Broadwind - Micro Cap With Towering Potential

We see Broadwind as an under followed micro cap way to play the upswing in wind.

Broadwind Energy (BWEN) Initial Look

The Basic Story: Micro cap industrial player with a focus on towers for North American wind projects through their Heavy Fabrications division. Margins are thin due to a number of temporary factors but the balance sheet carries very little debt and overhead is relatively low. As production utilization rebounds we see the potential for margin re-expansion. This higher utilization of their primary Heavy Fabrications segment is to be driven by the strong tower order flow of 2019 and, as evidenced by almost daily wind industry orders from the globe's biggest wind players, we don't see this slowing in the new year. While we are primarily interested for the exposure to wind segment, which has accounted for 65% of revenues to date in 2019, they are working to diversify and grow their other smaller segments which are focused on large scale precision milled steel structures addressing a variety of energy and non energy businesses, precision geared products, and contract manufacturing including their kitting capabilities which have opened access to the solar market. These other smaller but profitable segments can provide incremental EBITDA line upside. Lastly, we note that the name is not well followed by the Street and is a very thin trader.

Business Segments:

1) Heavy Fabrications - pretty much what it sounds like, this segment dominates revenues and EBITDA (see pies below) as well as recent orders and their backlog and is largely but not entirely related to wind turbine towers. The tower and non tower sub segments outlined below use shared facilities and assets and workforce can be shifted between the two as warranted by demand and while they recently saw utilization below 70% as noted below they are adding a machining center this year. The Towers sub segment is focused on wind towers (towers, like blades, often but not always get outsourced). BWEN has built over a dozen tower designs for most of the big turbine providers over the years. BWEN has manufacturing sites in Wisconsin and Texas (positioned to serve the wind belt between the two locations as well as into Canada and the U.S. northeast) and have good access to water and rail. They've been building large towers since 2003 and have constructed over 3,000 1 MW+ sized towers since 2008 and are focused > 2.5 MW end of the market having invested to address the trend of bigger, heavier towers supporting larger turbines. They do see potential to expand into the offshore wind market though this would require additional capital to manipulate heavier plate. Their two sites have a combined capacity of about 550 towers per year (about 1,650 tower sections - see chart C in the cheat sheet below). Utilization rose to 60% in 3Q19 and is expected to end the year closer two-thirds of capacity. Lastly, we backed into ASP's and note that they have been relatively stable (chart C1).

The non tower or other Heavy Fabrications sub segment is primarily a welded products business focused on high durability, complex requirement environments with large scale. Heavy fabrications see higher margins as they get more touches on the end product (lower margins for simple welding vs higher for more content/complexity (welding plus machining, painting, and assembly)). This sub segment is set to double sales in 2019 vs 2018 due to a concerted diversification effort. Orders in 2019 rose to $20 mm.



Customers for this combo segment include Siemens Gamesa (their largest wind tower customer), Nordex, CAT, Komatsu, and Konecrane. While Siemens Gamesa is nearly 65% of their book of 2019 Tower business we note the improvement from 2016 when it was 90% of tower share as they've expanded business with Nordex and the non tower order flow has expanded. Heavy fabrication orders are likely to be increasingly important, if lumpy due to their often one off nature, to BWEN in coming years.

2) Gearing - Gearing components and custom gearboxes for, O&G (frac), mining, steel production (Arcelor Mittal is a gear customer) and replacement gearing in OEM turbines (< 10% of segment business at present) via facilities in Illinois and Pennsylvania. They are working to diversify this business and are considering adding a third location to better address the diversified service demand.

Growth Thoughts:

Volumes and revenues have been fairly variable over the last few years for a variety of reasons - some a function of two large Tower customers merging, temporarily impacting utilization in 2017 and some was attributable to the impact of steel tariffs which prompted some Tower customers to import towers as steel prices between the U.S. and China widened. Steel prices have since equalized between the two countries giving Broadwind more leverage in negotiations.

In 2019 revenues have met guidance quarter after quarter. 4Q19 is set to be the highest revenue quarter of the year.

In 2020 we expect further solid growth for their primary segment and potentially for the other two as well.

