Brookfield Property: Cautiously Optimistic

We continue to be impressed with the overarching value investing mindset that has permeated the Brookfield culture.

Brookfield's dividend increase is well below the mid-single-digit annual growth trend that had become known for in recent years.

2020 has gotten off to a pretty crazy start. We’ve seen a bit of volatility in the market for the first time in months. And in the news, there’s been no shortage of headlines.

We’ve witnessed a historic impeachment trial. We mourned the unexpected loss of super-star, Kobe Bryant. We watched the Iowa caucus debacle, leading to discussion about democracy in the digital age. The Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl; Kyle Shanahan blew another double-digit lead and Andy Reid made plans to eat the biggest cheeseburger you’ve ever seen.

Wildfires continue to rage in Australia. The threat of war looms in the Middle East and the novel coronavirus has sparked healthcare related paranoia on a global scale that we haven’t seen since the Ebola outbreak a few years back. And, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock has shot up like a rocket, inspiring Elon Must to tweet fire emojis.

These are the results that came back from a quick Google search of the biggest news of 2020 thus far. Needless to say, it feels like we’ve packed an entire year’s worth of headlines into January alone. And as REIT analysts, we can’t help but feel the same way about the mall industry.

In recent weeks we’ve received surprising guidance and disappointing dividend raises, we’ve seen management changes, rumors of major M&A have popped up, and key members in the industry have teamed up to rescue a failing retailer from bankruptcy.

The breaking news items pertaining to the mall space don’t carry the same weight as the headlines above, but to those interested in the space, they’re significant all the same.

The mall/shopping center space continues to evolve and after the news items we’ve seen in recent weeks, one could argue that the pace of this evolution is accelerating. However, we believe that we could also be witnessing changes that bring out relative stability in the space, with rumors of consolidation popping up and clear winners and losers being identified.

Last week we updated our outlook on Brookfield Property (BPY)(BPR) and this piece generated a lot of discussion. In this piece, we’ll take a step back and provide an overview of the mall-related retail environment, follow up on some of the major questions and concerns which that our piece Brookfield article inspired, and look at Brookfield’s recent earnings results through this lens of change that we see the industry through these days.

Macy’s Investor Day Presentation

One of the major events going on in the physical retail space this week was Macy’s (M) Investor Day. In this event, Macy’s management laid out their vision of the future for their company and the mall/department store space as a whole. Macy’s CEO, Jeffrey Gennette began the four-hour-plus-long presentation by saying, “We all know that America is over-malled and over-retailed.”

He continued, noting, “We see a bifurcation of malls, with the lower-tier malls continuing to decline rapidly, and the healthier malls beginning to stabilize with investment from their developers.”

This is essentially the thesis that we’ve hammered home for awhile now in the mall space. While acknowledging that clear headwinds persist for operators, we’ve continued to be bullish on the blue chip players with adequate capital to invest in their properties and creative visions for the future.

We agree with Gennette with regard to the “over-malled” nature of the physical U.S. retail space. It’s clear that we’ll continue to see a downsizing of square footage in this space moving forward. Yet, we believe that malls aren’t going to go the way of the dodo.

Instead, the leaders in the space will evolve their physical footprints, pursuing new opportunities in the form of experiential retail and diversifying revenue streams via mixed-use development.

When talking about the current physical retail landscape and the competition between various forms of retail, including traditional big box, luxury, off-price, digital, subscription services, Gennette said, “Everyone is competing for the same dollar.”

This is true and this rise in competition is why we’ve seen weakness in the share prices of many of the mall REITs. The market never likes uncertainty and while the evolution that we’re witnessing in the retail space isn’t new, the rate of change that the digital age has brought about is unprecedented.

Yet, for those bullish on the mall space specifically, Gennette offered some peaceful words, saying, “However, we see many malls that are thriving and we believe that the best malls have a real and ongoing place in U.S. retail.”

On the latest (Q4-19) BPY/BPR earnings call, analyst Sheila McGrath asked about the Macy's impact for 2020, and BPY/BPR's CEO, Brian Kingston replied,

(Macy's) came out with an announcement yesterday on 125 closures. Between Rouse and the GGP portfolio, the former GGP portfolio, we have about 14 of those locations. We knew about all of them. We obviously work closely with all of the major department stores around which stores are performing, which ones aren't. So I don't think there was anything that was a surprise there.

