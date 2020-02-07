Facebook: Alas, Not Much Upside Potential

Facebook is more or less balanced relative to the main blue chips in Nasdaq.

There are some signs which reflect investors' doubts as to the stability of Facebook's future growth rate.

1. Technical parameters

The long-term price dynamics of a growing public company’s stock, as a rule, follows an exponential trend. And in this respect, Facebook (FB) is not an exception: Since the beginning of the year, Facebook's actual stock price has been fluctuating very close to this trend. It means, that the company's capitalization is growing in accordance with its natural, long-term trend.

Looking at the rolling annual total price return, we can draw the same conclusion:

2. Growth drivers

First of all, let's look at how the capitalization of Facebook responds to the growth of its absolute financial indicators.

In the case of Facebook, there is the long-term qualitative relationship between the revenue's absolute size and the company's capitalization, and generally speaking, this is normal. But what is surprising is that this ratio is not linear, but logarithmic. That is, each year, Facebook's revenue growth is accompanied by slowing growth in capitalization.

It is noteworthy that this type of relationship is observed in the case of EBITDA:

And in the case of Operating Free Cash Flow:

And even in the case of an indicator such as the number of Monthly Active Users (MAU):

In my opinion, this is a very disturbing fact, which reflects investors' doubts as to the stability of a company's future growth rate. Now, let's talk about Facebook in terms of the growth rates of its financial indicators.

Since 2014, Facebook's TTM revenue growth rate and the company's capitalization, reflected by the P/S multiple, have been almost linearly dependent. By the way, such cases are rare:

Within the bounds of this relationship, the current company's capitalization is almost perfectly balanced. And if we take the analysts’ average expectations as a basis, within this model, Facebook's balanced price per share in Q3 2020 will be around $195, which does not differ much from the current level.

Based on the long-term relationship between the growth rate of EBITDA and the EV/EBITDA multiple, Facebook's current price is close to the balanced state too:

In terms of well-established relationships, Facebook's current price is balanced and only has a small upside potential in the near future.

3. Comparable valuation

Judging by the P/S (forward) multiple adjusted by the expected revenue annual growth rate, Facebook's stock price is balanced:

And it is interesting to note that this multiple serves as a good marker of the fundamental state of Facebook's stock price:

Judging by the P/E to growth (forward) multiple, Facebook is undervalued by 35%:

But there are two nuances. Firstly, judging by the history in the case of Facebook, this multiple isn't a good indicator of the balanced price. And, secondly, from May to January, the implied price was much above the actual price. The situation changed after the last adjustment of the forecasts. This means that the average analysts’ expectations of Facebook’s EPS in the next fiscal year have deteriorated in comparison to the average expectations of other companies on my list:

I am more inclined to believe that Facebook is now more or less balanced relative to the main blue chips in Nasdaq.

Bottom line

As for me, I do not expect further strong growth in Facebook's capitalization in the near future. Facebook’s accelerated revenue growth phase is over, which means that the company will not be able to maintain the current value of the P/S multiple.

On the other hand, the declining growth of the active audience is a very good reason for Facebook to accelerate the monetization of WhatsApp and Messenger. But it will take time, and maybe a lot of time.

