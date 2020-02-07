Equity CEFs: Why The Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Fell -6.7% Yesterday

So why did I downgrade ASG to a SELL and then reiterate a "Last Chance To Sell Some Shares" two days ago? Read on to find out why.

And so far this year, ASG has picked up right where it left off, up another 11.2% YTD at market price (through Wednesday), including one distribution on Jan. 23.

For a little history, ASG was my #1 aggressive pick for 2019 and by year's end, ASG was the top market price performer of ALL CEFs, up 60.5% last year.

Last week I downgraded the Liberty All-Star Growth fund (ASG) to a SELL though it had little to do with the fund rising to a 10% market price premium recently.

Why do I like investing in equity CEFs? It's the fact that so many investors in these funds pay little to no attention to the forces that drive these fund's market prices.

Oh sure, I like to stress that NAV performance is what you should pay attention to in CEFs, or more appropriately, total return NAV performance. But let's face it, its the market price that gives you your actual gains or losses and its the market price that gives you your actual yield.

So even though I don't give a lot of credibility to CEF's market prices simply because the market price is determined by investor's whims and emotions which are often wrong, it's still the market price where you get your opportunities, and this one was a lulu.

ASG's Latest Rights Offering

On December 9th, 2019, Liberty announced a Rights Offering for their Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (ASG), $6.62 current market price, $6.48 NAV, 2.2% premium, 7.8% current market yield, which would give current shareholders the right to buy 1 more share of ASG for every 5 rights owned.

Note: Liberty last conducted a Rights Offering for ASG in October of 2018. The difference back then was that it was a 1-for-3 rights offering (i.e. 33% more shares), which is significantly larger than a 1-for-5 rights offering (20% more shares) this go around.

So if you get 1 Right for every share you owned, you would have the rights to buy 20% more shares than you already owned, right? Rights Offerings are a fairly common method for sponsors of CEFs to raise assets for the fund and since ASG is a relatively small CEF at only $240 million in total assets, it makes sense to try and grow the fund to give it greater economies of scale (lower overall expense ratios) as well as greater liquidity to attract larger institutional investors.

The negatives of Rights Offerings are #1, many shareholders don't really want any more shares and #2, the raised assets may be into market strength in which case, the fund might be buying additional shares or positions at elevated levels.

I can't really comment on the latter but if you think large, mid and small cap growth and technology stocks will continue to do well in this market, and no sector has been as bullet proof as growth and technology stocks, then ASG will continue to do well too.

As to the former, to make the Rights Offering attractive to current shareholders who may not want any more shares, the fund sponsor usually offers the shares at a discount to either the market price or NAV. In the case of ASG, the subscription price will be based on either 95% of ASG's NAV at the offering expiration (scheduled for March 13th) or 95% of the average market price ahead of the expiration, whichever is lower.

Now since we don't know what the market conditions will be over the next four to six weeks which covered the offering record date, the ex-Rights date, the subscription period and the resulting subscription price at the end of it all, you often see some wild gyrations in the market price during this time. Today was a good example of that.

Last week, after reading the Rights Offering details from Liberty's Press Release on January 28th, I wrote this article, Equity CEFs: Downgrading ASG To A Sell, not so much because I thought the run was over for ASG, as that would be like downgrading growth and technology stocks.

No, the reason why I downgraded my favorite technology fund was because I thought you would be able to buy back into the fund at a significantly lower price when the fund went ex-Rights on Thursday, February 6th, i.e. yesterday.

I even wrote on Wednesday to my subscribers, Equity CEFs: Last Chance To Sell Some ASG, ahead of the ex-Rights date. And here is what happened the next day:

ASG 1-Year Chart (not including distributions)

As expected, ASG fell though exactly how much it was going to fall was anybody's guess and I admit, ASG dropped more than I expected, down from a $7.10 closing price yesterday to a closing price of $6.62 today, or -6.7%. That's a pretty large drop for a fund that was doing a relatively small offering.

Back in the fall of 2018 when ASG was going through its last Rights Offering, ASG dropped even more but that was when ASG was at a 19% market price premium and the markets were heading into a very difficult period in late 2018. More importantly, ASG was conducting a much larger 1-for-3 offering as opposed to a smaller 1-for-5 offering this go around. But why did ASG drop at all?

Because in the Press Release, the Record Date for the Rights Offering was set for Friday, February 7th (today), which meant that the Ex-Rights date was Thursday, February 6th, which meant that if you wanted to buy ASG with Rights, you had until Wednesday, February 5th to do so.

More importantly, sellers would still get to keep their Rights to exercise 20% more shares from the Ex-Rights date Thursday until the subscription period ends. And since the Rights will be priced at 95% of NAV or 95% of the average market price ahead of expiration, whichever is lower, that would equate to about a $6.16 exercise price if the expiration were today.

So obviously, there was an incentive for current shareholders to sell some of their holdings beginning Thursday (while keeping their Rights), since you in essence could replace them at a significantly lower price in a month or so at expiration.

And this is why I went negative on ASG ahead of the Ex-Rights date. So with yesterday's drop of -6.7%, I was able to buy back a significant number of shares (roughly 45,000) with an average price of $6.53, or over 8% off Wednesday's closing price of $7.10. Now it's true that I gave up my Rights when I sold on Wednesday (and on previous days) but when the Rights start trading next week under an expected symbol of (ASG.R), I can always buy back those Rights too.

More importantly, that $6.53 average purchase price is right around ASG's closing NAV price yesterday of $6.48, up 1 cent. In other words, I sold at roughly an 8%-10% premium and bought back at around par valuation. So even though I don't get the value of the Rights of the shares I bought back today, I still believe that was a worthwhile exchange. And I still have plenty of shares of ASG that I didn't sell that still have their Rights.

Conclusion

This is an example of the added value that someone who watches these funds closely like I do can bring to the table. Though I don't expect you to be buying or selling tens of thousands of shares like I might do, one trade like this can add significant value to your portfolio if its a large enough holding.

Though I didn't know how much ASG was going to drop yesterday or if its going to drop more today or further before the subscription period ends, this is an example of why equity CEFs can be so opportunistic. Because in the short run, equity CEFs can do some crazy things at market price, but in the long run, these funds are the most predictable class of securities I know.

Thank you for reading my article. My goal is to give you observations and actionable ideas in Closed-End funds while educating you on how these unique and opportunistic funds work. CEFs can be one of the most exhilarating and yet most frustrating security classes to invest in, and it's important that you have someone who can be a level head during up and down periods of the market. I hope to be that voice of calm when necessary. ~ Douglas Albo

Disclosure: I am/we are long ASG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.