We believe the biggest impact with Macy's (store closures) will be in the CBL (CBL) and Washington Prime (WPG) portfolios, since their assets are lower quality than BPY/BPR, Taubman, Simon, and Macerich. Furthermore, we are not convinced that Macy's will survive long-term, and we believe that dividend cuts for Washington Prime and Macerich are highly likely in 2020 (sooner than later).

Finding Relative Safety In Blue Chips and Consolidation Rumors

As with all investments, the cream will rise to the top. We believe that we’ll continue to see that thesis play out in this area of the market. This leads us directly into the next major news item that we’ve seen in recent days in the mall space: Simon Property Group’s (SPG) recent earnings report.

Ultimately, this is a piece focused on Brookfield, so we won’t spend too much time on Simon (be on the look out for a focus ticker piece related to SPG’s recent report in the coming days as well). But, we did find it notable that SPG beat expectations for Q4 and 2019 as a whole. Comparable FFO was up 4.4% for the year, showing that a best-in-breed type name can still produce growth in today’s retail environment.

The company’s sales per square foot were on the rise as well, up 4.8%, year over year (which is really impressive considering that these comps are compounded on top of 2018’s 5% sales per square foot growth). SPG saw positive comps with regard to the net income that its properties generated year over year. And, leasing spreads per square foot increased nicely, up nearly 15%.

In many ways, this report reminded us of Tanger Factory Outlet Center’s (SKT) recent report. Like SKT, SPG’s 2019 full-year results were impressive. Yet, also like SKT, SPG posted somewhat disappointing guidance and noted a declining occupancy rate.

Granted, SPG’s occupancy is much more impressive than SKT’s at this point, and SPG’s 2020 guidance called for low single digit FFO growth, compared to SKT’s forward looking FFO guidance which called for a drop of roughly 10% y/y.

Although SPG’s 2020 FFO guidance range of $12.25-$12.40 was below the consensus expectation of $12.62, this still represents 1.7%-3% growth compared with 2019’s $12.04 FFO print. In other words, Simon, which we consider to be one of the highest quality names in the mall space (and the physical retail space as a whole) is still seeing growth opportunities ahead.

One of the more interesting aspects of the SPG earnings report and ensuing conference call was the rumors that popped up during the event in the form of a Bloomberg report that SPG and Taubman Centers (TCO) have recently held merger talks.

The combination of these two companies would create an absolute behemoth in the mall space, so obviously this was major news. Yet, when asked about the report and potential merger talks during the Q&A session following the Q4 call, SPG management downplayed the rumors.

Analyst, Michael Bilerman of Citigroup asked,

There was a headline that came across on Bloomberg during the call that you potentially had merger talk with Taubman and that eventually broke off given the market volatility. Can you comment on that, please?

SPG CEO David Simon responded saying, “we don't comment on those market rumors. I haven't seen it. We've been busy on this call. So, I'm not sure what you're referring to but we'll check it out.”

Bilerman then pressed for more details, saying,

Okay. Yeah. It's always just helpful to get the views on whether something could happen or not. And I know the stock buyback wasn't happening during the fourth quarter. So, I assumed whether there were something else going on that would have done that.

Yet Simon stood his ground, with a fairly quick retort, “No, we, obviously made the right trade. The stock went down. So, we can buy it cheaper now.”

So, it appears that at this point, the Bloomberg report remains a rumor. Yet, in the world that Gennette painted, where the best of the best retail locations managed by well capitalized managers and developers will not only survive, but thrive, we wouldn’t be surprised to see consolidation play out in the space as the power players attempt to expand their empires and take advantage of the low valuations we’re seeing.

The Forever 21 Saga Comes to an End

Finally, we’re getting around to some news that is directly related to Brookfield; sorry if we kept you waiting. In the BPY/BPR piece that we published last week, we noted that the question marks surrounding Forever 21’s potential bankruptcy, liquidation, and default remained a major headwind for Brookfield’s retail segment, as Brookfield was one of Forever 21’s largest landlords.

Well, since that piece was published we got answers regarding Forever 21’s future with news breaking that Brookfield was teaming up with Simon Property Group and Authentic Brands to purchase Forever 21 for $81 million.

