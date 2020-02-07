One of our goals for 2020 was to start a position in an ETF and contribute monthly. We decided to go with XAW for better diversification around the world.

Three dividend raises to start the year. Two were a lot lower than their previous growth rate. Total added income from dividend raises in 2020 - $35.70.

A fantastic January 2020 Passive Income Update to start the year.

But, of course, there is a lot more to life then finances. This month, we finally got a good dumping of snow, so we broke out the G&Ts and crazy carpets and ripped up the hills with the kids. The weather continues to be warm/cold etc. and really haven't gotten much use out of the ice rink. It's looking good today though, so I'm planning on lacing up and going full force Elvis Stojko on this rink. Just kidding. I'll probably rip some bar down clappers and do some laps, gotta get that cardio in this year!

Me and the wife celebrated our 8-year wedding anniversary and now 15 years together... Just crazy. I'm a lucky guy. Our daughter decided to welcome us the day after our anniversary, so it's not much of a celebration, as we are busy setting up her birthday. She turned two this month - Daddy's little girl.

All right, let's get to the money.

Raises or Cuts

Three raises to start the year. Two were a lot lower than their previous growth rate. Will this be a trend in 2020? Either way, got to love free money. Dividend growth investing works.

Canadian Utilities (OTCPK:CDUAF) raised its dividend 3%, which added $10.30 to forward income.

(OTCPK:CDUAF) raised its dividend 3%, which added $10.30 to forward income. Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) came in early with a raise of 5%. $15.95 USD in added income, wonderful!

(BEP) came in early with a raise of 5%. $15.95 USD in added income, wonderful! Canadian National Railway (CNI) bumped that dividend 7%. $9.45 to forward income. Slowly but surely.

In total, these 3 raises boosted that income by $35.70 - Not a bad start to 2020.

Total added income from dividend raises in 2020 - $35.70



Dividend Income

14 companies paid us this month.

Stocks January 2019 Income January 2020 Income Totals 425.12 549.68 Restaurant Brands (QSR) 27.78 29.73 AltaGas (OTCPK:ATGFF) 2.40 2.40 Disney (DIS) 17.60 USD 27.28 USD Nutrien (NTR) 0 15.20 Sienna Senior (OTCPK:LWSCF) 2.45 Sold Shaw (SJR) 31.11 (One Drip) Sold Cisco (CSCO) 44.22 USD 46.90 USD Dream Global REIT (OTC:DUNDF) 13.13 (One Drip) N/A Inter Pipeline (OTCPK:IPPLF) 7.98 28.79 (One Drip) Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) 43.45 87.30 (One Drip) Telus (TU) 50.69 (One Drip) 56.50 (One Drip) Bell Canada (BCE) 0 68.16 (One Drip) Transcontinental (OTCPK:TCLAF) 23.31 (One Drip) 25.30 (One Drip) TD Bank (TD) 80.40 (One Drip) 91.76 (One Drip) Riocan (OTCPK:RIOCF) 28.32 (One Drip) 29.76 (One Drip) Extendicare (OTCPK:EXETF) 17.08 (2 Drips) 18.00 (2 Drips) Algonquin Power (AQN) 35.24 (2 Drips) 39.60 (2 Drips)

11 stocks dripped in January.

We achieved a fantastic year-over-year growth rate this month of 29.29%. That is probably the highest year-over-year growth we have seen in a while. Soon enough, these months will surpass the quarter ending months.

If you're interested, check out our Previous Dividend Income Reports.

Our Drips (Dividend Reinvestment Program) added $18.17 to our yearly forward dividends this month.

A great month on the dividend front, and these months should continue to grow as I add to positions. QSR, in particular, seems a decent value at the moment.

Trailing 12-Month Return

I will continue to include our trailing 12-month returns moving forward. It dropped since last month's 23.59% return. This is to be expected after 2018's December selloff. The portfolio value continues to go up, with added funds and growing values.

Other Income

Private Investment Payment - $500.00

Nothing new here, just our regular monthly payment. (I don't even have to edit this part every month.) Steady Eddy...

Solar Income

In December (we always get paid a month later), our solar panel system generated 128 kWh. Since we bring in a fixed rate of 28.8 cents per kilowatt hour, Hydro One deposited $36.86 into our chequing account this month.

Last December, the system generated $64.22. Quite a big difference, but in these months, weather is a big factor. Snow can easily build up on the panels and diminish the power produced.

Total Income for 2019 - $2,490.31

System Installed January 2018

Total System Cost - $32,396.46

Total Income Received - $5,006.27

_____________________________________________

Amount to Break Even - $-27,390.19

Cashback Credit Card

Every year in January, we get money from using our cashback credit card the previous year. We always pay our balances off, so this is bonus money. In January, we received $398.92. Sweeet!

Total January 2020 Passive Income - $‭1,485.86

January 2019 Passive Income - $1378.26

Total Passive Income Increase over last year - 7.80%

Not a monster growth rate overall. Solar was lower, and last year we brought in almost 40 bucks in January from Amazon (AMZN). Factors to consider, but overall very nice.

Totals For 2020

Dividends Year To Date Total - $549.68

Other Passive Income Year to Date - $935.78

Total Passive Income for 2020 - $1,485.86

Year-End Goal - $17,200 - %8.63

The goal in 2019 was $15,500, and we just missed it, I'll bump the goal up $1,700 this year and see how things go. I plan on focusing just on dividends versus other income streams, so here's hoping for some nice cash flow and high dividend raises!

January 2020 Purchases

One of our goals for 2020 was to start a position in an ETF and contribute monthly. We decided to go with XAW for better diversification around the world. We put 1,000 bucks in XAW this month and bought 35 shares. You can read about that here. This adds roughly 20 bucks to our forward income.

We also added to our position in Nutrien this month by adding 22 more shares. This adds 39.60 USD to our forward income. Feel free to check out that post here.

Goals Update

Read 3 Books I normally Wouldn't Consider

I haven't started reading one yet, as I'm still finishing up a financial book. I did, in fact, buy Why We Sleep by Matthew Walker with gift cards I received over Christmas, since the library doesn't carry this book.

Go 3 Times and Pick Up Garbage

Last year, picking up garbage was one of my goals. We did it, but didn't go out of our way to drive somewhere. This year, I want to make 3 trips to do just that. The ground is covered in snow, so that ain't happening at the moment.

Charities

Continued our monthly $50 donation to The Nature Conservancy of Canada. Our goal is to increase this to $75 a month. The wife decided to just give more to the nature conservatory, so I just need to make the call and get this done.

Increase dividends by $1,713.42 this year (bringing our forward income from dividends to $7,500 a year)

With new purchases, drips and dividend raises this month, we added $113.47 to our dividend portfolio. 6.62% of our goal.

ETF Monthly Purchase of $250

Since we started this off, we needed to contribute $1,000 to start an account at Questrade. Questrade* is great because it offers free ETF trades and cheaper stock trading options than most Canadian brokers. $250.00 a month would kill us if we needed to pay high trading fees. Anyways, we put in $1,000 this month, so we get a gold star!

180 Pounds

I failed in this category for sure. I debated working out but went to the garage, and it was freezing. Either way, I got to plug in the space heater ahead of time. Suck it up and throw a pair of gloves on or move the gym inside. The dog takes me for walks, though. I stepped those up to runs/walks. Started the month at 206, currently 203. Sweet! Haha.

Diet

I wanted to have one meat free dinner a week and cut back on carbs and sweets. We had a couple meat-free dishes, mostly curry vegetable rice. I'd love to bust out some kids-friendly options as well, since they hate curry. Snacks - nope, still late-night eating. I have replaced the odd night with garlic hummus and veggies though, so good. While I did better than December, there's still plenty of room for improvement.

Conclusion

Overall, a great month both financially and life in general. There's work to be done on the goals front, and I will do better moving forward. As far as the market goes, crazy stuff. Seems there is no stopping it. We had the Iran stuff and now the coronavirus - the market did pull back, but quickly rebounded. I hope you were able to make a purchase during that short window. I did, but haven't made a post about that purchase yet.

I saw people stating that the dip was just beginning and they were liquidating their position. I'm sure they regretted that pretty fast. That's one of the advantages of dividend investing when the market drops - you get higher starting yields, and drips cost you less. Don't try to time the market.

Anyways, that concludes our January 2020 Passive Income report. Have a great February, everyone.

Cheers!

What are your thoughts on this month? Did you set new records? What have you been buying?

"When You Love Everything You Have, You Have Everything You Need"



- Unknown

