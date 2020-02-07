Tilray: 10% Cut Is A Start

The company still has a questionable financial picture, making the stock an avoid until the picture improves.

According to statements from Tilray (TLRY), the company eliminated 10% of their workforce in order to cut costs. Considering the cannabis industry has needed to take drastic steps to rationalize spending with the current business environment, the news is at least slightly bullish. My investment thesis hasn't necessarily removed the bearish call on this stock until more details emerge on revenue prospects in the face of this cut.

Source: Tilray website

Needed Restructuring

Back on January 14, Tilray announced new executives in a hint that a restructuring might occur in the near term. No new CFO would want to be burdened by the existing cost structure of this cannabis company.

According to a statement emailed to Reuters, Tilray had the following to say about the elimination of 10% of the workforce:

By reducing headcount and cost, Tilray will be better positioned to achieve profitability and be one of the clear winners in the cannabis industry. The tough decision to eliminate roles has not been taken lightly.

The cannabis company apparently had a global workforce of 1,443 employees before this reorg. One only has to look at this massive global footprint to see where Tilray might have some inefficient operations. At the same time, the Canadian cannabis companies and Tilray via High Park are just now launching Cannabis 2.0 products. These products such as edibles and beverages will come with new costs to launch and build out infrastructure.

Source: Tilray ICR presentation

The company only generated Q3 revenues of $51 million with very low gross margins at 31%. As Tilray scales new operations, one can foresee gross margins hitting the previous 50% levels and their internal target.

Source: Tilray ICR presentation

Even at 50% gross margins, Tilray would only generate $25 million in quarterly gross profits. The operating expense base was up at $39 million, including stock-based compensation expenses in the $8 million range.

The amount doesn't even factor in whether the company added expenses during Q4 before making this cut to the workforce. At the Q3 earnings call, CEO Brendan Kennedy thanked over 1,400 employees.

The earnings call took place on November 13. At the end of the Q2 earnings call on August 13, the CEO thanked the more than 1,300 employees of Tilray.

One has to consider Tilray expenses could be up to 5% higher by February. The company cutting operating costs would only reduce quarterly expenses somewhere in the $3-4 million range. One can even foresee Tilray not becoming profitable, considering the existing 31% gross margins probably don't approach 50% for a while.

For Q3, the adjusted EBITDA loss was still a very large $23.5 million. With March revenue estimates of only $63.5 million, one can easily see how the analyst target for a $0.31 loss is problematic, and this reorganization might even suggest Tilray wasn't going to hit targets.

No Value Yet

The stock currently trades at a $1.7 billion valuation before any at-the-market equity sales during the quarter. The company only had $122 million of cash on the balance sheet to end September and sold around 1.3 million shares during Q3.

The prospects for the stock just aren't promising, with 2020 revenue targets of only $313 million and 2021 at $471 million.

Source: Seeking Alpha earnings estimates

A stock isn't going to maintain a '21 P/S multiple of nearly 4x with ongoing losses, low gross margins, and required capital raises.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that a 10% cut to the workforce may provide limited reductions to the Q3 expense levels due to growth over the last four months. The new CFO is clearly cleaning house, but investors need to see how these cuts impact revenues.

The cannabis sector needs to find ways to reduce costs while still growing revenues. The sector has become very inefficient with part of the issue being the high competition levels. Absent some actual proof that Tilray is closer to profits, the stock is still to be avoided.

Looking for even more? Join DIY Value Investing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.