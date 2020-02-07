One thing that hasn't changed and I don't think should change is that there's a clear reason why a central bank needs to have independence in their ability to provide liquidity and control the amount of liquidity that is in the system.

Mary-Catherine Lader: Since the Global Financial Crisis, major central banks like the Federal Reserve in the United States and the European Central Bank in Europe have taken unprecedented steps to support the record-long economic expansion. Short-term interest rates are negative in Europe and Japan and interest rates are below 2% in all major economies. So unconventional policy has become conventional and yet that's still not enough. When the next downturn happens, most central banks will not have the same ammunition, specifically lowering short-term and long-term interest rates, to support a recovery that they had in the last downturn.

On this episode of The Bid, Jean Boivin, head of the BlackRock Investment Institute, talks about the challenges for central banks in dealing with the next downturn. Jean wrote about this exact topic in a recent paper published by the BlackRock Investment Institute. It stirred a lot of debate among academics and policymakers. So today we'll talk about why central banks are reaching those limits and what's next for them and governments alike. I'm your host, Mary-Catherine Lader. We hope you enjoy.

Jean, thank you so much for joining us today.

Jean Boivin: Great to be here.

Mary-Catherine Lader: We're talking today about central banks and their role in the next economic downturn, but you and the BlackRock Investment Institute have actually said that you don't anticipate an economic downturn this year in particular. Why are we talking about this now?

Jean Boivin: So for 2020, we're not too worried about an economic downturn. In fact, we are expecting some pickup in growth. So you're absolutely right. This is not in itself an issue that's going to play out in 2020. However, we have been going through a whole generation of investors that have been in an investing environment where central banks were basically the only game in town. And the assumption that whenever there's going to be a significant downturn, central banks will be able to do something to support the economy and markets. And we think we're getting to a point where this should be starting to be questioned pretty fundamentally. Central banks are reaching some limits, and so as a result, even if there's no downturn imminent, that question will come to the fore in advance of the next downturn. And I think we've seen a glimpse of that in August of last year, 2019, where we've seen some intensification of trade tensions that were questioning the outlook. And we've seen in our view an outsized response of investors flying to safety, and that is a manifestation in our mind of a growing realization that it's not clear what kind of support would be next. So that's why we think this is an issue that is relevant now and is actually driving markets now.

Mary-Catherine Lader: So your view is that there's not enough space for monetary policy to help us deal with the next economic downturn. Why do you believe that and why are we at those sorts of limits right now?

Jean Boivin: Yeah. I mean that view is not necessarily consensual or there's some debate around that. But the main reason why we think we're pretty much exhausted with central banks' support with the current toolkit is not necessarily like is there an ability to ease over the next quarters. I mean there's some more room, but in terms of dealing with like a recession or a real slowdown, we think that it's going to be very difficult for central banks to support and provide the stimulus needed. And the main reason is that everything that central banks do and all the tools that they have, have to work through some interest rate. They have to lower some rates. Conventional policy is about lowering the short-term policy rates, but the innovation of the Crisis was about tools that allowed lower longer-term rates throughout the yield curve. And at the level that rates are right now, even the long-term rates, there's not a lot of room to lower them much more than where they are right now. If rates cannot go much lower, all of these tools are kind of short-circuited in terms of their impact.

Mary-Catherine Lader: How is that different in different regions? Because in some places rates are already negative, so there's really no space then. How do you see this playing out differently in different countries?

Jean Boivin: Yeah. In the U.S. we are at rates that are somewhat higher, positive territory. And so there is some more space in the U.S. and that's why some people are arguing that there's a sense that there might be some room to respond to a recession. But even in the U.S., in our view, we've seen in August how quickly we can eat into that space, and we've seen rates going very quickly down to historic lows in the U.S. In the U.S. there's more room, but even there we are skeptical. And then if you go to Europe or Japan, then that clearly is even more obvious that it's going to be very difficult with negative rates.

Mary-Catherine Lader: Let's take Japan as an example. An economic downturn happens. What's your recommendation?

Jean Boivin: The response in our view like no matter what will have to involve some kind of more fiscal policy support. The immediate way to do that would be just to do straight, conventional fiscal policy. So that would be for governments to expand spending or cut taxes, for instance. So these are a measure that we think would be more direct and effective. And there's certainly a lot of scope to do that in the current environment, given that rates are very low. It's very easy for governments to finance their deficits. And in fact, it's possible to raise your deficit without increasing your debt as a fraction of your economic activity because rates are so low. We think that that's the next step, but there's a big question around this, which is if it's so obvious, why hasn't that happened? And throughout the recovery since the crisis, in our view we've seen an over-reliance on monetary policy, even though a mix towards more fiscal would have been desirable. It hasn't happened. It makes us a bit skeptical to think that it's just going to happen naturally and we're going to see a fiscal response. And that's why we've been exploring more explicit coordination between fiscal and monetary policy as a potential solution.

