Wallbridge Mining: Insider Selling Continues Near Key Resistance

Wallbridge Mining (OTC:WLBMF) has seen a strong recovery since its 20% skid to start the year, with the stock racing back near all-time highs after new drill results were reported last week. Unfortunately, these solid drill results have been met with euphoric price targets being thrown around yet again, at the same time as insiders are eager to cash in more profits. While the new drill results have revised my estimates for the maiden resource estimate from 2.2 million ounces to 2.5 million ounces, Wallbridge Mining continues to trade at an enterprise value per ounce of $160.00, with ounces that are projected more than 12 months into the future. Based on the valuation being a headwind, continued insider selling, and euphoric sentiment, I continue to see the C$0.95 level as an unfavorable reward to risk area to be adding any new exposure.

It's been an exciting couple of weeks for Wallbridge Mining shareholders, with the company intersecting 19.00 meters of 43.47 grams per tonne gold in FA-19-03, further extending the Lower Tabasco Zone at depth. FA-19-03 was located approximately 120 meters below the prior drill intercept of 48.01 meters of 22.73 grams per tonne gold from FA-19-086. While this was undoubtedly an impressive intercept, the overall sentiment surrounding Wallbridge Mining has quickly transitioned back to complete euphoria, with discussions for price targets 500% to 1500% higher than current levels. It's been my experience that when we hear about price targets 500%-1000% higher than current levels, it's often a bad time to be greedy from a trading standpoint. Therefore, while this news release has had positive implications for the Fenelon Project, it's had negative consequences for the stock's sentiment.

As we can see in the above stock board messages, we now have projections of 20 million ounces to 30 million ounces of gold, and share price projections of $13.70, more than 1300% above the current share price of C$0.94. Currently, the company has a resource estimate of 38,000 ounces, so projections for 30 million ounces are estimates of Fenelon holding nearly 800x the current resource the company holds in a NI-43-101. If we give Wallbridge Mining the benefit of the doubt and assume that they should be able to prove up 2.5 million ounces by Q1 2021, these projections are still more than 1000% higher than those levels. For what it's worth, if Wallbridge Mining did manage to prove up 30 million ounces somehow, only a modest 29.96 million ounces above its current resource, it would be the second-largest undeveloped gold deposit in the world, next to NovaGold's (NG) Donlin Creek Project. Therefore, it's not a stretch to call this type of speculation about 30 million ounces 'new paradigm talk' or 'bubble talk.' From my experience, this type of speculation typically shows up at short-term tops.

However, if that isn't euphoric enough, the most recent estimates above are for over 65 million ounces of gold, or 64.9 million ounces more than what is proven currently. This would put Wallbridge Mining at bigger than the South Deep Gold Mine in South Africa, and the Grasberg Mine in Indonesia combined. These two gold mines also happen to be the two biggest gold mines in the world, so current "conservative expectations" are that Wallbridge is twice the size of the two biggest gold mines in the world. Having traded this sector for nearly 15 years, I've never seen euphoria similar to this. In fact, I would argue that this is the most ambitious resource calculation I've seen from anyone since I began researching this sector in 2007, and a handful of these types of estimates suggests euphoria among many Wallbridge Mining investors.

(Source: NovaGold Company Presentation)

It is worth noting that I believe Wallbridge Mining's Fenelon is an exceptional deposit, and this is certainly made better given the fact that it's in a Tier-1 jurisdiction in Quebec. My issue with Wallbridge Mining at current levels, however, is that the company's enterprise value has risen to over US$400 million, with less than 100,000 ounces of resources in a NI-43-101. Typically, a US$400 million valuation is reserved for an explorer with 5+ million ounces, or a 75,000-ounce producer, neither of which Wallbridge Mining is currently. Based on this US$400 million enterprise value, the company's ounces are presently valued at a level of $160/oz, based on my projection for 2.5 million ounces being proven up by Q1 2021.

