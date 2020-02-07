The Month In Closed-End Funds: January 2020

Summary

For the first month in five, equity CEFs on average posted negative returns, declining 1.17% on a NAV basis for January.

While for the third month in a row, fixed income CEFs witnessed positive returns (+1.53%).

Only 23% of all CEFs traded at a premium to their NAV, with 26% of equity CEFs and 21% of fixed income CEFs trading in premium territory.

Utility CEFs (+2.34%) posted the strongest positive returns of all equity CEF classifications for the month.

For the fourth consecutive month, the municipal bond CEF (+2.62%) macro-group posted plus-side returns, with all nine classifications in the group posting returns in the black.