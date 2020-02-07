The Growing Gap In A Key Market Multiple

Market participants who would prefer to underweight the rising multiples in the capitalization-weighted large cap benchmarks could examine a tilt towards cheaper small cap stocks.

This multiple differential is likely driving a healthy portion of the return differential between these two parts of the market.

While sales multiples expand in large caps, the price-to-sales multiple of small caps is actually below its long-run average.

The price-to-sales ratio of the S&P 500 is at least at a 25-year high, eclipsing the stratospheric multiples of the tech bubble era.

This article was highlighted for PRO+ subscribers, Seeking Alpha’s service for professional investors. Find out how you can get the best content on Seeking Alpha here.

I recently began to update and revise my "7 Ways to Beat the Market" series. In the first installment, I covered the size premia. There are three main takeaways from that article:

Over long-time intervals, small cap stocks have tended to outperform large cap stocks.

In more recent periods, large caps have generated historically outsized outperformance, in part driven by the tech behemoths.

Combining other factor tilts with small-caps like low volatility, dividend growth, and value has still generated outsized performance.

If small cap stocks tend to outperform over time, but have been lagging more recently, what has been the driver of the recent underperformance? Has the outperformance by large caps been driven by faster sales and earnings growth, or have large cap stocks simply demanded greater premiums?

To answer these questions, I pulled price/sales data for the S&P Small Cap Index (IJR), the S&P Midcap 400 Index, (MDY), and the S&P 500 (SPY), the common large cap benchmark. Examining price/sales can be a cleaner multiple than the oft-used price/earnings, which has seen operating adjustments and accounting pronouncements evolve its comparability over time. Below I have graphed the price-to-sales ratio for each of the three capitalization cohorts for the trailing 25 years.

One can see from the graph that the price-to-sales multiples of large cap companies have been expanding steadily in the post-crisis era. The current ratio of 2.34x at month-end January 2020 is higher than any previous period, including the tech bubble. While the price-to-sales ratio of the large cap index is at new highs in the quarter century dataset, the price-to-sales ratio of the small-cap index is actually below its 25-year average.

To see the difference between the price-to-sales multiple of large caps and small caps more clearly, I created a ratio of the two measures in the second graph. I simply divided the price-to-sales ratio of the large cap index by the price-to-sales ratio of the small-cap index and created a long-run time series.

While the relative ratio of the two price-to-sales ratios has not reached tech bubble heights, it has been rising steadily in recent years. This could explain some of the recent outperformance by large cap stocks versus small cap stocks. Below I depict the rolling 10-year return differential of the S&P 100 (OEF), the largest 100 stocks in the S&P 500, versus the small cap index. Long-run lagging returns from small-caps has been a historical rarity.

Part of this price-to-sales ratio differential is simply being driven by index composition. In the table below, I show the price/sales ratio by industry for the small cap and large cap indices.

The large cap index is most overweight to Technology (24.6% vs. 14.1%), which also has a large differential in the price/sales ratios (5.51x vs. 1.23x). While Tech is contributing over half of the differential between the two price/sales ratios, it was not alone as a driver. Ten of the eleven industries featured a higher price/sales ratio in large cap space than small cap space. The only industry that did not was Financials, where the higher regulatory burden on large cap banks could be hurting that metric relative to smaller financials.

The price-to-sales ratio difference between large cap and small cap stocks is at a 25-year high, and has been expanding early in 2020. While this is in part a tech story, wider price/sales ratios are pervasive in the large-cap space. If part of the recent outperformance of large caps is multiple driven, perhaps small caps can regain their historic leadership moving forward.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IJR,SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.