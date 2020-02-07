Blueprint Medicine's Most Recent Raise Is A Necessary Desperation

Blueprint's ability to generate revenue, and do so quickly, will likely determine its stock price course in the short and intermediate terms.

With the most recent raised, Blueprint is now sitting on a comfortable sum of cash, sufficient to drive Ayvakit deep into PDGFRA exon 18 and 4L GIST markets.

Blueprint's extensive research and development efforts demand great cash burn. Couple this with impending marketization and you have necessary desperation.

Blueprint's (Most Recent) Raise

Closed: TBD (proposed pricing on 1/22/20)

TBD (proposed pricing on 1/22/20) Pricing: $69.00/share

$69.00/share Amount: ~$325 million

~$325 million Over-allotment: TBD

Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) recently announced a dilutive raise, sending share prices below key moving averages:

Blueprint's last raise was in March 2019 and priced at $74/share, $5/share higher than the most recent offering. Of course, this is never favorable, but in this case may be a necessary desperation. The company figures to increase an already good amount of R&D spending. Couple this with commercialization pegged to begin this year and you have the need for a lot of cash.

This raise will give Blueprint a little over $700M in cash and equivalents, extending their cash runway well into 2021 (assuming no significant revenue this year).

Cash Burn

Blueprint spends an extensive amount of cash each quarter towards research & development efforts:

Source: Blueprint 10-Q

Assuming no significant revenue to come, losses will continue to be ~$100M per quarter. The most recent raise gives them a few quarters of cash runway.

Current revenue estimates have Blueprint netting over $3B in peak annual revenue:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Blueprint's market capitalization is just north of $3B. These numbers, alone, demonstrate the potential of return on investment for BPMC. And as you can see, analysts (15) are not expecting much revenue in 2020 ($34M). If Blueprint can get to the market quickly and exceed revenue estimates, this would go a long way for short-term investor return.

Four Major 2020 Goals/Catalysts

(1) Blueprint is underway with launching Ayvakit for PDGFRA exon 18 mutated GIST. And despite the recent underperformance in share price, Blueprint did receive some good news recently:

Source: The Fly

Blueprint appears well-positioned in both PDGFRA exon 18 and 4L GIST. (2) The company hopes to launch Ayvakit in 4L GIST before the 2H of this year. As for the more prevalent cases of GIST, Decipher (DCPH) has become increasingly favored, as evidenced by the opposite trends in stock performance. Despite this, Blueprint still figures to be competitive in 3L GIST. (3) The company expects to report top-line data from the Phase 3 VOYAGER trial of avapritinib in 3L GIST in the 2Q of 2020. Following data, NDA submission should occur in the 2H of 2020 with subsequent approval in late 2020/early 2021. (4) On the systemic mastocystosis [SM] front, Blueprint intends to present additional phase 3 data in advanced mastocytosis patients and submit a NDA, in those same patients, in the 2H of 2020.

On the development front, Blueprint continues to introduce new precision drugs in indications such as resistant EGFR-positive triple mutant NSCLC.

Summary

At current prices, Blueprint seems conservatively valued given its potential peak annual revenue. Investors are, reasonably, spooked by Blueprint's massive cash requirements, but this is a necessary evil for a research and development machine. Assuming the company is able to procure significant revenue from SM and GIST within the next couple of years, the cash burn should be more tolerable. PDGFRA exon 18 and 4L GIST indications figure to relatively safe in terms of Blueprint securing the majority of patients here. Blueprint also figures to share, at least, a portion of share in other lines of GIST.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BPMC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The intention of this article is to provide insight, not investment advice. While the information provided in this article is intended to be factual, there is no guarantee and prospect investors are encouraged to do their own fact-checking and research before investing in a company. One must also consider one's own financial standings, risk tolerance, portfolio diversification, etc. before making a decision to buy shares in a company. Many of my articles detail biotechnology companies with little or no revenue. These stocks are, therefore, speculative and volatile. Even when prospects seem promising, there is no predicting the future. Losses incurred may be significant.