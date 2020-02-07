Goodrich Petroleum: Hedges Should Allow It To Weather Weak 2020 Gas Prices

Its valuation is reasonable for $2.07 Henry Hub, but I'd expect at least some rebound in natural gas prices due to the weak returns most producers see at current strip.

This is helped by its hedges and DUCs, and its breakeven point is estimated at around $2.20 Henry Hub without those items.

Goodrich appears capable of delivering $9 million in positive cash flow in 2020 at current strip prices ($2.07 Henry Hub), while also growing production modestly from Q4 2019 levels.

Goodrich Petroleum (GDP) announced its preliminary 2020 capital expenditure budget and guidance in December. It anticipated delivering a modest amount of production growth during 2020, and appears capable of also delivering around $9 million in positive cash flow at $2.07 Henry Hub (current strip).

This result is helped by hedges and DUCs, but Goodrich's unhedged Henry Hub breakeven point appears to be around $2.20 without the benefit of DUCs. It remains in solid shape due to its hedges, and I'd expect natural gas prices to at least rebound somewhat as producers cut back spending. In that sense, very weak near-term natural gas prices may benefit Goodrich since it has significant 2020 hedges, but no hedges beyond Q1 2021. Weaker prices in 2020 should result in higher 2021 prices due to the effect on production.

There is the potential for Goodrich to cut spending too, since its RORs on new wells are pretty marginal at $2.07 Henry Hub (along with most producers). At a long-term natural gas price of $2.50 Henry Hub, I estimate Goodrich would be worth $11 per share with a 3.0x EBITDAX multiple.

2020 Outlook

Goodrich estimates that it can produce an average of 145,000 to 153,000 Mcfe per day in 2020 with a $55 million to $65 million capital expenditure budget. At the current 2020 strip of $2.07 Henry Hub natural gas, Goodrich would be able to generate around $107 million in oil and gas revenue, assuming a $0.20 differential.

Goodrich has hedges covering around 48% of its projected natural gas production, which will add around $14 million in value at $2.07 Henry Hub natural gas.

Type Barrels/Mcf Realized $ Per Barrel/Mcf Revenue ($ Million) Oil (Barrels) 140,000 $52.00 $7 Natural Gas [MCF] 53,545,000 $1.87 $100 Hedge Value $14 Total $121

Goodrich would then end up with $112 million in cash expenditures with a $60 million capex budget, giving it $9 million in positive cash flow in this scenario.

$ Million Lease Operating Expense $12 Production and Other Taxes $4 Transportation and Processing $16 Cash G&A $15 Cash Interest $5 CapEx $60 Total Expenses $112

This is a decent result for Goodrich given that it is also growing average daily production in 2020 by around 5% from Q4 2019 levels and around 14% from the 2019 average. Given the weak returns at just over $2 Henry Hub, Goodrich may trim capex and reduce production growth, resulting in more positive cash flow.

Notes On Breakeven Point

Goodrich's 2020 results do benefit a bit from the 2.5 net Haynesville DUCs that it is starting 2020 with. Without those DUCs, it would probably end up with close to flat production growth compared to Q4 2019 with a $60 million capital expenditure budget.

That would suggest that Goodrich's unhedged breakeven point (natural gas price it needs to maintain production without cash burn) is approximately $2.20 Henry Hub, assuming a close to $0.20 differential.

While $2.07 Henry Hub natural gas is not good for Goodrich (or most natural gas producers for that matter), its hedges give it some protection for 2020, adding around $0.25 per Mcf to its realized price.

Goodrich expects its transportation costs to drop around $0.14 per Mcfe in 2020 (compared to its 2019 guidance), which helps significantly with Goodrich's breakeven point. It is focusing on development at its Bethany-Longstreet acreage in 2020, which has lower transportation costs than its Thorn Lake acreage.

Goodrich's Hedges

Goodrich's hedges run out after Q1 2021, so it won't be protected from weak natural gas prices after that point in time. The current strip for the last three quarters of 2021 is $2.28, so Goodrich may choose to avoid adding additional 2021 hedges for now. It didn't fill out its 2020 hedges until Q3 2019, when it added a mix of swaps and collars at a midpoint of around $2.50.

Source: Goodrich Petroleum

The $2.28 Henry Hub strip for the last three quarters of 2021 is a bit above Goodrich's unhedged breakeven point, so it wouldn't be terrible if Goodrich added hedges at that price, although that would be more of a treading water situation.

Valuation And Leverage

With the positive cash flow from 2020, Goodrich may be able to reduce its leverage to around 1.2x by the end of 2020, assuming no working capital changes. Including its working capital deficit, Goodrich's leverage would be around 1.8x unhedged 2020 EBITDAX.

Goodrich's valuation is around 3.2x unhedged 2020 EBITDAX, based on a $6.55 share price and $2.07 Henry Hub natural gas. This also includes the effect of Goodrich's working capital deficit. A situation where Henry Hub gas averages $2.07 forever would be negative for Goodrich. However, at $2.50 Henry Hub natural gas, its leverage (including working capital deficit) drops to 1.3x unhedged EBITDAX and my estimate of Goodrich's value becomes $11 per share with a 3.0x multiple to unhedged EBITDAX (also including the effect of its working capital deficit.

Conclusion

Goodrich has improved its cost structure and is fairly well hedged in 2020, which helps it to deliver a good amount of positive cash flow (over $0.70 per share) that will keep its balance sheet in solid shape. Its hedges do run out after Q1 2021 though.

Longer-term, Goodrich does need closer to $2.50 to $2.75 natural gas to be able to generate strong well-level results. A 3.0x multiple is reasonable for Goodrich, and its share price could have some upside from positive movements in natural gas prices as overall natural gas production starts declining in response to weak natural gas prices. Goodrich can benefit from very weak near-term natural gas prices due to its hedges largely protecting it, and the positive longer-term impact that lower near-term prices will have on 2021 prices due to the declines in production. This should allow Goodrich to then hedge more of its 2021 production at a decent level (such as $2.50).

At $2.50 natural gas, Goodrich should be worth around $11 per share at a 3.0x multiple.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GDP over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.