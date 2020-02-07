Weekly Edge: Market Continues Bull Streak As Virus Concerns Ease

By Ansh Chaudhary

Investors started the week a bit more optimistic after last week's poor market performance. On Wednesday, stocks opened up for the third straight day as investor reaction to China's coronavirus continued to subside. The Wall Street Journal reports, "The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 301 points, or 1%, in morning trading. The S&P 500 advanced 0.9%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index moved 0.6% higher a day after it hit another closing record. Overseas, the Stoxx Europe 600 jumped 1.2%, nearing its all-time high hit in mid-January before news of the virus began to hurt markets. In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index finished the day 1.3% higher."

Reports that a treatment for the Wuhan virus has been created are partly responsible for the improved global outlook, says MarketWatch. According to Sky News on Wednesday, researchers in the U.K. have made progress on a treatment for the coronavirus, a virus that has been compared to SARS. MarketWatch also notes that a separate research team at Zhejiang University has "claimed to identify a cocktail of drugs, namely Abidol and Darunavir, that has thus far proven effective at stanching the virus in infected patients." Even with news circulating of a treatment, the World Health Organization reported there is no effective therapeutic at this time, adds MarketWatch. So far, the number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus has surpassed 24,000, and the number of deaths has reached 492, reports the Journal.

Despite the threat the virus poses to China's economic growth, investors seem to be more focused on quarterly earnings and growth projections this week. The Manufacturing sector in both the U.S. and Europe shows signs of stabilizing, writes the Journal. Payroll data released Wednesday morning also showed signs of strength, as the nonfarm private sector added 291,000 jobs in January. President Trump's State of the Union address Tuesday night also contributed to the optimism in markets Wednesday morning.

Much of what's to come in the markets depends on the handling of the coronavirus and the path it takes in the next few months. The longer the virus continues to spread, the more likely it will affect economic growth and profitability in the short term.

Sectors: The average momentum score for the Sector Benchmark ETFs decreased from 15.82 to 11.91. Momentum decreased in all but three of the 11 sectors last week. Consumer Discretionary gained 11 points in momentum score, Materials gained 1, and Financials remained the same. Energy remained the laggard for the week with a 20-point drop in momentum score. Despite a 1-point decrease in momentum score, Technology remained in the top spot.

Factors: Among the Factor Benchmark ETFs, the average factor score decreased from 16.83 to 12.33. Momentum decreased in all 12 factors last week. With a 10-point loss, Yield decreased the most in score. A 5-point drop in score kept Value in last place. Momentum remained in first, despite a 3-point decrease in momentum score.

Global: The average Global Benchmark ETF momentum score decreased from 7.91 to 2.36. Momentum in the global sector decreased in all 11 regions last week. Pacific ex-Japan, Canada, and the UK tied for the largest decrease in momentum score with a 9-point drop. An 8-point decrease in score kept Latin America in last place. The USA remained in the top spot, despite a 2-point decrease in momentum score.

