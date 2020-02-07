Defining The Type Of Investment For Cirrus Logic

If it pays a dividend in the future, it will likely be small.

In our view, Cirrus will have some important decisions to make on its cash usage.

Even with what we believe is significant forward earnings growth, we view Cirrus Logic as a premium growth company.

With Cirrus Logic's (CRUS) improving cash flow, it seems prudent to evaluated a possible additional use, paying dividends. In the past, Cirrus used its cash for four primary purposes: paying debt, acquisitions, repurchasing stock and capital. With many companies, even ones in similar markets for example Qorvo (QRVO) and Skyworks Solutions (SWKS), their models include paying at least a modest dividend. Will Cirrus follow?

The following is from the company's latest presentation summarizing its past cash usage.

Capital required for Cirrus' fabless semiconductor model are minimal. The company noted in the last call that the microphones business, now ended, was the primary use for most of the capital in recent years. We expect capital expenditures at less than $20 million/year for the next few years.

Our experience with Cirrus has taught us that when the company has debt, paying it off becomes its highest priority. At least twice in its history, the company tittered on bankruptcy.

Without significant capital requirements nor debt on its balance sheet, our focus is on the other two: acquisitions and stock repurchase each split evenly at approximately $450 million during the past 5 years.

Options Grants & Stock Repurchases

Cirrus grants options yearly to management, a very common practice with technology companies. This industry uses this practice to entice talented managers. Especially for smaller companies such as Cirrus, it can't afford to pay direct salaries at sufficient levels otherwise.

A table containing several key results for evaluating the effect of stock generation through option grants follows. The method used to calculate the number of exercised options was: last quarter's fully diluted share count minus repurchases followed by next quarters fully diluted share minus the first result.

Calendar Year 2016* 2017 2018 2019 2020 Average Options Exercised 1,844,000 1,803,000 1,523,000 1,419,000 1,650,000 Stock Purchased 485000 1963000 7100000 1710000 Earnings ** $4.50 $4.27 $2.65 $4.00 Average Stock Price *** 40 60 45 60 Price/Earnings 9 15 15 15 <20

* Finished paying off the Wolfson purchase loan.

** Fiscal year earnings. There is a slight offset by one quarter.

*** This was a put the thumb up to a monthly bar chart and guess the average. It is close enough for the purposes intended.

Cirrus made excellent choices on when to buy its stock. Even with the average price in the middle $40's during 2018, the price for a significant number of months was significantly below that average. Cirrus purchased a significant amount equaling about 10% of the company.

Of note, the company averages issuing approximately 1.6 million shares of stock per year. With the fully diluted share count at 60 million, those shares represent approximately 2.75%. At price to earnings ratios of 10 and 15, 27.5 and 40% of its generated cash flow is needed to extinguish the exercised options, not a trivial amount. This percentage never varies being independent from the amount of earnings.

With the current P/E above 15, we aren't expecting additional stock repurchases any time soon.

Acquisitions

Next we add relevant details dealing with acquisitions. Cirrus used $400 million in cash for its major purchase of Wolfson Electronics several years ago. In total over the past 5 years, it has used about $420 million.

Issued with the last conference call was a new slide which completely changes Cirrus' long-term vision. For the past several conferences, the company used the following slide to convey it vision. The expanding opportunity equaled $6 billion coming from a variety of growth vectors.

During the last conference, Cirrus upped, by enormous means, that vision from $6 billion to roughly a magnitude higher at $45 billion. A new technology, now testing, 22 nm mixed signal capable silicon, broadened Cirrus' market. It's huge, enormous. This change alone might significantly impact required cash for acquisitions. Might is probably for accurately stated "will." The slide included at the January conference follows.

Our View

With the most recent company vision change and needed cash for repurchasing exercised options, the company's cash used priorities seem set. Even if it should decide to significantly reduce, cut in half, the number of options, the question becomes have much of that is needed to cover necessary acquisitions and capital for inordinate growth? Cirrus is wisely reluctant to borrow. With earnings per share above $10, a small dividend might be paid. In our view, this is still primarily a growth story and might we add, an unprecedented growth story. We encourage investors to ponder their own investment strategies before investing. This isn't likely a cash generator for the retired. It could be the necessary huge capital growth stock one might seek.

In our view, Cirrus has some interesting cash usage decisions. With its past cultural practice to remain debtless, the company may need to reevaluate how many options it grants.