This isn’t Simon’s first rodeo with regard to investing in distressed tenants. The company essentially rescued Aeropostale from default in 2016. At the time, this move was questioned (some even called it desperate). However, SPG management broke down that investment in simple mathematical terms for shareholders in the recent Q4 call, setting the table for more bullish sentiment to surround the recent Forever 21 deal. Here’s what David Simon had to say with regard to Aeropostale:

I'm going to simplify this. I know it's a lot of information. I'm going to -- and focus on our cash investment our cash investment in Aero OpCo was approximately $25 million. We have already received $13 million of distributions, so I have $12 million of cash invested in Aero OpCo. At the time we bought it, it was producing a negative EBITDA of $100 million and had over 500 stores. Today, today, we expect Aero OpCo to produce EBITDA pre-royalty from 575 stores of approximately $80 million of EBITDA. We believe Aero is approximately, if you put a market multiple on it $350 million today and our ownership is 50%. 12 to three -- to 50% of $350 million. That's the math.

In short, in roughly 3.5 years, the company’s current $12 million investment has grown to a value of roughly $175 million in management’s estimation. That’s a fantastic return on investment, no matter what industry you’re operating in.

Unfortunately, Brookfield management didn’t speak about their outlook for the Forever 21 deal in their Q4 report or conference call, other than mentioning that they didn’t experience any Forever 21 store closures in Q4, meaning that Forever 21 had nothing to do with the company’s negative 3.8% same-store property growth in Q4. (This is a slight disappointment, because it means that the weakness is coming from elsewhere in the portfolio and not being caused by the obvious negative catalyst that is Forever 21.)

However, as previously noted, we continue to be impressed with the overarching value investing mind-set that has permeated the Brookfield culture and historically dictated its investment practices. This, combined with SPG’s recent success with Aeropostale, leads us to believe that the SPG/BPY/Authentic Brands deal to save Forever 21 from default could produce similar result with time.

Brookfield Q4/Full-Year Results

With the Forever 21 issue resolution in mind, we can better focus on Brookfield’s results without the question marks associated with potential related store closures on the horizon. As previously noted, the market hates uncertainty and with this problem addressed, we can get back to focusing on the present fundamentals.

Core Office was a bright spot for Brookfield in Q4. This segment generated $185 million in FFO during Q4, up from the $170 million that it generated in the same quarter one year ago. This segment of the business generated 4% same store NOI growth during Q4 and fee income of $30 million, which was $4 million more than Q4 2018’s result.

Occupancy in the office segment was 92.8% at the end of Q4, up 40 bps y/y. The company leased 3.3 million square feet of office property in the quarter, with leases averaging 41% higher rates than the those that expired during the same period. For the full year, 7.8 million square feet was leased and the segment saw a 90-basis-point improvement in terms of comparable occupancy y/y.

Core retail struggled a big in Q4, posting FFO of $217 million, compared with the $270 million that was generated in the final quarter of 2018. Yet, for the full-year, core retail posted FFO results of $772 million, compared with $651 million in 2018.

Retail’s occupancy levels were essentially flat, y/y, with Q4 2019’s total coming in at 96.4%, compared with 96.5% during the comparable quarter one year ago. Rents remained relatively unchanged for the year, but NOI-weighted sales grew an impressive 5.9%, to $798 per square foot, representing a record high for the retail portfolio.

The LP segment saw declines during Q4 and on the full year. This segment posted realized gains of $150 million for the quarter, compared to $410 during Q4 2018. And, for the full-year, the LP segment’s realized gains came in at $476 million, compared to $721 million a year ago.

As you can see on the graphic below, the LP struggles led to declining FFO results for Q4 and the full-year.

Source: BPY Q4 ER

One of the concerns that caused us to lower our rating on BPY from “Strong Buy” to “Speculative Buy” in the article last week was the company’s thin margin of safety with regard to FFO and AFFO dividend coverage. We’re well aware that a yield is only as good as its safety and with that in mind, we stand by the recent downgrade after looking over the Q4 results.

As you can see on the graphic below, BPY’s FFO payout ratio has been increasing in recent years. In 2019, the company generated FFO of $1.39/unit and paid out $1.32/unit in distributions. This results in an FFO payout ratio of 94.96%. However, when the realized LP investment gains are factored into the equation, we see that 2019’s total earnings came in at $1.57/unit, resulting in an annual earnings payout ratio of 84%. (2020 FFO Payout consensus below.)

This is obviously much more reasonable, yet 2019’s annual earnings payout ratio is up significantly from 2018’s total of 64%. Whether you’re looking at core FFO or the annual earnings figure, this rising payout ratio trend continues to be a concern for us.

