Gas-Logs Biggest Fall: How To Play The GLOP DROP

Headwinds seemed clear, but the size of the cut was a big surprise to the markets.

Stocks rarely drop 50% in a single day. When that does happen, it often has an opportunity, either on the short or the long side. With GasLog Partners (GLOP) hitting a 49% down day on 8x normal volume, we decided to see if a bias was warranted.

Source: Stockcharts, busting the myth that volume can support price

GasLog Ltd. (GLOG) is an LNG transport company and also happens to be the GP for GLOP. GLOG owns an ultramodern newly built LNG carrier and has 7 additional carriers set to be added down the line. GLOP, on the other hand, has been the recipient over time of multiple drop-downs from the GP and now has 15 ships in its fleet.

Source: GasLog Partners, Q4-2019 presentation

That growth was justified by the growth of the LNG market which has grown at about 7% a year over the past two decades.

Source: GasLog Partners, Q4-2019 presentation

GLOP fully participated in this growth with EBITDA moving from about $8 million quarterly (June 2014) post IPO to nearly $70 million in the last quarter.

What went wrong

While that does sound like the growth story you would want to get in on right at the ground floor, things have not worked out as planned. GLOP's older fleet has had a hard time getting longer term charters.

Source: GasLog Partners, Q4-2019 presentation

As a result, GLOP's contracted days beyond 2020 were looking increasingly thin.

Source: GasLog Partners, Q4-2019 presentation

The coronavirus likely added to the company angst as China's demand for LNG has reduced versus expectations in the last month. But the biggest impact was definitely from overoptimism about its ability to secure good long-term charter rates for its older fleet.

Did GLOP cut or raise the distribution? Yes

In one of the more stunning distribution cuts that we have seen, GLOP actually raised its distribution by 2% over the previous quarter and then cut it by a whopping 78% for the upcoming year.

Declared cash distribution of $0.561 per common unit for the fourth quarter of 2019, 2.0% higher than the third quarter of 2019 and the fourth quarter of 2018. Quarterly distribution coverage ratio of 1.18x. Based on a revised future capital allocation strategy and in order to prioritize balance sheet strength, issued guidance that quarterly distributions per common unit are expected to be reduced to $0.125 per unit, or $0.50 on an annualized basis, beginning with the first quarter of 2020.

Source: GasLog Partners, Q4-2019 presentation

With a distribution coverage ratio of 1.18X for the quarter, the 78% cut was likely a large surprise to even the most bearish analysts. But GLOP's forward adjusted EBITDA guidance was the deciding factor and not the quarter's distribution coverage.

Source: GasLog Partners, Q4-2019 presentation

At the midpoint of 2020 guidance, adjusted EBITDA will be down 9% from 2019 levels. If GLOP hits the low end, debt to EBITDA will be past 5.4X in 2020.

Source: GasLog Partners, Q4-2019 presentation

So, while 4.6X looks comfortable, the weakness in 2020 can quickly change that. GLOP's plan is to try and hit at least the midpoint of that guidance while using $100 million of cash flow to deleverage. That keeps debt to EBITDA around current levels. The distribution cut was thus dictated by the need to keep leverage constant.

Based on the market reaction, we believe there are certainly some (4 to be exact) different opportunities here. The base case here is that the long-term demand for LNG is strong and will increase over time. However, that by itself should not lead us to believe that LNG carrier firms will do well. We have seen in many industries, senior housing and shale oil, just to name two, where massive demand growth can often be met by even more massive supply growth. That leads to poor pricing and mediocre returns for investors. That said, GLOP now trades at 0.24X book value according to Y-charts.

Data by YCharts

That number looked insanely cheap, especially when the fair value on vessels usually exceeds book value. Upon a closer look though, we found that Ycharts was in la-la land and was ignoring the preferred shares.

Source: GasLog Partners, Q4-2019 financials

Actual book value for the common shares is close to $12.95. That too, though, represents a serious premium over the current share price. Another way to value this would be to estimate EV to EBITDA. Total value of debt, preferred shares, and common shares net of current assets come to around $1.85 billion. That gives it a 2020 EV to EBITDA of 7.55X. That is not a bargain basement level, but certainly respectable if you believe the underlying assets will hold some value. Hence a direct long position here, once things have settled down, does have some merit.

Door Number Two

While the direct long case has some merits, the put options have some rather strong return potential. The July 2020 puts are offering a chance get $1.30 of premiums.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Some of that is due to the fact that the stock will drop $0.56 post the ex-dividend date. But even then, the implied returns from the stock just holding the $5.00 level are borderline insane.

Source: Author's calculations

That option premium is suggestive that there is some more downside here. We would look for the implied volatility to back off a tad as the stock makes a lower low, before purchasing either the common or selling the puts. That is often a tell that the fever has broken and a rebound is being set up.

Door Number Three

The preferred shares are also an interesting bet and in an ideal world, a distribution cut should benefit them. $83 million less being paid to common shareholders creates a far larger buffer for the preferred shares than what is taken away by the slight EBITDA decline.

Source: Seeking Alpha

We have discussed these before and they remain possibly the best way to play the game. We can wax poetically about the distribution safety here but the fact remains that if the Debt to EBITDA starts moving higher still, the preferred distributions will go, even if they appear "covered." The Class A (GLOP.PA) and Class B (GLOP.PB) currently enjoy the second-best dividend safety rating on our proprietary Kenny Loggins Scale.

Conclusion

GLOG owns about 40% of the units in GLOP. They could merge the two firms now that the IDRs are history and dropdowns might be a tad problematic. A direct purchase of GLOG could be an interesting alternative (door number 4) as well. Especially since it also did a small swan dive in sympathy.

Data by YCharts

LNG and energy stocks are heavily out of favor and have made a mockery of any deep analysis. There is definitely substantial value in many of these assets and investors are likely to look back a decade from now and wonder why they were so afraid to step up to the plate. GLOP looks like a deeply discounted play for sure but the option implied volatility is rather a scary post a 50% drop. We are watching this from the sidelines for now but might sell the puts soon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