Mary-Catherine Lader: Let's come back to that in a moment, but just a question: before, you say we haven't seen that much in terms of fiscal policy. You know, we did see tax cuts in the U.S. Are there any lessons to be learned from there or do you think that all of the fiscal policy changes we've seen have been either in isolation from this sort of monetary policy or too minor to really have any meaningful conclusions for your thesis?

Jean Boivin: There's been some fiscal support in the U.S. more than elsewhere, but even there the mix I think has been over-relying on monetary policy. My statement was a global statement; overall, I think we've seen an over-reliance on central banks. I think central banks have been almost the only game in town to deal with the recovery after the Crisis. That doesn't mean that it's been normal from fiscal policy. We've seen a big package after the Crisis in the U.S. And we've also seen tax cuts more recently. But the tax cuts in the U.S. are also interesting in that they came very late in the cycle. This is the kind of ammunition that you would want to use to deal with the slowdown, not necessarily at the peak of an expansion. But those kinds of measures could be the idea for dealing with the next downturn. And elsewhere we've seen basically easing from central banks at the same time that austerity was being implemented by government. We've seen like a situation where we're pushing on the accelerator on one hand and on the brake on the other for a big part of this recovery.

Mary-Catherine Lader: As we think about the different actors in dealing with an economic downturn, you said central banks have been the only game in town for a little while. The traditional role or the typical role of a central bank versus legislation or an executive branch that might have control of our fiscal policy may sound really obvious to an economics student, but actually today they're not necessarily as one might have learned in university. So how do you see those roles having evolved, the role of a central bank and the role of those fiscal policymakers? And what do you think makes sense for our next economic downturn?

Jean Boivin: It's very important. One thing that hasn't changed and I don't think should change is that there's a clear reason why a central bank needs to have independence in their ability to provide liquidity and control the amount of liquidity that is in the system. That's very important. This is how you avoid high inflation regimes. And there's nothing of what we're envisioning that should change that. However, we're not in a world that is as simple as we thought we were until recently or a few years ago. And what I mean by that is that the tools that would be required are not splitting themselves easily between a central bank and a fiscal authority. I think we're going to need going forward to find ways that will not rely on the interest rate to go lower.

So we've been labeling that going direct, finding ways to put money in the hands of people that can spend it more directly. And any tool that's going to do that will have an element of it that is monetary policy in flavor or central bank authority. And there's an element that is a transfer of resources in the hands of some people, and that's a fiscal measure. That's what fiscal authority should be deciding over. The problem is any of these going direct measures are blending these two into one tool. And that raises important questions about what's the role of central bank versus fiscal authority, which are not as simply falling into silos. And I think it's going to have to do with not about the tools being one of the central bank or the fiscal authority, but it's going to be more about what aspect of that tool should be overseen by the central bank and what aspect should be overseen by the fiscal authority. And then jointly deploying that tool or measure.

So in practice, like what we've explored in our analysis or work, is you could envision that the quantum of liquidity that the going direct transfer will involve as being determined by the central bank. And you could envision the central bank deciding when is the right time to deploy that. But determining who is getting the transfer would be a decision made by the fiscal authority. So that's an example of like one tool, but having two keys and different elements being decided by different authorities.

Mary-Catherine Lader: So that's a little bit of a snapshot of how you see this fiscal policy and monetary policy coordination working in practice, right? This kind of like check and balance almost approach. What other arguments have you gotten in response to this view? What have been some of the counter-arguments or concerns that have come up?

Jean Boivin: Well I mean, the concerns are if you start from the world we thought we were in where central banks were independent, they had their own tools, and fiscal authorities had a separate set of tools, it's easy to think of how to maintain that separation. In a world where we're saying, well, it's not as simple as that and there's a gray zone and you're going to have the two authorities that will need to work together, it raises questions about how do you maintain central bank independence? How do we ensure that the political side of things will not overtake central bank decisions? Why would a politician let the central bank decide on the size of these measures by themselves? This is where the pushback is coming from. Correctly so, emphasizing that it's not a trivial thing to do in practice. But the point I would add to this is that while we completely agree that this is tricky and complex as a problem to solve, ignoring it is not an option in our view in any case, and moreover -

Mary-Catherine Lader: Ignoring what? Ignoring coordination; coordination is a necessary future condition in your mind.

