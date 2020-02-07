General Electric: Power Segment's Recovery Is Uneven

One of the largest segments that makes up General Electric (GE) is the firm's Power business. Made up chiefly of its Gas Power and Power sub-segments, the unit is a large and vital component to the conglomerate. In recent years, the segment has suffered a great deal, slammed by weakness in the industry and a general decline and restructuring of General Electric at a corporate level. In recent data released by the company, some signs of improvement have been seen, and from a profitability perspective Power does appear to be getting better. That said, other data still points to a long and winding road to full recovery for the business. The other components that comprise General Electric notwithstanding, this will have an impact on the company's overall health and long-term prospects.

Power's problems

The past few years have been particularly bad for the Power segment at General Electric. This is something I have written about before, so instead of rehashing those specifics, I'd like to refer you to them here. What we know so far is that, through 2019, the pain caused by the unit has only started to ease up, and only in one of two ways investors would like to see. In the fourth quarter of the company's 2019 fiscal year, for instance, revenue came in at $5.40 billion. This actually represents an increase of 0.4% over the $5.38 billion the firm reported the same quarter a year earlier.

This sort of improvement may not sound impressive, but when you consider just how hard hit the segment has been, any sort of year-over-year growth is a positive. According to management, actual organic revenue in the fourth quarter was up 5%, with the disparity caused by segment changes and asset dispositions. This is an even better sign. The real improvement for the quarter was not uniform though. During that time, revenue associated with the company's Gas Power sub-segment was $3.88 billion. This implies an increase of 8.4% over the $3.58 billion the sub-segment generated in the fourth quarter of its 2018 fiscal year. By comparison, the Power sub-segment came in remarkably weak, with revenue of $1.52 billion implying a year-over-year decline of 15.7%.

While quarterly figures were uplifting, 2019's total results were discouraging. For the year, the segment generated sales of $18.63 billion. This was down 15.9% compared to the $22.15 billion seen in 2018. Fortunately, on an organic basis, revenue declined only 1%, but that's still a hit to investors. Once again, Gas Power did all of the heavy lifting. During the year, sales for the sub-segment came in at $13.12 billion. This implied a year-over-year decline of just 1.3%. This is good compared to the Power sub-segment, which saw sales decline by 37.8% from $8.85 billion to $5.50 billion.

The other top line result is a sort of leading indicator for what the future has in store for the business: backlog. In the fourth quarter, backlog for Power came in at $85.3 billion. This was down 1.7% compared to the $86.8 billion seen just one quarter earlier and is down 7.2% versus the $91.9 billion the segment reported for its 2018 fiscal year. From 2017, the decline in backlog has been even more aggressive, because back then the segment reported the figure at $98.1 billion. When looked at year-after-year, it becomes clear that the bleeding has slowed down considerably, but so long as backlog is dropping, the future will necessarily involve lower revenue on the whole.

The first sign of improvement for backlog will show up in the form of orders placed. Changes in backlog are reflected by adding up orders to existing backlog, then subtracting out both revenue and any contract cancellations. During the fourth quarter, orders were incredibly weak. According to management, they came in at $4.46 billion. This was down 30.2% compared to the $6.38 billion seen the fourth quarter last year. This topped out a bad year for the company on the order front, with the metric for 2019 coming out to $16.89 billion. This is down 25.4% compared to 2018's $22.65 billion in orders, but organically orders were down around 13%.

Some early signs of improvement

Though fourth quarter revenue was a good sign, all other results we've looked at until now have been dismal. Clearly, from the top line perspective, it's going to be a little bit of time before Power is ready to resume growth. Fortunately, management seems to think that this may not take too long. We are likely to learn more about their thoughts when the company reports its 2020 outlook in March, but in their fourth quarter earnings presentation, the management team at General Electric said that they expect the turnaround at the segment to continue.

It may be tempting to ask 'what turnaround?' after seeing the results reported so far. At the top line it looks like nothing really is happening. The real action though is on the bottom line. Consider segment profits and margins during last year. According to management, the Power segment generated a profit of $302 million during the fourth quarter last year. This is a significant improvement over the $786 million loss seen the same quarter a year earlier, taking us from a segment profit margin of -14.6% to 5.6%. For all of 2019, the segment reported a profit of $386 million for a margin of 2.1%. This compared nicely versus the $808 million loss seen in 2018 with a margin of -3.6%.

Another way to look at the situation is through the lens of cash flow. According to the data provided, Power saw operating cash flow of -$1.20 billion during its 2019 fiscal year. In 2018, this was -$1.85 billion. What's really impressive here is that this occurred in an asset-heavy space with declining sales. Technically, as sales compress, cash flows, profits, and margins should worsen. The fact that the opposite is happening suggests that management is doing a great job at cutting costs that can and should translate into better times once the turnaround does occur in full measure. Free cash flow in 2019 also improved, coming in at -$1.52 billion compared to the -$2.27 billion seen in 2018. Management has more control over free cash flow than operating cash flow, but the fact that this showed a year-over-year improvement is excellent.

Takeaway

There's no doubt in my mind that management has a lot of work to do if it wants to see General Electric's Power segment become healthy again. I still maintain that a better path might be to sell it off, but it's clear the company is not interested in doing that at this time. Regardless of what the future looks like on that front, it is clear that a true turnaround still needs to occur at Power and that it hasn't truly begun on the top line. On the bottom line, management has made significant progress and this should serve to reward shareholders very handsomely once the segment does return to health.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.