Dividend Aristocrat: Caterpillar

A Dividend Aristocrat is a company that has paid a rising dividend (with increases every year) for at least 25 consecutive years. When a company cuts its dividend (or fails to increase it) in any given year, it falls off the list and cannot get back in this elite company again for 25 years. An example of a widely-owned company that fell off the list is General Electric (NYSE:GE) after management decided it needed to cut the dividend to preserve capital for operations and to lessen its need for additional debt.

Company Overview

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) is the largest manufacturer of earth-moving equipment in the world. The company generated about 59% of revenues from outside the U.S. last year. The uncertainty surrounding the trade war between the U.S. and China led to slower sales as many customers waited to see the outcome before making large capital commitments. Revenue for Q4 2019 was 8% lower than in 2018.

Just when it looked as though the global economy could resume its growth trend prior to the trade war, the coronavirus started making people nervous again. The media is playing it down to keep us all from panicking, but I am not convinced that this new variation is going to be less trouble than the common flu that hits us all every year. And neither is management at CAT. The guidance for 2020 is not inspiring at EPS (earnings per share) estimated at $8.50 - $10 compared to 2019 EPS of $11.06.

Backlog orders were down at the end of 2019 to $13.7 billion, a decrease of $2.9 billion from the prior-year end. Dealers are reducing inventories in response to the uncertainty they face in 2020.

The stock price has fallen off its high of over $173 in 2018 by about almost 21% thus far. It is still above its 52-week low of $111, though, but that merely lets us know more about the potential downside if the impact of the coronavirus turns out to be worse than currently expected.

Dividend History

CAT's dividend currently yields 3.2% and has increased for 26 consecutive years. The company most recently raised its dividend by 19.8%, but I expect increases to average 7-8% over the next five years. Overall revenues are expected to rise 5% per year over the next five years after having fallen 3.5% over the last five years.

Dividends have grown at a compound annual rate of 6.5% over the past five years, from $3.01 to $4.12 (expected 2020 dividend) per year since 2015. Over the last ten years, the compounded rate of annual growth has been 9%. I expect the future growth rate to be more in line with EPS growth.

The payout ratio is currently 37%, which is reasonable, and I expect that to remain relatively static going forward. The company generates adequate free cash and probably remains committed to its share buyback program.

Now, let's look at how CAT has performed on Wall Street vs Main Street. Wall Street is where the stock trades; Main Street is where the company operates. Management cannot control its stock price performance, but it does control its operational performance.

As the father of value investing has oft been quoted,

"In the short, the stock market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine."

Stated another way, perceptions matter the most in the present, but value creation is all that matters for the future. So, let's see how CAT is performing and what its prospects are for the future. Is it a good value today?

Buffett-Style Free Cash Flow Analysis

First, we need some inputs before we can start the calculations:

Market Price Per Share = $129.77

Working Capital = Total Current Assets - Total Current Liabilities

Total Current Assets = $39,160,000,000

Total Current Liabilities = $27,201,000,000

Working Capital = $11,959,000,000

Long-Term Debt = $25,588,000,000

Diluted Shares Outstanding = 569,600,000

Next, we need to adjust the market price (Wall Street) for the company's use of debt (excessive or reasonable). We do this using our Sherlock Debt Divisor.

The debt divisor rewards companies that use leverage judiciously by lowering the price; while, for companies that use what our algorithm considers excessive (or potentially dangerous in times of economic contraction), it raises the price that is used in calculating our other ratios.

