2021 Cadillac Escalade Embodies The Promise And The Peril Of A General Motors Equity Investment

Spate of GM battery electric vehicles (EVs), including electric pickups and SUVs, currently in development, should hedge against fuel price spike and tighter carbon regulations.

GM's financial performance rests disproportionately on full-size pickup trucks and SUVs, such as Escalade, that are built on full-size pickup architectures and are potentially vulnerable.

New Escalade, on sale by late summer, will be equipped with advanced infotainment features. Super Cruise semi-autonomous tech will be optional.

As the U.S. market for pickup trucks, SUVs and crossovers go - so goes General Motors Co. common stock.

Of those big GM SUVs, none is as pricey and as big a profitmaker as Cadillac Escalade, the newest edition of which has just debuted at a Hollywood gala with brand ambassador Spike Lee in attendance. The new vehicle will be built at GM's assembly plant in Arlington, Texas and will reach showrooms later this year.

Since 1999, Escalade has been built on GM's pickup architecture and has grown into the brand's showhorse, the leader in its competitive set against the likes of Lincoln Navigator, Lexus LX, Mercedes-Benz GL - today and for 16 of 21 years since its introduction.

With many Escalades selling for $100,000, rough calculations suggest it could be generating on the order of $3 billion or more of annual revenue for GM, as well as several hundred million in pre-tax profit. The luxury SUV is the best known Cadillac, the flagship of the brand - which is why each successive generation strives to exceed its predecessor in styling, innovation and prestige.

GM lost $194 million in the latest quarter, its profits wiped out by a devastating 40-day strike by the UAW last fall that cost the automaker $3.6 billion in net profit. Against this backdrop - as well as the uncertainties about whether and how long the gasoline-powered pickup truck and SUV business can sustain the company - it's not hard to understand why GM shares have done nothing since reorganization following its 2009 bankruptcy.

American motorists have pushed the proportion of pickups, crossovers and SUVs to roughly 70% of the market in 2020 from about half the market a decade earlier. Still, models built on pickup truck architectures are relatively inefficient when it comes to fuel consumption compared to vehicles built on lighter architectures used for sedans. The current administration attempting to curb more stringent fuel economy rules while California and a dozen or so other states are pursuing a harder line: The auto industry is split over which side to support, GM in the camp of supporting the administration.

Escalade, of course, is one of the least fuel efficient vehicles on the road. The current model notches about 17 miles a gallon of premium fuel on average, according its city/highway rating by the Environmental Protection Agency.

The uncertainty over fuel efficiency regulation - and the future of models like Escalade - has led GM to pursue a two-prong strategy: (1) get ready for a potential emission-free future by developing fully-electric battery-powered models while (2) making sure that GM money-makers of today, like Escalade, remain as viable and competitive for as long as possible.

2019 Q4 and Full-year sales Source: Kelley Blue Book

As the chart shows, Escalade and its extended wheel-base version, Escalade ESV, together accounted for 29% of the segment last year, compared with the next two biggest entries, Mercedes-Benz's GL class and Lincoln Navigator.

2021 Cadillac Escalade Source: General Motors

Fifth-generation Escalade is built on GM's latest full-size pickup architecture introduced in 2018 on the Chevrolet Silverado. Unlike the Silverado, the new Escalade will be equipped with an independent rear suspension (as opposed to a solid axle), which makes for better handling and smoother ride on or off-road. The new model will feature a curved information display with OLED technology that offers higher resolution. AKG audio technology will be available with 36 speakers and a system that allows front and rear passengers to hear conversation more clearly. GM is notably equipping Escalade with its Super Cruise system that allows hands-free driving on 200,000 miles of limited access highways in the U.S. - an impressive step toward autonomous driving technology. A 3.0-liter turbodiesel engine will be available that presumably will deliver better fuel economy than the 6.2-liter V8 that is standard.

Other Escalade enhancements and improvements are detailed in GM's press release.

Cadillac Escalade with Super Cruise Source: General Motors

In recent weeks GM has been willing to be much more specific about its plans for an electric future, describing a $2.2 billion investment in an EV plant in Detroit and the re-introduction of its Hummer brand with battery power.

Reaching that future - and being prepared to pivot in case regulatory policy changes or consumer demand for EVs proves weak - requires solid profit and cash flow from full-size pickups and big SUVs like Cadillac Escalade. Investors aren't wrong for exercising caution because GM's strategy is fraught with uncertainty and potential pitfalls.

In the event that GM gets it right, the automaker should be well positioned to embrace the future of personal transportation with a balance of propulsion technologies that will reward the owners of its shares.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.