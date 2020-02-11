Mistakes To Avoid: Thoughts On Adding To Your Winners And Buying The Falling Knives

The Best New Buy Might Not Be New At All

In this report, I discuss two typical mistakes retail investors make.

If you look at the graph of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) below, when do you think we should be buying if we first bought in July 2018 at $190? How about if we instead first bought at $140 in December? Does it even matter when we first bought?

(Yahoo Finance)

There seems to be two different types of mistakes that investors make: on the one hand, there's the investors who'd be more than happy to buy on the way down, but would not buy on the way up. On the other hand, there's the investors who are more than happy to buy on the way up, but are too afraid to buy on the way down. Both these investors can do well to learn from each other. A critical strategy for successful long-term dividend growth investing is having the discipline to keep adding to your fundamentally strong positions, no matter the tape action.

Mistake #1: Not Adding To Your Winners

One of the biggest mistakes retail investors make is not adding to their winners. There's this "intuition" that if the share price is higher than what you bought it for, then it's "too expensive." While it is true that the share price is higher, being relatively expensive does not necessarily mean that it is objectively expensive. Remember: Wall Street doesn't know when you bought your shares.

Share prices do not equal valuation, and it is possible for a stock to even be cheaper at a higher price due to the earnings growth that has taken place since initially buying shares. For example, FB traded at $150 per share in July 2017, and in mid-August 2019, traded hands at $185 per share. While FB's share price was higher in 2019 than in 2017, it is actually considerably cheaper as its price to earnings multiple has contracted from around 33 in 2017 to around 23 in 2019 due to underlying earnings growth. Deciding whether to add to one's winners shouldn't depend on the prevailing share price but instead on the prevailing valuation.

The critical reason to add to winners is the strengthening of the thesis. Below we see the same chart as above but focusing only on the uptrend:

(Yahoo Finance)

Many investors would avoid buying on the way up for reasons like "it's too far off its 52-week lows." I however was buying heavily because with each earnings report, FB was showing strong growth and defying the bear thesis. As a result, the bull thesis was strengthening and thus shares warranted an expanding earnings multiple.

A stronger bull thesis commands greater conviction and thus warrants a larger position size. Not adding to your winners is like not giving your best players enough playing time. Be proud of your winners - and give credit where it's due. The best buy isn't always something new: it might be something you already own.

Mistake #2: Not Buying The Falling Knife

Another mistake investors make is not averaging down on their losers. When one of your holdings goes down, it is tempting to let your emotions take over. You might wonder, am I wrong? Does Wall Street know something that I don't? Are insiders all selling ahead of bad news?

We must not lose confidence in our own due diligence. In the absence of a change in the fundamental thesis, the price action in the tape does not matter. Take for example Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG), the best of breed mall landlord who has seen its stock hammered for several years. In 2019, I bought when the share price was around $180. The stock has since dropped to around $150 per share. At the same time, its dividend yield dramatically has increased due to the lower price:

(Dividend.com)

Many investors might not want to add to their losers. But once again: Wall Street doesn't know when you bought the stock. Buying shares at a lower price is like getting a dividend raise. If I liked SPG at a 4.5% dividend yield, then logically speaking, I should like it even more at a 6% yield! By decreasing the cost basis, one would be able to increase their average yield on the position - and thereby getting a "raise."

Buying shares at a lower price is taking advantage of a market gift as you are presented with an opportunity to buy into the same bullish thesis, but with higher potential returns.

If you are afraid or unwilling to buy more shares in a holding when it drops for no reason, then it is my opinion that you probably shouldn't have opened a position at all.

The Exception: Be Sure To Re-evaluate Your Thesis

I want to emphasize that I am not advocating blindly adding to a position. Critical analysis, not emotional prejudices or tape action, should be considered in portfolio management. If the bull thesis has proven to be incorrect, then it would most likely be unwise to average down at lower prices. If share prices rise too rapidly leading to unjustifiable valuations, then it would also be unwise to continue adding to a position. All investing decisions should be based on factual, critical analysis or one risks missing out on extra profits or increasing exposure to uncertain risk.

Conclusion

Many investors seem to be making the mistake of not adding to their winners, not averaging down on their losers, or both. While there may be concrete reasons why one might do so, making this decision should be based on critical analysis instead of just share price action alone. By better managing existing positions, investors can reap the benefits from extracting more value from each and every investment winner.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB, SPG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: DISCLAIMER: Julian Lin is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. While the information in his articles and his comments on SeekingAlpha.com or elsewhere may seem like financial advice, it is not, and it is provided for information purposes only. Do your own research or seek the advice of a qualified professional. You are responsible for your own investment decisions.