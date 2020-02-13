Frontline CEO Robert Hvide Macleod On Crude Tanker Markets (Podcast)

Frontline trades at a premium valuation, but Macleod argued this is a benefit and points to the recent Trafigura transaction.

Macleod discussed the dynamics of the crude tanker markets, their scrubber installation progress in light of IMO 2020, and overall positioning.

On January 14th, Value Investor's Edge Live hosted Robert Hvide Macleod, CEO of Frontline (FRO), to discuss the crude tanker markets and their balance strategy to IMO 2020. Frontline is one of the largest tanker operators in the world and is backed by shipping legend John Fredriksen. FRO is set to pay large dividends in this market and they have maintained a premium valuation ahead of peers. Robert discusses the various tanker segments and his overall viewpoints and areas of focus into the new year.

Topics covered:

0:50 minute mark - Start of discussion: How is IMO 2020 impacting tankers? Any surprises?

3:00 - What is your current scrubber uptake status? Global fleet percentage?

4:30 - What is the current spread dynamic? Any plans to expand scrubbers?

7:15 - Will the time charter markets follow the strength in the spot markets?

10:00 - What is driving Suezmax strength and Aframax strength?

13:45 - Will eco-vessels improve your TCE results? How much?

14:45 - Confirm fleet splits of scrubber installations?

15:45 - Any broad market concerns for tankers? Why are stocks stalling?

17:30 - What are your capital allocation priorities besides the dividend?

19:15 - FRO trades at a premium, why is that a potential benefit?

22:00 - What is your target leverage? Planned split between spot and TC?

25:45 - Why is LR2 weak compared to the strong Aframax market?

28:00 - What are some of the key risks and uncertainties in the market?

31:00 - If placing a newbuild order, what type of design? LNG? Scrubber?

34:00 - How long are yards backed up with scrubber conversion work?

35:15 - Any potential for consolidation in the tanker sector? Frontline's role?

36:00 - How many ships are laid up for COSCO sanctions? Potential impact?

40:00 - What is the market missing right now?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: J Mintzmyer has no positions in any stocks mentioned. Robert Macleod is employed by Frontline. Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice.