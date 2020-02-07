LiDAR: Discussing The Best Autonomous Driving Sensor Suite

LiDAR, or light detection and ranging, uses pulsating light, emitted from a laser, to determine the outline and distance of an object with great precision. While it has taken the autonomous driving industry by storm, as it is often regarded as the next step from radar, or radio detection and ranging, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) refuses to implement it in its sensor suite. This article will aim to uncover why this aversion to the technology seems to be quite intelligent and will likely create a greater profit for Tesla in the future.

Advantages

LiDAR's acronym is quite close to radar, both detailing the use of a certain wavelength for "detection and ranging.'' As such, this is mostly a discussion of LiDAR's advantages over radar. In terms of ranging, LiDAR doesn't offer anything that radar can't, but when it comes to detection, LiDAR is clearly superior. The image below pits a state-of-the-art radar sensor against LiDAR, where the LiDAR yields a much clearer picture. The greatest detail radar can provide, in terms of shape, is with large blobs representing the general size of an object. However, it is important to note that both LiDAR and radar provide the same results when looking at the distance of each component in the image.

Source: Fierce Electronics

The advantage of such precise three-dimensional imaging from LiDAR, down to the nearest centimeters, is a complex virtual map that can even determine which direction pedestrians are walking. While radar can also do this, LiDAR works well in any light conditions, night or day, giving it a distinct advantage over cameras. This incredible precision is what makes the emerging technology the next step beyond radar.

Shortcomings

One of the most apparent shortcomings of LiDAR is its range. Typical LiDAR sensors only detect objects in the 30 to 200-meter range, forcing Waymo, a subsidiary of Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL), to maintain three different types of LiDAR sensors to build a complete map of its surroundings. While this solves the range issue, new problems are introduced. LiDAR is more prone to damage than other sensors due to the complexity of the system, namely the rapidly spinning laser needed to make the sensor work. Beyond damage, the sensors are pricey. While Waymo has claimed to reduce the cost of their LiDAR sensors by 90%, each sensor still costs $7,500.

However, there is one very large downside to LiDAR that I have not discussed yet. LiDAR is unable to see through heavy fog, rain, snow, smoke, or smog. This is due to the inability of light particles to make the journey through the particles and come back to the sensor without being interfered with. I believe this to be the greatest downside of LiDAR, rendering the expensive technology practically useless when faced with adverse weather conditions. Radar not only works in these adverse weather conditions, it works just as well as it would in normal conditions. Additionally, radar can see through cars ahead of it to determine what's beyond the obstructions in front of it. This goes beyond what any LiDAR or cameras can do, allowing for increased awareness of the environment.

Application

One of the most covered uses for LiDAR is its use in autonomous vehicles. For this article, this is the application that I am interested in due to the huge implications it can have on the market. For autonomous vehicles, I firmly do not believe in the necessity of LiDAR. Cameras have the same limitations as human eyes, just to a lesser extent due to better night vision and much faster glare recovery from just increasing the shutter speed. Even so, ever since humans began driving, eyes have been more than enough to determine the surroundings of a car and make the required adjustments. The reason radar is needed is to make up for the lack of depth perception of cameras, though Tesla has demonstrated the ability of their cameras to project distance quite accurately without the help of radar. The cost of LiDAR is also quite extreme, as Cruise Automation, a General Motors (NYSE:GM) subsidiary, uses five separate LiDAR sensors, as does Waymo, and even if they had access to Waymo's $7,500 sensors, which they don't, it would cost $37,500 for the LiDAR system alone. In contrast, Tesla is able to provide their entire autonomous hardware system for under $3,000, which doesn't use LiDAR. The reason Tesla's full-self-driving ("FSD") option has increased since then isn't because of cost, it's because of demand and feature availability.

Beyond the ability to see in any light conditions, LiDAR's other great advantage is being able to create a three-dimensional map of the surrounding area. This is something that cameras can do as well. Though their depth perception isn't perfect, the cameras can make up for the ambiguity of radar imaging and produce a detailed three-dimensional map with the precision of LiDAR. It's also not like LiDAR can be used on its own. Every implementation of autonomous driving uses radar and cameras as well. So, it's not a question of whether to use radar and cameras, but rather if LiDAR should be used as well. The most damning thing against LiDAR is its performance in poor weather. The inability to be used in any of the aforementioned situations is quite a big deal as they are all relatively common occurrences. For the main sensor to not work in these common conditions is pretty concerning, disqualifying LiDAR as the main sensor. If the car must be safe enough to drive without the help of LiDAR, it shouldn't be needed at all. As a support sensor, LiDAR is an unnecessary, costly, addition to the autonomous vehicle.

All of this analysis has led to the question: what is the best sensor suite for autonomous driving? The first two sensors in the suite likely seem obvious, being cameras and radar. However the third sensor, used in Tesla vehicles, is ultrasonics. There is no doubt that LiDAR provides a great service, in terms of detailed three-dimensional imaging, and ultrasonics work to make up for that. Though ultrasonics don't have much range, working up to eight meters, they make precise, close, movements possible, such as parking, and enhance collision avoidance systems. Operating under these three sensors, a vehicle can provide cheap and reliable autonomous driving for the masses.

Investor Takeaway

There are a lot of companies involved in autonomous driving. While I've already discussed Waymo, Cruise Automation, and Tesla, many other companies, like Uber (NYSE:UBER) and Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT), are also working to develop autonomous driving. However, out of these companies, Tesla is the only one not using LiDAR. Tesla's autonomous sensor sweet, pictured below, relies mostly on cameras and radar to develop a precise image of their surroundings, with ultrasonics used for closer obstacles. While this alone doesn't necessarily provide the first-to-market advantage, it does improve other aspects of the company's business.

Source: Tesla

The greatest advantage is likely the company's current fleet. According to data from Lex Fridman, there are 737,570 Tesla vehicles on the road that could be easily converted to FSD. By avoiding LiDAR, Tesla has been able to deploy this large fleet without any large manufacturing costs. They've also been able to create their vehicles without compromising the aesthetics and aerodynamics, as would be required with LiDAR. By also being able to keep costs down, Tesla's demand for their vehicles should be higher than other autonomous alternatives and provides a clear edge over regular vehicles as well with an advanced driver-assist system. Keeping costs down will also be important if Tesla does ultimately decide to create their "robotaxi" network, they would be able to do so at a lower cost than their competitors. Ultimately, this no-LiDAR approach seems to be the best approach for the development of autonomous vehicles, and Tesla's avoidance of it puts them in an inherently better position than its competitors.

With a greater product offering, Tesla is positioned to become the next king of the autonomous driving industry. While fully capitalizing on this advantage, through the creation of a "robotaxi" network, is likely still years away, it stands to reason that companies that Uber, with a market capitalization of around $67 billion, are indicators of this impact. Adding that $67 billion valuation to Tesla's current valuation would result in an increase in value of 50%. Beyond increasing demand for their vehicles, dominating the ride-hailing market is a very lucrative business in of itself and will contribute to a greater overall valuation as such. The ability for any company to deliver a compelling product at a much lower price than their competitors is a very attractive asset, but to do it in a completely new market has the potential to be even more lucrative.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.