Source: BPY Q4 Earnings Call Presentation, page 3

With regard to dividend safety, it’s worth noting that Brookfield management appeared to follow in the footsteps of Tanger, giving investors a very slight dividend increase for 2020.

Tanger recently raised its dividend by 0.7% and in the Q4 report, it was announced that Brookfield would be increasing its annual distribution/dividend by 0.8%. This increase is well below the mid-single digit annual growth trend that Brookfield Property had become known for in recent years. It’s also well below the stated objective of “annual distribution growth of 5-8%” that Brookfield provides as a part of its company overview on its investor relations page.

During the Q&A session of BPY’s Q4 CC, CEO Brian Kingston addressed the conservative approach to the 2020 dividend increase, saying

And as we said on the dividend, I think what we were trying to do is make sure that we're growing that dividend in line with earnings growth. And given the headlines that we had over the course of 2019, I'd say it really seemed more prudent to keep it in line with the earnings growth we saw this year.

Any time stated objectives and expectations are missed, it signals a problem for investors. Although management appears to be signaling that annual dividend increases are based upon trailing twelve month earnings results, we believe that this very conservative dividend increase reflects management’s near-term growth outlook as well.

Management didn’t provide detailed 2020 guidance in the Q4/full-year report, but Kingston did note that he expects same store NOI growth to be in the 0-1.5% range in 2020.

In other words, 2020 is expected to be a slow growth year. CFO Bryan Davis did mention that he hopes to see NOI growth accelerate to the 2.5%-3% area over time, with hopes to see that acceleration start to take place in 2021, but he noted at this point in time, it’s hard to tell when the market will stabilize.

Furthermore, Brookfield investors should expect to see management continue to deploy capital towards unit buybacks and debt reduction as the company attempts to deleverage from the GGP acquisition. Management continues to see value in its units/share and that, combined with the familiarity that it has with its own portfolio, makes buybacks appear attractive. Here’s what Kingston said about buybacks in the CC:

I think the unit buybacks are really just part of our normal capital allocation decision. When we have a dollar that we can put to work, we compare the relative returns of putting it into developments or new acquisitions or investments in our funds or indeed buying back our units. And so I think we continue to believe where the shares trade today, it's a very attractive – particularly when you adjust it for the risk around – these are assets that we know very well, a very attractive place for us to put capital to work. So I think you'll see us continue to be active on both buybacks as well as the leverage reduction.

With regard to 2020, management did seem to signal a slightly brighter outlook for the retail segment, specifically. Kingston noted that in 2018 and 2019 combined, the company saw 3.3 million square feet of closures due to bankruptcies.

The company has since leased roughly 75% of that space, which means that closures are creating a drag on potential growth. Management expects for all of the 75% of recent closures that have been re-leased to start producing income by Q2 and Kingston expects 100% of the 3.3 million square feet of identified bankruptcies to be re-leased by the end of 2020.

Looking ahead, Kingston noted that while it’s hard to predict full-year results in January, he did say,

But I do think it feels as though the holiday season was pretty good this year, and so our expectation is that 2019 probably was sort of peak for that, and we're anticipating that 2020 may get a little better.

Conclusion: Without More Detailed Guidance, We Can’t Upgrade the Stock

At the end of the day, without updated guidance to go by for 2020, we stand by our SPECULATIVE BUY rating of Brookfield Property.

Although Brookfield recently lost a key management figure in Sandeep Mathrani, who was previously the CEO of Brookfield’s retail segment and will be taking over as the new CEO of embattled WeWork, we continue to believe that Brookfield has a talented stable of leadership in place that can navigate the choppy waters that we’re seeing in the retail environment.

We like the company’s diversified property portfolio and we feel as though Brookfield is following the creative solutions protocol with regard to mixed-use redevelopment that Gennette spoke about during his presentation. Yet, we can’t deny the headwinds that Brookfield faces, with specific regard to a slowdown in the retail space in Q4. We believe that the slight 2020 distribution/dividend increase signals similar concerns from management itself.

These shares continue to offer investors a high yield and we acknowledge long-term upside potential due to their relatively cheap valuation, but until we see stronger FFO growth help to lower the FFO payout ratio, we believe that Brookfield presents too much risk to receive a S.W.A.N. designation.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

