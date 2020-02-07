Monetary And Fiscal Stimulus Will Not Prevent A Market Crash

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Stuart Allsopp as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA PREMIUM. Click here to find out more »

Despite the most reliable valuations measures showing U.S. stocks to be at or near their most expensive on record, investors continue to embrace risk for fear of missing out on further capital gains. The belief that monetary and fiscal stimulus provide some sort of guarantee against an equity crash is likely to prove woefully misguided.

The largest fiscal deficits outside of recession or war and the pinning of interest rates way below nominal GDP have all played a role in pushing up equity valuations to current extremes. The chart above shows the S&P500 (SP500) P/E ratio versus the P/EBIT ratio (earnings before interest and tax). While the P/E ratio remains modest relative to the 2000 bubble peak, record low interest rates and taxes have acted as one-off earnings boosts. In doing so they have undermined the foundations of the economy and left little room for economic stimulus once sentiment finally turns against risk assets.

It is tempting to think that with interest rates and taxes so low and likely heading lower, stocks are attractive relative to cash and bonds due to the prospect of capital gains, but this is a perspective formed entirely out of the rear-view mirror.

Low Rates Reflect Weak Growth Prospects

The fact that interest rates are low offers little compensation to equity holders if they reflect weak long-term growth prospects, which we believe they do. A combination of deteriorating demographics and continued weak productivity suggest that long-term real GDP growth is likely to come in around 1.0% rather than the 2.0% widely expected. As the chart below shows, the bulk of real GDP growth over the past decade has come from increased employment rather than improvements in productivity or working-age population growth. With the unemployment rate now near record lows and the working age population close to peaking, productivity growth is likely to be the high-water mark for real GDP growth over the coming years. In this regard, record government spending levels and negative real interest rates do not bode well for a productivity boom.

There is simply no possible way for equity prices to decouple from GDP over the long term. As the chart below shows, S&P500 revenues per share (even accounting for net buybacks over recent years) tend to move in line with the overall economy. To expect earnings and dividend growth to continue outpacing sales growth is to expect further tax cuts, further interest rate cuts, and further declines in wages as a share of GDP indefinitely.

Low Rates Have Provided Little Help to Equities Outside the U.S.

We can easily see from looking at other developed market stock indices around the world that low or even negative bond yields have been associated with much lower valuations suggesting that the U.S. equity bubble is in no way justified by low rates. Take the U.K. for example, where the FTSE's dividend yield is a full 7.6 percentage points above the 10-year inflation-linked bond yield. In fact, as the chart shows, of all the major markets the U.S. is actually the least attractive when comparing equity dividend yields to real bond yields.

80% Decline Needed to Restore Long-Term Average Return Prospects

Historically, U.S. equity investors have been accustomed to 6.5% real long-term annual returns. With the current dividend yield of ~1.8% and real GDP growth outlook of ~1.0%, investors require stocks to stay at current elevated levels in order to achieve less than half of what they have historically been accustomed to (see here for an explanation of long-term equity drivers).

As low as the 1.8% dividend yield on the S&P500 is, it is likely painting a rosy picture of true valuations. The reason being that dividends themselves sit at an all-time high share of GDP and sales - roughly twice historical averages. If we cyclically adjust the dividend yield by taking a 10-year average along the lines of the cyclically-adjusted PE ratio methodology, the 'cyclically adjusted dividend yield' (CADY) falls to just 1.3%.

We can further adjust this figure to account for the fact that dividends are currently at extreme levels relative to GDP, which sees the margin-adjusted dividend yield fall further to just 1.1%. This effectively takes into account the likelihood that dividends will grow significantly slower than sales and GDP growth over the coming years. This assumption is based on our view that extremely depressed labour costs and low capital spending which have combined to allow dividend payments to soar above historical norms will ultimately mean revert.

With a 1.1% adjusted dividend yield and 1.0% real GDP growth prospects, it would take a price decline of 80% to lift future return prospects back to their historical average of 6.5%. This is not to say we expect an 80% decline, but it does illustrate just how far away from normalcy we found ourselves today. Even if we assume that the required return on stocks has fallen to half of its long-term average as a result of lower real interest rates, it would still take a 50% decline for such long-term returns to be achieved.

Little Chance of Inflation Helping Out

As explained above, if low interest rates reflect weak real GDP growth prospects there is no reason for them to support equity prices. Similarly, if massive fiscal deficits are seen to be non-permanent there is no reason to assume they should support profitability over the long term. In fact, the only reason to expect the current extreme monetary and fiscal policy mix to sustainably support equity prices is if they manage to create enough inflation that nominal earnings and dividends manage to rise enough to grow into their valuations.

There are two reasons to suggest this is not likely. First, 10-year breakeven inflation expectations are showing no sign of such prospects, with the 10-year rate sitting at just 1.6% and trending lower. Second, as we have seen during prior periods of high inflation in the U.S., equity valuation multiples tend to suffer greatly, more than offsetting any beneficial impact from higher nominal earnings and dividends. The reason being, as explained here, that high inflation is a function of economic weakness, not strength.

