United Guardian - A High-Margin, High-Return Niche Manufacturer Might Be A Buy For Its 6.5% Dividend Yield

United Guardian (UG) is a company that has been in business for a long, long time - tracing its founding back to the 1940s. The company manufactures and markets proprietary gels and other solutions for cosmetic products, personal and health care products, pharmaceuticals, and medical products. Over half of revenue comes from their Lubrajel product line (2-3rds of sales). Lubrajel is a lubricant largely used in the medical field and personal care market with a litany of uses. The other 1-3rd of sales comes from the Renacidin Irrigation Solutions line of urinary catheters. Renacidin is a pharmaceutical product designed to reduced incrustations in urinary tract catheters.

The company sells their products both to end-users (42% of revenue) and to third-party distributors (58% of revenue). Based on company data, roughly 75% sales to third-party distributors are subsequently sold to international markets, with China representing ~50% of international sales. Q'3 sales were down by 1% yoy, while 9-month ending sales were down 8% on a consolidated basis. The decline in revenue largely stems from macro weakness from the Chinese consumer, in addition to competitive pressure from lower-priced peers based in China. Further, management maintains that the company been negatively impacted due to recently enforced tariffs. A resolution to the trade dispute and a rebound in growth for the Chinese economy would bolster sales for the company.

Although competition coming from lower priced peers could present long-term concerns for shareholders, we are of the opinion that based on the company's patent portfolio (discussed below) and their long-term success it's unlikely a company like this would be displaced. Additionally, recent weakness from operations are more representative of cyclical weakness from the Chinese economy. We would point out to readers that the company faced similar pressure on revenue and operating results in 2016 as a result of the slowdown in China happening at that time. Meaning, this is something the company has seen before, and if there is an uptick in results from the Chinese economy, UG likely stands to benefit.

A hidden champion?

UG is a micro cap company, with a market cap of $77 million. Superficially, there’s nothing impressive about the business at first glance. The company should do ~$13 million in sales this year. On the face of it, UG comes across as a business destined to be competed away into oblivion by larger and more financially resourceful companies.

However, for having such a seemingly plain vanilla business model, both return on sales and return on unlevered assets are extraordinarily high. Gross margins average 60%, operating margins come in at 40%, while return on assets register at ~30%. Certainly, historical financials would indicate that this business has carved out a nice little niche for itself.

So, is this a hidden champion-type of business where the market has yet to wake up to this gem of a company? We're not so sure that’s case.

True, high margins and high return profiles can be indicative of a business with competitive advantages (especially when the company has proprietary products - as the company has over 30 patents), but that’s not the whole story. The issue we run into is that this company hasn’t grown in 10 years. Revenue in 2009 was about $13 million, while 2018 revenue was $13.7 million. That means, in real inflation-adjusted terms, the company’s earning power has actually shrunk.

We think it’s much more likely that this company is able to earn extraordinary returns not because it has a meaningful moat, but rather the profit pool is simply too small as to incite meaningful competition. It’s important for readers to remember that a business simply having good margins and return figures is not what’s ultimately important for us as equity holders. Good returns on capital employed are essentially meaningless in light of a business that cannot grow. Adequate returns are representative of what owners of the business can expect to earn on future capital employed in the business - historical results only matter to individuals who owned the stock in the past. Meaning, returns on capital and growth rates are two sides of the same coin. If a business can't put capital to work back into the business, then how do high rates of return on capital employed benefit us as prospective shareholders? Quite simply, they don't.

What that means for us

So if a business isn’t growing does that mean it would never make sense to buy the stock? Of course not. What it does mean, however, is that the current earnings yield has to meet your hurdle rate (unless you have good reason to expect a future uptick in revenue growth). This means that if you don't expect earnings accruing to shareholders to increase in the future, then your annual return will be the earnings yield you buy the stock at (how could it be any different?). So if a business isn't growing, but it trades at a 10% FCF yield, that can be an attractive investment. But if your hurdle rate is 10%, yet the current earnings yield is 6% and you don't expect earnings to increase in the future, then no matter what historic returns on capital employed were previously, the stock will not be an attractive investment.

We started off by saying that based on a multiple of this year's earnings UG was too expensive. That's probably true, but if we want to give the company credit for excess cash and marketable securities, EV/FCF is a little more than 13x - call it a 7.5% yield ($77 million market cap, $9.5 million in cash and securities). The company does pay a dividend. In fact, the payout ratio is now more than 100% of earnings as a meaningful amount of cash has been built up on the balance sheet. The company paid $1.10 in dividends per share in 2019, equating to a 6.5% dividend yield. Quite clearly, if you’re a dividend investor then this might be an attractive yield.

UG seems like a business that's carved out a good market segment it can dominate without creating competition. That's positive for us because if we can be reasonably certain the company has staying power, then all we have to do is wait for the price to come down to offer an attractive yield.

Additionally, now might be the right time to buy as the company reported quarterly results that show sales had fell by ~30% for company's Personal Products line. A company that has proven itself to be historically stable, with an incredibly long track record, typically rough quarters (or years) represent buying opportunities. With a healthy dividend policy in place, UG would be really interesting at the right price. And if we could be certain that the business will not deteriorate, assuming just GDP growth for the company moving forward would make this stock interesting. We would consider initiating a position if the stock made a move to the downside such that the dividend provided a 10% yield. With that yield, coupled with the company's balance sheet, UG would be a very interesting stock. Until then, we don't see a way investors can achieve double digit returns with the current valuation.

