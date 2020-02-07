The Month In Closed-End Funds: January 2020

For the first month in five, equity CEFs on average posted negative returns, declining 1.17% on a NAV basis for January.
While for the third month in a row, fixed income CEFs witnessed positive returns (+1.53%).
Only 23% of all CEFs traded at a premium to their NAV, with 26% of equity CEFs and 21% of fixed income CEFs trading in premium territory.
Utility CEFs (+2.34%) posted the strongest positive returns of all equity CEF classifications for the month.
For the fourth consecutive month, the municipal bond CEF (+2.62%) macro-group posted plus-side returns, with all nine classifications in the group posting returns in the black.
Picture Source: REUTERS/Bryan R Smith. The numbers are displayed at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, U.S., January 31, 2020.
For the month, 72% of all closed-end funds (BATS:CEFS) posted net asset value(NAV)-based returns in the black, with only 46% of equity CEFs and 92% of fixed income CEFs chalking up returns in the plus column. For the first month in five, Lipper’s mixed-asset CEFs (+0.66%) outperformed its two equity-based brethren: world equity CEFs macro-group (-1.57%) and domestic equity CEFs (-1.59%). For the first month in five, the Utility CEFs classification (+2.34%) outperformed all other equity classifications, followed by Convertible Securities CEFs (+1.40%) and Real Estate CEFs (+0.64%, December’s laggard).
For the first month in five, municipal bond CEFs jumped to the top of the leaderboard, posting a 2.62% return on average, followed by domestic taxable fixed income CEFs (+0.77%) and world income CEFs (+0.55%). For the fourth month in a row, the municipal debt CEFs macro-group posted a plus-side return (+2.62%) on average, with all nine classifications in the group experiencing plus-side returns for January. On the domestic taxable fixed income side, the Corporate Debt BBB-Rated CEFs classification took the top honors, returning 2.09%.
For January, the median discount of all CEFs narrowed 83 bps to 4.95%—still narrower than the 12-month moving average median discount (6.70%). In this report, we highlight January 2020 CEF performance trends, premiums and discounts, and corporate actions and events.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.