For Towers, expect a stronger U.S. market in 2020 and 2021 relative to '16-'19 (see the WoodMac charts below).

In step with this thinking, Tower order flow accelerated in 2Q and was strong in 3Q19 (see the charts directly below and chart D in the cheat). Book to bill for towers was 1.9x in 3Q.

Supporting firm revenue growth in 2020/21 was the approaching end of the Production Tax Credit. Phase out of the Production Tax Credit was set to start Jan 1 but it got a one year extension in late 2019. Revenue estimates may be modestly conservative now in light of the extended incentive.

Gearing has been weaker this year due to weakness in oil and gas orders but is showing signs of improving/flattening. Frac seems to be stabilizing on repair orders and they have been making progress in diversifying the customer base.

Industrial Solutions is aided by increased gas turbine work (they noted an international customer driving double digit order and revenue growth for 3Q but also an expansion of gas turbine business with other OEMs) and the segment received a number of orders from the solar industry since the second quarter (small steps here but again, we like the effort to add to what can be a margin driving segment).

A Little Macro Color - U.S. Wind Growth Forecast (note upward revisions) - this was as of 3Q19

The latest WoodMac forecast has shown improvement for 2020 (up from just over 14 to just over 15 GW) and 2021 (inched slightly higher), with some borrowed from 2019, as shown here:

Guidance: Matching 2019 Targets

At the start of 2019 their outlook called for revenues of $40 mm and EBITDA of "about" $2 mm per quarter. First nine months revenues: $129 mm. That's essentially on track. First nine months EBITDA: $5.5 mm. First quarter was originally guided below the $2 mm run rate so they're essentially on track here as well.

4Q19 guidance is shown in the cheat sheet. 4Q19 tower margins are likely to remain weak as they work through the last of some lower margin mix work in the quarter (the end of a three year lower margin contract). While Street EBITDA for 4Q looks slightly low vs guidance we are generally not "quarterly guys" who worry that much over the short term as much as we aim to focus on shifts in trend. See next bullet.

We expect 2020 guidance in February 2020 and for that guidance to be stronger than the guidance from last February.

Valuation:

TEV / EBITDA: BWEN trades at 6x 2019 E EBITDA but is at just 3x Street 2020 and 2021. Is this cheap? Hard to say without real comps (there is Arcosa - ACA but they are more diversified and their stock has been on fire). Our sense is they can at least garner some portion of the current 2019 multiple, within 12 months. Given their low debt levels, a reasonable 4x multiple would put the stock at $2.40 while 5x would put it at just over $3.

For reference only, on P/E basis, of the 2020 estimate it's trading at 10.5x.

Other Items:

Balance Sheet: Lightly levered: They have essentially no long term debt. Their credit facility debt is included in current liabilities so part of working capital as far as TEV calculations go. They had under $9 mm outstanding on the credit facility as of 3Q19. On a net debt to 3Q annualized EBITDA basis they are a 1.3x type leverage name (fairly low).

Capex: Low requirement as they are under-utilized now. Guidance is 2 to 3% of revenues (very small in our world).

Management: BWEN announced a management transition with the current CEO stepping down and the current COO, Eric Blashford, taking the helm as President and CEO effective March 1, 2020. Mr Blashford strikes us more than competent for the job. I spent a little time on the phone with the CFO and found him well versed, patient (I'm an upstream guy so I ask a lot of questions), and helpful.

0% of float (not a typo, it's thin sub $2 so not a lot of interest by shorts is natural, plus there's the growth and the low level of debt), Please note #1. This is a thin trader with low float and average 20 day volume of < 30K shares/day.

Please note #2. This is an under-followed name. As far as we can tell only one sell side firm covers it - he was the only analyst asking questions on the 2Q and 3Q19 calls. Be advised that such micro cap, under followed names can stay that way for long periods of time and it could remain largely ignored.

Nutshell: Interesting microcap way to play wind. Margins have been soft and so has the stock. The balance sheet is in good shape and the need for capital is low. Orders and revenue are strengthening. Operational leverage from rising revenues on under utilized production capacity should yield improved near term (2020) margins. The name is tiny and under followed and appears inexpensive on out year metrics. It's also a thin, single digit midget so be advised of the volatility that can bring as well.

