Schlumberger: Shares Have Halved But Compelling Value Still Absent

Introduction

On the surface, it may seem as though shares in the oil field service giant Schlumberger (SLB) offer attractive value. After all, their share price is currently sitting around the mid-$30 range, which is a far cry from its five-year high north of $80. Whilst there are certainly worse investment options abound, unfortunately, they still appear to only offer mediocre upside potential even if an investor makes optimistic assumptions.

Valuation Assumptions

It was assumed that they will maintain an adequately strong financial position and thus can avoid either raising equity or reducing their dividend. During 2019, their dividend coverage, based on free cash flow that accounts for their APS investments and seismic data, was only 97.33%. One of my recent articles discussed this topic in greater detail along with their financial position and concluded that despite red flags emerging, their dividend payments remained safe at the moment. Given this situation, assuming that their dividend remains unchanged is the most optimistic assumption that still remains realistic, as they have no scope for increases in the short to medium term. Given the long-term uncertainties over the future demand for hydrocarbons and thus demand for their oil field services, there are serious questions whether this situation will even change for the better well into the future.

Valuation Scenarios

The primary scenario foresees their quarterly dividend remaining unchanged perpetually into the future at $0.50 per share or $2.00 on an annual basis. Given their aforementioned current situation, I believe at minimum for an investment to be considered compelling value, there must be upside potential even if dividend growth is non-existent.

The secondary scenario foresees their quarterly dividend being increased perpetually at 2.50% annually after remaining unchanged for the next three years. This is broadly the most optimistic scenario that I can realistically foresee eventuating given their current situation.

Valuation Technique

The valuations used a standard discounted dividend model, with their cost of equity being estimated with the Capital Asset Pricing Model. Whilst this model is not perfect, it still provides enough accuracy for the purpose of this analysis. This model produced a cost of equity of 7.56% with the following inputs, a risk-free rate of 1.60% (10-Year U.S. Treasury), a 60-month Beta of 1.01 (SA) and an expected market return of 7.50%.

Valuation Results

The primary valuation returned a result of $26.46, which is 22.34% lower than their current share price of $34.07 as of the time of writing. Meanwhile, the secondary valuation returned a result of $35.47, which is 4.11% higher than their current share price as of the time of writing. Both of these results indicate that despite suffering a significant decline in share price, there still does not appear to be any compelling value offered at the moment.

It is also worthwhile considering too that these results were further assisted by fairly low future expectations for both interest rates and expected market returns of only 7.50%. Based on the historical long-term market returns that are closer to 10%, it could be argued that a higher expected rate of return should have been utilized. Aside from that, I personally believe that future market returns will be materially lower than their historical average. This was also selected to further prove my point that there is minimal potential upside for their shares. If an expected market return of 10% was utilized instead of 7.50%, then the previous two valuations would fall to only $19.83 and $23.37.

Conclusion

Admittedly, their share price may get a short-term bump if oil prices were to recover from their recent coronavirus-inspired mini plunge, however, when viewing their valuation from a fundamental long-term perspective, there does not appear to be any compelling value. This is despite using various assumptions that I believe are the most optimistic that can be realistically assumed, broadly speaking. Given this situation and their link to the notoriously volatile oil and gas prices, I will continue looking elsewhere for more desirable investment options.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Schlumberger’s 2019 10-K SEC filing, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

