source: Graph by Simon Bowler of 2nd Market Capital, Data compiled from SNL.com. See important notes and disclosures at the end of this article.

Seven health care REITs raised their dividend in 2019, while only Diversified Healthcare cut. The three largest dividend increases came from CTRE (+9.76%), NHI (+5%) and MPW (+4%).

The table below shows whether and to what extent each REIT cut or raised their dividend in 2019:

Source: Table by Simon Bowler of 2nd Market Capital, Data compiled from Seeking Alpha. See important notes and disclosures at the end of this article.

Dividend Coverage

Although all health care REITs are generating sufficient AFFO to cover the dividend, both Sabra and Ventas (NYSE:VTR) are now paying out more than 95% of AFFO. This does not necessarily mean that a dividend cut is in the near future, but does mean that they may not have the ability to raise the dividend in upcoming quarters. CTRE and MPW, however, have much more modest payout ratios and can easily continue to raise their dividends every year.

Source: Table by Simon Bowler of 2nd Market Capital, Data compiled from SNL.com. See important notes and disclosures at the end of this article.

Total Return by REIT Over Past 12 Months

The health care sector (+20.57%) averaged a better total return than the SNL U.S. REIT Index (+16.63%) over the past year. UHT (+82.30%), GMRE (+63.60%) and SNR (+52.81%) significantly outperformed their peers. DHC (-39.87%) and VTR (-5.84%) were the only health care REITs which failed to attain a positive return.

Source: SNL.com. See important notes and disclosures at the end of this article.