(Source: Author's Chart & Data)

However, the average gold explorer in North America has been acquired for $80.16/oz in the past four years, 50% below Wallbridge's current valuation, and with those ounces in the ground. To put in perspective just how crazy Wallbridge Mining's valuation is, an investor can buy Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCPK:WDOFF), a 90,000-ounce per year gold producer with 5 million ounces of gold for an enterprise value of $800 million currently. Or, if they prefer, they can buy Wallbridge Mining, which is not free-cash-flow positive, and is not producing, with a resource that is 1% the size of Wesdome Mines' resource (38,000 ounces vs. 5 million ounces) for $400 million. It's worth noting that 1.99 million ounces of Wesdome Mines' total resources are high-grade gold, coming in at an average grade close to 10 grams per tonne gold. Besides, Wesdome Mines continues to report drill intercepts much more impressive than Wallbridge, like Hole-6486 running 141 grams per tonne gold over 13.2 meters, and Hole-6456 with 19 meters of 68.2 grams per tonne gold.

(Source: Wesdome Mines Company Presentation)

Source: Wesdome Mines Company Presentation)

While an expensive valuation relative to peers and the euphoric sentiment we have currently is not enough to stop a high-flying stock in its tracks, we have two other issues that create further headwinds for Wallbridge Mining. The first of these issues is continued insider selling, with yet another 1.39 million shares sold in just three trading days, at prices ranging from C$0.91 to C$0.94. This recent selling brings the total amount of shares sold by insiders over the past six weeks to 3.85 million shares, as 2.46 million shares were sold in December as well. This is not an alarming amount of insider sales, given that it's less than 1% of the total share float, but it does tell us that there are motivated sellers at current levels, and this can create a supply/demand imbalance.

(Source: CanadianInsider.com)

(Source: CanadianInsider.com)

I would be remiss not to mention that we did see significant insider buying, with Eric Sprott adding to his position in Wallbridge Mining, with 10 million shares bought from William Day Construction in a private deal. However, this deal took place at C$0.57, almost 40% below current prices. Therefore, while this is a large purchase, it suggests that we have strong insider support at C$0.60 or lower, but this is hardly relevant when we are trading 50% higher than those levels. In summary, based on the filings over the past six weeks, we can see motivated buyers at the C$0.57 level and motivated sellers in the C$0.62 to C$0.94 range. Based on this and the plethora of insider sales that showed up over the past week, it's hard to argue that this is a low-risk spot to be buying the stock.

(Source: CanadianInsider.com)

To add to the insider selling issues, Wallbridge Mining is re-testing a strong resistance level at C$0.94, where we saw multiple distribution days show up in December. Distribution days are days where the sellers outweigh the buyers, and we see more supply coming to market than demand for shares. If we were to see a weekly close above C$0.96, this would suggest that a buyer has finally overwhelmed these sellers, and we could partially discount these distribution days. However, this is not the case currently, as the C$0.96 resistance level has been a brick wall on this recent rally for the time being.

(Source: TC2000.com)

If we take a look at key support and resistance levels, we have strong support at C$0.62 and C$0.45, with strong resistance at C$0.96. Until the bulls can manage to get through C$0.96 on a weekly close, this resistance level will remain in place. Therefore, while Wallbridge Mining's Fenelon may be one of the more attractive projects in North America currently, it's hard to justify buying within 5% of stiff resistance, with no confirmed support or insider support until 35% lower levels. From strictly a reward to risk standpoint, this is not a favorable trade setup as we're pennies from strong resistance, and 35% from strong support.

Wallbridge Mining is undoubtedly a top 10 project in Canada. Still, the recent drill results have been overshadowed by a flood of insider selling at the same level as we saw substantial insider sales in December. Based on the fact that the stock is hugging resistance and further upside may spur additional insider selling, I do not see this as an attractive area to be chasing the stock. While the bulls will remain in control of the bigger picture as long as C$0.62 is defended, euphoric sentiment, insider selling, and a lofty valuation on a relative basis to peers make Wallbridge Mining a tough sell at current levels. Therefore, I believe investors would be wise to wait for dips if they want to add exposure and refrain from chasing the stock above C$0.95.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.