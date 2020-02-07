Undervalued Dividend Growth Stocks: February 2020

I believe that everybody should do everything they can to take emotions out of their investment decisions. To accomplish this, I feel every investor should take time to develop a detailed investment plan that fits their philosophy, lifestyle, and investment goals. Once they develop a plan they are comfortable with, and confident in, they should follow that plan to a tee. And don’t deviate from it unless you find that over time it is not working for you, in which case you must take the time to reevaluate it and adjust it. In this way, you won’t let excitement, despair, over-optimism, or any other emotions affect the investment decisions you make.

It is with this thought process in mind that I developed my KISS (Keep it Simple, Stupid) investment plan. I have discussed it many times, in many articles, and I outline the process below. By following this plan, and adjusting the details from time to time, I have managed to meet the general goals that I set out for myself when I started 7 years ago, and I have been able to stay the course, without letting my emotions ever get the best of me.

People who follow me are familiar with my K.I.S.S. system, and have seen how I use it. Each month, I run the screen to identify undervalued dividend growth stocks that I might consider adding to my portfolio. I post my portfolio update on Seeking Alpha each quarter to show all the transactions I make and how the portfolio is doing. My update from the fourth quarter of 2019 can be found here: 4th quarter 2019 update.

Up until last year, I had only shown the stocks I decided to purchase. But since then, I have decided that I'm going to send out the list of all the stocks that passed my KISS screen, so that people can see how the screen works, all the stocks that passed the screen, and have a good list of some potentially undervalued stocks for them to research.

Having said that, let me stress that nothing I present here is, or should be considered to be, a recommendation to buy any of these stocks. Every investor should do their own research before buying any stock, including the ones presented here.

Before I present the list of passing stocks, let me present the actual screening system I use.

The K.I.S.S. System

For The Purchase Of Regular Stocks

The stock must be on the Dividend Champions, Contenders and Challengers ("CCC") list (as previously compiled by David Fish, but now compiled by Justin Law). (Thank you, David. You will be missed. I couldn't have done any of this without you.)

the payout ratio is < 60%;

the Dividend Yield is greater than 2.0%;

the Chowder Number (Dividend yield + 5-yr. dividend growth rate) >16;

a dividend safety rating (DSR) of 60 or more from SimplySafeDividends.com.

a credit rating of BBB- or better from S&P (found on F.A.S.T. Graphs); and

F.A.S.T. Graphs shows a 10-year uptrend in earnings and shows that the stock is not overvalued.

I previously allowed higher-yielding stocks to have a lower Chowder number, but I have decided to streamline the process and simply go with a yield greater than 2.0 and Chowder number greater than 16.

The first 3 criteria are all found on the CCC list. The DSR is found at Simply Safe Dividends and the last two criteria are found on Fast Graphs.

For Purchase Of High-Yielding Stocks

The stock is on CCC list;

yield > 4%;

Chowder Number > 8%;

DGR for all time periods (1-yr., 3-yr., 5-yr. and 10-yr.) at least 4.0%;

Dividend Safety Score of 60 or more from SimplySafeDividends.com.

F.A.S.T. Graph shows a 10-year uptrend (or for the life of the company, if less than 10 years) in funds from operations ("FFO"); and

F.A.S.T. Graph shows that the stock is not overvalued based on its FFO.

The safety rating of 60 or above is a new criterion I added last year. To make the cut, all the stocks must have a score of 60 or above from “Simply Safe Dividends."

The time it takes to run this screen is only about 2 hours a month, since most of the work has already been done for me by way of the CCC list, F.A.S.T. Graphs, Simply Safe Dividends and the S&P.

The evaluation of the F.A.S.T. Graphs part of the screen is a very subjective component of the system. One person could look at the F.A.S.T. Graph of a stock and say it passed, while someone else could look at it and say it failed. I need to see a steady increase in the earnings over the past 10 years (or more), while seeing that the stock price is below or close to the fair valuation for that stock. Here is an example of the F.A.S.T. Graph for one of the passing stocks to show what I consider to be a passing stock.

Morgan Stanley (MS)

The FAST Graph for MS above shows a steady uptrend in earnings (the blue and orange lines), from 2011-present, and the price (the black line) is trading below the fair value orange line, and the normalized PE ratio line (the blue line), indicating that the stock is undervalued.

After running the above screens, here are the stocks that passed this month:

February Passing Stocks

High-Yielding Stocks

Conclusion

For those interested in dividend growth investing, I believe the key to being successful is addressing the following criteria:

The dividend history

The dividend growth rate

The dividend yield

The dividend safety

The payout ratio

The earnings history

Valuation

I believe my KISS screen successfully incorporates all of these. Every month, I will post the stocks which pass my screen, so that readers can evaluate it and perhaps get some benefit from it.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPM, AMGN, SPG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.