Jean Boivin: So saying that the argument that this raises complex governance issues, we agree with that, but it's not a reason for not trying to solve this or figure out what that means. That's point number one. And point number two is we think that one way or the other, when faced with the next significant slowdown, the temptation to move in that direction of some form of coordination that blurs the distinction between monetary and fiscal policy will happen. And then the big risk for us is it can happen like in an improvised fashion, which could be very dangerous or it can happen in a more deliberate fashion if we have an open discussion about where the guardrails should be around that coordination.

Mary-Catherine Lader: And those guardrails are really tactical and specific. So we can think of examples around the world today where we have some political leaders making comments about central banks where certainly there may not be independence threatened in reality, but in terms of rhetoric we're seeing new kinds of pressure for example on central bank policy from political leaders. How do you think we have that discussion? Who needs to take part in that conversation to make real these kinds of governance mechanisms and what brings that about?

Jean Boivin: That dialogue I think is already happening. So where are we going to be having those discussions and dialogue? It's happening during the context of even the U.S. election. There's a lot more, to my surprise, attention that is given to theories like what is known as modern monetary theory, which some people have quipped that it's neither modern nor monetary nor a theory. It's a view that you can actually finance spending by government by essentially printing money.

So you can have the central bank that would be financing directly the spending of the government and they can do that basically without real restrictions or limits. It's a pretty, nonstandard, unusual, non-orthodox economic view that is pretty dangerous in itself because if you believe that you can finance the deficit by just simply printing money and there would be no consequence on inflation, it opens the door for uncontrolled fiscal spending. And I would not have conceived five years ago that there would be serious people discussing that, and yet now it's on CNBC. And to me, that speaks to the fact that we are seeing this drift.

I mean modern monetary theory is an example of a bad form of fiscal and monetary policy coordination. Those are the kinds of things that we think we should be avoiding, that we should put guardrails against. So some of it is happening through the political debate. In my view, it's really about government and central banks having discussions on a contingency plan in advance of those things happening. It's not clear to which extent this is happening necessarily in the public discussion, but there needs to be work by officials to think through these issues, have some kind of contingency plan.

Mary-Catherine Lader: You mention that we're hearing this in the election cycles for example or in political debates. Right now, we of course have an election coming up in the U.S. What's your view as to how that fiscal policy conversation is shaping up?

Jean Boivin: Yeah. What we've been discussing here is really about when we see the next downturn and slow down. We are not too worried about recession in 2020 or even like beyond that in the near term. Absent a real sign of slowdown, we don't see the actual coordination discussion getting traction.

Mary-Catherine Lader: Although everyone always likes to talk about when the next recession is coming, right, especially an election cycle to sort of say, here's how I would deal with this or here's my thinking on where the economy is headed.

Jean Boivin: So there might be some broad discussion, but it won't be where the rubber hits the road really. But where the discussion though is around how much more fiscal expansion we would get without leaving the central bank aside. And that is of course one of the big questions around election in the U.S. There's questions around taxation that would be part of this. And I think more broadly, even more broadly than in the U.S., there's been somewhat of a big change over the last couple of years where we move from a global mantra around austerity, which was the starting point for most governments around the world, from Canada, the U.S., in Europe. Whereas there's now much less of that austerity narrative. And while we don't expect much more support in 2020 from fiscal policy, the narrative around it is changing and that could lead to some upside surprise where fiscal policy plays a bigger role.

Mary-Catherine Lader: So how do you see all of this impacting the investing landscape today?

Jean Boivin: It impacts it I think in a pretty powerful way, even now. Even though we were talking about the next downturn and we don't see a downturn now, this is contributing to I think investor anxiety. The fact that there is no clear game plan for how we're going to be dealing with this next downturn and we have doubts about the efficacy of the current toolkit, I think it's contributing to this risk aversion or anxiety that investors demonstrate. I think the best example of that is in August of last year, we've seen a flare-up in trade tensions. That was contributing to views of slowdown in the economy. And then there's been a very significant flight to safety from investors. We've seen flows to fixed income, they are very significant at that time. If we had a good sense of what the game plan would be in a recession, the anxiety would not be as high. And I think going forward, if we were to move to a world where we rely less on monetary policy and more on fiscal or some version of going direct, in that world I would expect less pressure on rates to go down. And so that could be pretty meaningful in terms of asset allocation. Right now it is pretty engrained in the investors' minds and market participants that rates are low forever. That could change in a world where we rely less on monetary policy going forward.