Sherlock Debt Divisor = Market Price Per Share - ((Working Capital - Long-Term Debt)/ (Diluted Shares Outstanding))

Sherlock Debt Divisor = $129.77 - ((11,959,000,000 - $25,588,000,000)/569,600,000))

Sherlock Debt Divisor = $129.77 - ($-23.93) = $153.70

Wall Street Analysis of CAT

Price to Bernard Buffet FCF Ratio = Sherlock Debt Divisor/[(net income per share + depreciation per share) - (capital spending per diluted share)]

Sherlock Debt Divisor = $153.70

Net income per diluted share = $6,043,000,000/569,600,000 = $10.62

Depreciation per diluted share = $2,634,000,000/569,600,000 = $4.62

Capital spending per diluted share = $2,643,000,000/569,600,000 = $4.64

$10.62 + $4.62 - $4.64 = $10.60

Price to Bernhard Buffet Free Cash Flow Ratio = $153.70/$10.60 = 14.50

A ratio of 14.5 is excellent. We generally consider companies with a ratio below 15 to be bargains as you can see by referencing our Friedrich Legend (just click on the link and the scroll down). For explanations and examples of calculations of the other ratios we use, please refer to askfriedrich.com.

For those who may question the power of this foundational ratio, please consider reading our 60-year back test.

However, this particular stock in the current environment could actually get a lot cheaper. If sales drop, FCF will also fall and the ratio would rise, which is a negative outcome. If the Chinese government finds itself needing to quarantine more cities for longer than two weeks or so, as seems to be commonly implied and accepted, the damage to the global economy, and especially to demand for CAT's products, could be worse than what is already priced into the market.

Main Street Analysis of CAT

Here, we want to determine how well CAT is allocating capital to create additional free cash flows for future growth. For this, we use FROIC, FCF (free cash flow) Return On Invested Capital. It is very similar to the traditional return on invested capital ratio except that the FCF calculation is different in that we eliminate annual changes in balance sheet items because these vary little over the long term, and we are really interested in just the things that are sustainable and completely within the control of management. This method ignores one-time events and focuses on operational efficiency as opposed to accounting efficiency.

FROIC means "Free Cash Flow Return on Invested Capital"

Forward Free Cash Flow = [((Net Income + Depreciation) (1+ % Revenue Growth rate)) - (Capital Spending)]

FROIC = (Forward Free Cash Flow)/(Long-Term Debt + Shareholders' Equity)

Net income per diluted share = $6,043,000,000/569,600,000= $10.62

Depreciation per diluted share = $2,634,000,000/569,600,000= $4.62

Capital spending per diluted share = $2,643,000,000/569,600,000= $4.64

Revenue Growth Rate TTM = 1%

[(($10.62 + $4.62) (101%)) - $4.64 =$10.75

Long-Term Debt = $25,588,000,000

Shareholders' Equity = $14,952,000,000

Diluted Shares Outstanding = 569,600,000

FROIC = (Forward Free Cash Flow)/ (Long-Term Debt + Shareholders' Equity)

$10.75/$71.17 = 15.10%

FROIC = 15%

This outcome is also considered good by our algorithm, since any score above 10% but below 20% is rated good (above average). Over 20% is considered excellent. Again, refer to our Friedrich Legend for additional rating categories.

Friedrich Algorithm Assessment of CAT

Source: Friedrich Global Research

The charts above present year-end prices (except in the case of the TTM prices, which are the most recent calculated). The algorithm does not consider CAT an optimal buy primarily because of inconsistency in revenue growth over the years. This is a cyclical stock and should be considered at cycle bottoms, in our opinion. The current price is below the Main Street Price, which represents estimated fair value, but the algorithm rates Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) a strong hold at this time. Again, the circumstances warrant patience to see how the situation with the coronavirus plays out. Once the spread has been contained and people in China can go back to work, CAT may be one to consider.

The algorithm does not perform a conventional analysis of earnings, but a fundamental analysis of free cash flow. Stock markets around the world are nervous about the potential impact of the coronavirus on the Chinese economy and, by extension, global growth prospects for 2020. CAT stock is no exception. But it is one to watch, especially for investors looking for rising dividends and a good yield.

Mark Bern, CFA, and Mycroft Friedrich collaborate on the Friedrich Global Research marketplace offering.