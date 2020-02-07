New Oriental Education: Quality Compounder At A Reasonable Price

New Oriental Education (EDU) looks set to reap outsized benefits from market share gains as the regulatory overhang fades. The planned FY20 investment ramp aside, there is also an emerging margin expansion theme at play here, enhancing the stock's compounding potential. Relative to the strong non-GAAP net profit outlook (+30-40% YoY), the current ~33x FY20 PE ratio appears attractive given EDU's strong growth, steady cash generation, and defensiveness amid ongoing uncertainty in China. On a sum-of-parts basis, EDU trades at a discount to fair value on relatively conservative assumptions.

Strong Quarter as Expansion Plans Remain on Track

The company posted strong revenue growth of 31.5% YoY in 2Q20, mainly on higher utilization despite ongoing classroom area expansion, though I'd also note the lower base (the prior quarter was impacted by new regulations).

Source: Company Filings

The number of learning centers rose to 1,304 as of end-November, with the addition of 43 learning centers. Total classroom square meters grew 25% YoY and 6% QoQ to 2.78 million square meters, in-line with EDU's expansion target, as management revised its target upwards to 20-25% from 20% previously. As new learning center openings are usually back-end loaded, we could see a modest upside to the 25% growth target. Per management:

Typically, in terms of the seasonality, we open more learning centers in the second half of the year. So it's more backloaded. And so I believe the whole year's expansion plan will be somewhere around 20% to 25%. Actually, it's close to 25%."

Source: Company Filings

Non-GAAP operating margin also reached 4.7%, reversing the operating loss of -2.5% posted a year ago on higher utilization of learning center facilities. On a non-GAAP basis, net income rose 148% YoY to $57 million. These results are solid, in my view, with a sustainable runway for operating growth emerging as capacity additions position the company well to capture more market share amidst a stabilizing regulatory environment.

Source: Company Filings

Q3 Guidance Remains Strong Despite Wuhan Drag

Looking ahead, Q3 revenue is guided to land in the $983 million to $1,006.4 million range, implying an in-line 23% to 26% YoY growth. Excluding the impact of exchange rate fluctuations, revenue growth would fall in the 26% to 29% range. Amid country-wide coronavirus-related disruptions, the 3Q20 guidance is positive - the Wuhan school plans to delay two days of classes until after Chinese New Year, with classes moving online in a worst-case scenario. Per management, the disclosed revenue guidance has incorporated conservative assumptions of growth in Wuhan (4% revenue contribution) due to the public health issue.

An Emerging Margin Expansion Story

Following regulatory clarity, I believe the inflection in FY20 non-GAAP operating margins will likely be followed by steady margin expansion into FY23, as growth in the offline K-12 business and increased capacity utilization offsets the margin drag from Koolearn (the online K-12 tutoring business) and overseas test prep. My base-case scenario is predicated on the closing of smaller players (in line with trends seen this quarter), particularly within the offline K-12 segment, as well as improved operating efficiency across center management and teacher training. Management's planned spending of $150 million in FY 2020 (+50% YoY from $115 million previously) on technology (e.g., AI, content development, and IT systems) will weigh on margins near-term but should pay off further down the line.

Source: Company Filings

From a strategic perspective, management is focused on 1) expanding its offline business with 25% capacity expansion set for FY20 and rolling out dual-teacher model schools to new low-tier cities; 2) leveraging technology investments to introduce more offline language training and test prep offerings especially for the K-12 and overseas test prep businesses; 3) new initiatives to drive product, content development, R&D, teacher recruitment and training and sales and marketing at Koolearn. Per management, the improved momentum in offline should offset much of the margin pressures from increased investment spending on Koolearn:

But we believe the margin expansion of the core business, where our school business, offline business, will cover the margin pressure from Koolearn. So we believe, on the whole, our margin will be expanded in the rest of the year, even though we spend a lot on the Koolearn."

Room for Upside on a SotP Basis

Based on sum-of-parts approach, I believe EDU's fair value lies at $165, implying ~24% upside on relatively conservative assumptions. For instance, I've valued the offline segment at 1.0x target PEG, though there's plenty of room for upside here considering EDU's margin expansion path. Combined with the implied stake value of Koolearn and accounting for net cash, this gets me to $165 for the per-share equity value.

PEG Multiple Value ($ 'Million) Value/share Offline 1.0 20,351 127.2 Online 2,470 15.4 Total 22,821 142.6 Net cash 3,618 22.6 Total 26,622 165.2

Source: Author Est, Company Filings, Market Data as of Nov 4th

In sum, I think EDU is in the early stages of a multi-year upcycle as learning center expansion and higher center utilization drive share gains amid reduced offline competition. Meanwhile, I see room for further upside to the EDU base case as key competitor TAL Education (TAL) shifts its focus away from the offline business. While the stock may not screen cheaply at ~30x PE, secular EPS growth stories rarely come cheap - assuming EDU can compound earnings at >30% rates, current valuations will likely look cheap down the line. Key risks include the intensifying online competition within the after-school tutoring space as well as potential regulatory changes, which could impact the pace of the planned school network expansion. While these risks have been well-known for some time now, EDU's exposure to the online space (via Koolearn) should help shield its revenue stream. Though regulatory risks remain, more restrictive regulatory standards have proven to be a boost to industry leaders like EDU by forcing out smaller companies unable to comply.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.