Mary-Catherine Lader: If there is more of a shift of fiscal policy though, do you then have an expansion of the tools that are used and sort of greater degrees to which they are used and therefore you could have more uncertainty for investors than in our previous regime where there's a little bit more of a straightforward approach to a recession or no?

Jean Boivin: That's a good point. We have a clear framework around how central banks are operating. They have a well-tested communication approach that is not always perfect as we've experienced, but it's within a framework that investors are used to dealing with. That would be different. And fiscal policy is not as nimble as monetary policy. Calibrating it and fine tuning is not an easy thing. And that could create more volatility or uncertainty. So at least in a transition as we might be shifting towards more or less reliance on monetary policy, it could create a more difficult environment for investors to read through what's happening.

Mary-Catherine Lader: Right. Until norms sort of develop, for example. Wow. This world you are suggesting sounds very interesting and potentially kind of different. Speaking of interesting, you just came from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. What were the most interesting topics of conversation there?

Jean Boivin: Well sustainability is a big topic, and I would say more broadly I think we've been spending the last five years or since the recovery framing the discussion around markets, around when is the time to the next recession. And the game has been about is it going to be in 2020? And I think what's changing is it's not necessarily about whether we're going to get to a recession or not, but the fact that there are a series of structural limits in our mind that are now kind of playing into the near term and intersecting with short-term market movements. But those are really about the limits to central banks, which we've talked about.

The second is around geopolitics, populism, and those dynamics that are reaching their own form of limits. And then the third one is around globalization and that is also reaching some form of limits. And the trade tension between China and the U.S., how these two powers will be managing their strategic kind of competition is another form of limit that changes structurally how we think about the outlook. And then sustainability is kind of the fourth limit of structural limits. So these four used to be seen as long-term issues, but that are now affecting investor decisions. I think Davos this year was less about recessions, what's going to be the macro outlook and more about these structural phenomena now being relevant for investors and business communities.

Mary-Catherine Lader: I'm going to end with a rapid-fire round. Are you ready?

Jean Boivin: Yeah. Well, we'll see.

Mary-Catherine Lader: Okay. Who's your favorite economist?

Jean Boivin: That's one to get in trouble with. There is a lot of very insightful economists. I was just listening to another podcast.

Mary-Catherine Lader: We're the only one. How dare you?

Jean Boivin: Almost as good as ours, called "Cautionary Tales." And there was this contrast about John Maynard Keynes and Irving Fisher. And I have to say that after listening to that I knew that John Maynard Keynes a lot, but the evolution of his career, being a public servant, very influential, being the Second World War and after the First World War trying to bring economics to investment community and trying to learn that you didn't have an edge and then figuring out how to go from there. And then being such an important figure of the last century, I think he has to be somebody that is very impressive without necessarily being fully econesian at heart.

Mary-Catherine Lader: What's the most aesthetically interesting currency design in your view?

Jean Boivin: It has to be the Canadian loonie.

Mary-Catherine Lader: Is that like your bias as a Canadian?

Jean Boivin: Of course.

Mary-Catherine Lader: What about the most overrated or underrated economic crisis?

Jean Boivin: I think that the Global Financial Crisis might be - it's not that it's over or underrated, but over time we might forget how big a deal it was. I'm talking about 2008-2009. And the reason is things could have gotten a lot worse than they have been. I think we had a play there, the dynamics that could have led to a Great Depression and the fact that we have avoided it, it's easy to forget what it could have been. So I think that's one element of it. And I think a lot of the dynamics we're facing right now around populism, some backlash globally around globalization and so on I don't think would be as acute if we had not gone through the Financial Crisis. Now, we go back and we say it's about globalization and longer-term trends, but I think absent that crisis I don't think we would have these kinds of existential discussions about politics that we're having right now.

Mary-Catherine Lader: And looking ahead to 2020, an economic headline you think we might not yet be anticipating?

Jean Boivin: Inflation is in my view the most underappreciated near-term risk. It's not like inflation is going to be picking up in an uncontrolled fashion, but the market is assuming so little inflation that it's ripe for a surprise in my view for 2020.

Mary-Catherine Lader: Well thank you so much for joining us today, Jean. It's been an absolute pleasure talking to you.

Jean Boivin: Thank you very much.

